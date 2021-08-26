TVS Motor Co. emerges as top advertiser in auto sector on TV in Jan-June’21: TAM AdEx

The report also mentioned that Maruti Suzuki India tops the list in print with 16% share in the same period

The auto industry had the highest share of TV ad volumes i.e 4.8% during H1’19 between H1’19- H1’21. The sector maintained its ninth position in H1’21 compared to H1’20, according to the TAM adex report on the Auto sector.

As per the report, the ad volumes of ‘Auto Sector’ on Television grew 34% during Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20, whereas ad volume of ‘Auto Sector’ on television plunged 42% during Jan-Jun’20 compared to Jan-Jun’19.

Meanwhile, the sector occupied a 14% share of overall print advertising during Jan-Jun’21 and it moved to second position in Jan-Jun’21 compared to first in Jan-Jun’20. The ad volumes in Print grew 9% during Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20 and dropped 45% during Jan-Jun’20 over Jan-Jun’19. On radio, it contributed 8.5% share of overall ad volumes during Jan-Jun’21. While the sector had a 4% share of overall Digital ad insertions during Jan-Jun’21.

Auto Sector observed a positive rank shift in Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun.

On TV, the count of advertisers and brands in the category grew over 19% and 13% in Jan-Jun’21, as compared to Jan-Jun’20. Additionally, the sector saw consistent advertising growth during Jan-Mar’21 and the ad volumes grew by 2.3 times in Jun’21 compared to May’21. Also, cars was the top category with 45% share followed by ‘Two Wheelers’ with 43% share and the top three categories retained their ranks in Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20. ‘Tractors’ category moved to fourth position in Jan-Jun’21 compared to 6th in Jan-Jun’20. While the auto accessories was the new entrant among the Top 10 categories in Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20.

PCA Automobiles India was the new entrant in the top ten advertisers’ list during Jan-Jun’21. Meanwhile, the top ten advertisers together accounted for 72% share of the Auto sector advertising on TV with TVS Motor leading the list with 18% share in Jan-Jun’21. Whereas, Hero Motocorp moved up to the fourth position in Jan-Jun’21 compared to the tenth position in Jan-Jun’20. ‘Renault India’, ‘Nissan Motor’ & ‘Suzuki Motorcycle India’ entered the top 10 list in Jan-Jun’21.

‘Citroen C5 Aircross’ topped among the exclusive brands of the sector in Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20 followed by ‘Renault Kiger’ on the second position. Exclusive Brands occupied 48% share of sector ad volumes during Jan-Jun’21. Also, seven out of the top ten exclusive brands were from the Cars category, 2 from Two Wheelers, and one belonged to Tyres category. Over 130 exclusive brands were present in Jan-Jun’21 over Jan-Jun’20.

In Print Media, the ‘Auto Sector’ saw consistent advertising growth during Jan-Mar’21 and in Jun’21, sector ad volumes in Print rose by 15.3 times as compared to May’21. Cars & Two Wheelers ranked first and second and the categories maintained their ranks in Jan-Jun’21, compared to Jan-Jun’20. The top two categories together had a 79% share of the sector ads in Print.

The report mentioned that Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser in Jan-Jun’21 with 16% share followed by ‘Hero Motocorp’. TVS Motor’ moved to fourth position in Jan-Jun’21 compared to ninth in Jan-Jun’20. ‘Suzuki Motorcycle India’ and ‘Skoda Auto’ entered in the top 10 list during Jan-Jun’21. The Top 5 advertisers together added more than 50% share of Auto sector advertising.

Meanwhile, 36% share of sector advertising was occupied by exclusive brands during JanJun’21. ‘Renault Kiger’ was the top exclusive brand followed by ‘Honda Shine’ in the second position and among the top five exclusive brands, two belonged to Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India and Hyundai Motor India each.

On radio too, Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser in Jan-Jun’21 followed by Hyundai Motor India. ‘Honda Motorcycle & Scooter’ moved to third position in Jan-Jun’21 compared to tenth in Jan-Jun’20. ‘TVS Motor’ & ‘MG Motor India’ entered among the top ten during the same period where the top ten advertisers together added more than 75% share of Auto sector advertising on Radio.

‘Honda H’ness CB 350’ was the top exclusive brand during Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20 followed by ‘Hyundai i20’ on the second position and 39% share of the Auto sector was garnered by exclusive brands on Radio during Jan-Jun’21. Among the top 10 exclusive brands, five were from the ‘Cars’ category and three belonged to ‘Two Wheelers’.

On digital, the top ten advertisers together combined 60% of the sector ads on Digital. ‘Ather Energy’ was the top advertiser in Jan-Jun’21 followed by ‘TVS Motor’ on second position. ‘Bajaj Auto’ moved to fourth position in Jan-Jun’21 compared to sixth in Jan-Jun’20. ‘Renault India’, ‘Nissan Motor’ and ‘Gujarat Gas Company’ entered in the top 10 list during Jan-Jun’21.

