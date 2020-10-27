Veteran adman Dr. Sandeep Goyal unveils latest book ‘Future Shock’

Veteran adman Dr. Sandeep Goyal has released his latest book ‘Future Shock’. The book is a ‘future-tense view’ of the post-Covid world, one that has seen cataclysmic changes in just a matter of months.

Dr. Goyal has already authored six books, including bestsellers Dum Dum Bullet and Konjo - The Fighting Spirit. Future Shock is his seventh work. The book was released by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head, Google India.

The book launch on Saturday, October 24, 2020, featured interactions with many heavyweights, from across domains and industries, on how they view the future. The interactions were anchored by business journalist Prasad Sangameshwaran.

Sanjay Gupta shared his views on The Future of the Future based on his extensive experience in FMCG, broadcast, and in now running Google. Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor was quizzed on The Future of Food, on eating out and eating in, the emergence of home chefs and more.

Dr. Shitij Kapur, Pro Vice Chancellor, Melbourne University, spoke on The Future of Health and how this pandemic has redefined the role of frontline workers.

Kath Blackham, CEO Versa, Australia, one of the world’s foremost experts in Conversational AI spoke about The Future of Technology in a ‘touch-free’ world. Prof. Alok K Rai, Vice Chancellor, Lucknow University, elaborated on The Future of Education, and the dawn of ed-tech.

Praveer Sinha, MD, Tata Power, shared his views on The Future of the Earth as the world welcomes e-vehicles and turns more and more towards green energy. Last but not the least, Sonu Sood discussed The Future of Mankind based on his experiences over the past few months.

Says Dr. Goyal, “This book was born in the early days of the pandemic. With the whole world in pause mode, I was asked to write my views on how various domains like travel, health, education and more would be impacted by this virus. Future gazing is never easy. But I tried to combine experiences of the past, with realities of the day, and tried to extrapolate what tomorrow could be like. So immersed did I get into the project that newer and newer perspectives kept getting added on. And now, we have a nice little book that helps cushion a possible Future Shock.”