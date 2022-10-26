Vi ad by Ogilvy promises a speedy flight to your career

Having good education with the right skills is key to finding the most suitable job leading to a successful career and life. To enable a better future for the youth of Bharat, leading telecom operator, Vi, has launched a new campaign around its unique Jobs & Education proposition, during the ongoing T-20 Cricket World Cup.

The campaign showcases Vi Jobs & Education as a one-stop solution for the Bharat Youth to find appropriate jobs, improve spoken English skills and prepare for government exams, thus helping them grow in life with speed. The campaign positions Vi as an enabler giving wings to its customers by empowering them to fulfil their career dreams and move ahead in life for a better tomorrow. In line with its #SpeedSeBadho philosophy, the campaign brings to the forefront, Vi’s digital strategy to curate a wide range of relevant content offerings for its users to help them thrive and stay ahead.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, said, “At Vi, our vision is to create world class digital experiences to connect and inspire every Indian to build a better tomorrow. In line with this, our offerings and solutions are uniquely curated to address the needs of our customers and help them thrive in this digital era. Our approach of deep integrated partnerships helps us curate differentiated and relevant solutions for our customers. Our new campaign highlights Vi Jobs & Education proposition and reinforces our commitment to enable our customers unlock opportunities, gain a competitive edge and march ahead in life to meet their career aspirations.”

The campaign comprises of three TVCs to drive awareness on the Vi Jobs & Education portfolio by highlighting the three unique services - access to unlimited learning material and mock tests for preparation of Govt. Job Exams; access to high quality spoken English learning programme; and free priority access to India’s largest job listing platform.

The TVCs depict relatable and real life like stories of 3 different characters who are able to achieve their dreams and strive in life using these services on Vi app. A young girl goes on to become a sub inspector by practicing for government exams, a young ambitious photographer in Agra is able to get new customers with his spoken English skills and a young aspiring boy gets his first job as a delivery boy in a nearby company, all enabled by services on Vi App.

The campaign released during the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup is running on India’s largest premium streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar currently, and is conceptualized by Ogilvy.

