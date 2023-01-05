Throwback Thursday: When Blue Men went orange for Mirinda
Mirinda's global campaign between 1994 and 1996 featured the famed Blue Man Group
It's a Sunday morning in 1994. You switch on the TV to watch Chandrakanta, and as is always the case, you are interrupted by an ad break.
Among the sea of the usual soap and cooking oil commercials, one, in particular, makes you squint at the TV screen in disbelief and amusement. You see three bald bright-orange men dressed all in black. They move in an uncanny, staccato manner and seem to be fixated on an orange soft drink.
If this jogs your memory, you are recollecting a part of Mirinda's mid-90s campaign. The three outlandish orange men are in fact members of the famed Blue Man Group. Except for this time, the blue men are bright orange.
Mirinda and the Blue Man Group
The Spanish-origin orange soda Mirinda is a household name in India today, but not so much back three decades ago. The fizzy orange drink -- a part of the PepsiCo family -- hit the Indian markets in the early 90s along with Pepsi, Seven-Up and Mirinda. (Remember the "Leher" prefix with all of PepsiCo's drinks? It was an attempt by the Indian government to "Indianise" the brand.)
To popularise the drink across the globe, including India, PepsiCo had to curate a global campaign that could cut across language and cultural barriers. This led to Mirinda's legendary collaboration with the New York-based performance art company Blue Man Group.
The troupe formed in 1987 comprised three friends Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton. The group is known for its eccentric performance that combines music and art, exploring themes like science and consciousness.
The mute almost mime-like performance of the troupe helped viewers examine everyday life with a sense of novelty and wonder.
More importantly, the absence of language in the performances made them appeal to a wider audience, a factor that will help Pepsi in its collaborative campaign for Mirinda.
What's in a colour?
The Blue Man Group was roped in by PepsiCo between 1994 and 1996 for its 'The Taste is in Mirinda' campaign. The intention was to drive the orange-flavoured version of the drink and distance itself from its multi-flavour positioning. (Mirinda is also available in different flavours like strawberry, apple and grape in certain countries).
The most strident way to do that was to paint the iconic blue men of the troupe in a bright orange colour of the brand.
The ad films created for the campaign showed the Blue Man Group members competing with one another in sneaky ways for Mirinda. Each film ends with one of the three men triumphing and exclaiming "Mirindaaaa" with his mouth wide open.
The ads were also released in India in the mid-90s along with other markets such as Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Nigeria. Without a single word spoken, with just the animated expression and exaggerated movements of the performers, the brand was able to create a memorable campaign that transcended languages and cultures.
In fact, years later in markets like India, the ad campaign enjoys great recall among Gen X and the millennials. The bald, orange men came to be associated more with Mirinda than the group itself.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kurkure launches sub-brand with quirky ‘halke mein lo’ campaign
The Kurkure Playz ad blends comedy with horror
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Starting 2023 on a lighthearted note, Kurkure has unveiled a TVC campaign for its new sub-brand Kurkure Playz.
Bringing to life the snack’s light texture, the film is set in an old bungalow that a family has just moved into. While setting up their new home, the protagonist, a young man, is greeted by an unexpected ghost who scares the wits out of the entire family. But a bite of Kurkure Playz Puffcorn transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing a scary situation into a laughing riot.
Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Kurkure has always kept its consumers at the centre and connected with them through innovative product offerings and quirky, masaledaar storytelling. The Kurkure Playz launch is a big entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet. We are excited about our new ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign, as it encourages the youth to not get hassled by the daily squabbles and to take a lighter approach to life by adding a dose of masti to any given situation.”
Further discussing the campaign, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products. We bring this alive with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition – where the film places the characters in extraordinary situation of finding a ghost in the room. However, the story takes an unusually cool and hilarious turn when the protagonist takes things lightly.” said Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett.”
Not limited to a TVC, the Kurkure Playz ‘Halke Main Lo’ campaign will also be brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
New campaign unveils Huggies’ fresh look
The film has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Kimberly Clark has given a new identity for its brand Huggies with the relaunch of Huggies Complete Comfort® in India. To mark the relaunch, Huggies has rolled out its new campaign, ‘We got you, baby’ that promises to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the endearing launch film uses the baby’s voice as a creative device to highlight their discomforts with diapers.
Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India on the relaunch said, “Huggies as a brand has always strived to go the extra mile to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Through extensive consumer research, we realized that babies need complete comfort with multiple benefits in one product. We are proud to introduce the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort®’ to our Indian consumers to help babies and their parents navigate the unknowns of babyhood. Our research showed that 9 out of 10 moms feel that Huggies is more comfortable than their regular diaper which reinforces the trust that consumers have on this iconic brand.”
On the campaign, she added, “We are launching a digital first campaign across platforms where mums today are spending most of their time. The content is hyper personalized and contextualized to specific consumer cohorts for heightened relevance and engagement. Also, as a challenger brand in India it is imperative for us to break clutter and stand out as a preferred brand. Our creative partners at Ogilvy have cracked an enjoyable and distinctive way of landing the key message which is sure to cement our position in the hearts of our consumers.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PNB Housing Finance celebrates the pride of house ownership in New Year ad
The new campaign #HappyNewHome has been rolled out in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
Every New Year brings with it a sense of a fresh start and fortunate beginnings that fill one with hope and confidence. The New Year is an auspicious moment to mark the beginning of a new chapter. But what if the new chapter takes the form of a new home?
PNB Housing Finance aptly captures this sentiment in its New Year campaign. As part of its New Year promotion, PNB Housing Finance has rolled out a short film that appeals to people instinctively while conveying a light-hearted message of enjoying the ‘New Year party at your new home’.
