Vadilal Group awards OOH media business to Connect OOH & Publicity Parlour

Vadilal Group has awarded its OOH media business to Connect OOH and Publicity Parlour. The pitch process which went on for over a month was clinched by demonstrating its proprietary planning tools, rich data and analytics and tech capability. The agencies would manage Vadilal’s OOH media, strategy, planning, buying, negotiation and implementation for OOH. The scope of work is future forward with Vadilal looking to strengthen its presence not only in general trade, but also modern trade, e-commerce and on-demand delivery.

Discussing the thoughts behind the campaign, Aakansha Gandhi, Brand Director, Marketing and Strategy, The Vadilal Group, said, Outdoor in an important recall media to deliver a strong, robust and integrated marketing campaign and we had invited agencies for a pitch this time. The selection criteria’s were based on the approach that we were showed to us and how technology has simplified the complex OOH market through planning the campaign with multiple data layering, understanding of target audience and their movement, ad tech platform which is never seen before. We appointed Connect OOH and Publicity Parlour as our outdoor partners as they made us understand how OOH as an industry has evolved. They helped our brand with ideal mix of media assets basis the impact or coverage through data driven planning. “Besides traditional OOH, we have also included a few DOOH sites and some interesting innovations which are done by the agency, added Akansha Gandhi.

Speaking on the association, Anjum Tanwar, Sr. Vice President and National Head, Connect OOH said, “What could be more rewarding than to work with one of the most dynamic brands. We addressed the challenge of amplifying creativity and uniqueness which is impactful and creates a new benchmark for the brand. Infusion of integrated planning approach that included OOH innovation, digital and impactful media mix in the cities, we see the multicity campaign standing tall in front of us and are extremely delighted with the outcome.”

Bhumika Shajwani, Managing Partner at, Connect OOH, said, “We are glad to be a part of such a significant campaign. Understanding the current turmoil, it was our priority to reach out to the right audience in the right place at the right time. We, along with our client Vadilal went hyperlocal to address our consumers. With infusion of data, and scientific planning through our DMP IMMERSIVE, we were able to match the desired results. The entire campaign was spread across multiple cities, formats, covering more than 400 sites, 3 states.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)