As the friendly banter between neighbours grows, ‘Mr Verma’ – a neighbour already residing in the building – learns that ‘Nikhil,’ a tenant as well as his neighbour, has purchased a new flat. Mr Verma asks Nikhil several questions to discover if the New Year’s Eve celebration is in the new house and where he has brought this flat. Playfully answering Mr Verma’s queries, Nikhil finally admits that he has purchased the same property where he was a tenant. Whereupon, Mr Verma is taken aback. Continuing the conversation, Nikhil asks Mr Verma not to complain about the loud music but to come and enjoy the party, mentioning proudly that he is no more a tenant but the owner of the house.
The situation and the characters make for an engaging film. Moreover, though the brand connect is presented slickly, it has deliberately been maintained at a subtle level. To build the regional connect, the characters are distinctive. The film showcases that the ‘New Year’ campaign effectively and uniquely conveys how home loans from PNB Housing Finance will make this New Year more special for customers. Also, it highlights PNB Housing Finance’s vision to fulfil everyone’s lifelong dream of owning their own house by providing home loans at attractive interest rates along with longer tenures.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pele honoured by Amul: 3 ads of the co-op with 'The King'
Amul has doffed its hat to the legendary player twice before
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 4:34 PM | 1 min read
Legendary athlete Pele often called the greatest football player of all time, passed away on Thursday, December 29. World over, tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the Brazilian football great. Indian dairy co-op Amul, known for its timely topicals, have also paid tribute to the legendary player with a befitting topical.
Captioned "SimPele the best," the black-and-white topic shows Pele in action on the field showcasing his signature "bicycle kick."
This, however, is not the first of Amul's topicals with Pele. Back in 2015, the co-op brought out its first topical with the legendary player.
The occasion was Pele's October 2015 India trip. He came to Kolkata for a 3-day tour after 38 years. He also visited India in 1977. The topical was centred on the warm welcome the star received when he visited India's football capital.
The next time Amul featured O Rei was in March 2021.
This time, it was to celebrate Cristiano Ronald surpassing Pele's goal record. CR7 trumped the Brazilian legend's 767 record by scoring 770 goals.
Pele passed away at 82 after complications arising from cancer. He fought a prolonged battle with the disease and was hospitalised in Sao Paolo. Brazil will bid goodbye to the legendary player by observing three days of mourning.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TTK Prestige addresses house party hassles with their new digital film
Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan, says the film
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Ahead of the New Year, TTK Prestige, a kitchen and home solution provider, has launched a digital film in an effort to help address the pain point millennial couples experience - the hassles of organising house parties.
“Hosting a house party has become quite popular over the years, and it can be a lot of fun as well. However, the same party can be exhausting for a host because there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of to make it successful. The new digital film reflects on these tedious norms and shows how their smartly-enabled kitchen appliances and cookware can save the day,” the brand said.
The film begins with a couple discussing how their previous experience of hosting a house party was tiresome and how they were stressed out by household chores, time crunch, and multitasking such as cleaning the house, preparing the food, or cleaning up after the party. Nonetheless, the couple is again ready to host the party with TTK Prestige’s products and how they finish these chores fuss-free with #HostwithPrestige. The film captures the essence of how Prestige's Induction Cooktop comes with a built-in automatic whistle counter, their Endura Mixer Grinder is an all-rounder, it can knead, chop, juice, grind and store. And not to miss their Typhoon 05 vacuum cleaner which helps in both wet and dry cleaning.
Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President-Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige, “As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences. Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home & kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our innovative products can help you host a house party effortlessly. Our goal is to make things simpler for everyone, and that is exactly what the film proposes - Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Instacart highlights the ease of grocery shopping in new ad
The 3-second spot 'All in the Phone' has been produced by McGarrah Jessee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
In an age when we are spoilt by online shopping, stepping out to purchase groceries has become a real chore. This has led to the mushrooming of many grocery delivery apps and online services like Instacart.
The American grocery company Instacart introduced the new model for online grocery shopping a decade ago in 2012 when Apoorva Mehta, a former Amazon employee founded the platform.
To reiterate its decade-long service to the consumers and to highlight its app-based service, the brand recently unveiled a 30-second spot called "It's All In the Phone." The ad highlights our dependence on the phone for grocery and FMCG needs every day.
The ad uses literal examples of how the phone helps with everyday chores. The ad opens with a woman pointing her phone into a glass bowl and cereal falling out. Another one squeezes some toothpaste onto her brush with her phone. It's also used to toast Pop-Tarts, chop carrots, dip chips, and even dispense ketchup.
The film uses simplistic storytelling to make an important point: "You need your phone for everything!" The ad is vibrant and engaging with very clear messaging. Independent creative company McGarrah Jessee has produced the ad along with creative director Brian Button.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The many ads of Pele
The global football icon who embodied qualities like strength, skill and superiority was a favourite among brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 9:08 AM | 4 min read
The news of Brazilian football great Pele's death has dealt a big shock to the world. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously as Pele, passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 years due to complications arising from colon cancer. It is an irretrievable loss for the football world as it weeps the loss of one of its most hallowed legends.
The Brazilian legend was known for his logic-defying skills on the football field and was frequently named "the best player in the world." King Pele was a symbol of strength, skill and superiority. It was easy to see why marketeers frequently wanted to align their brands with him.
Let's look back at some of Pele's ads from across time.
American Express
Pele starred in this old American Express commercial from 1977 where he simply enumerates the many benefits of the card with his trademark smile. The commercial equates Pele's global appeal with the universal versatility of the American Express card.
"I carry the American Express Card. I've used it in over 40 countries. It's known and respected all over the world, even in places where they speak strange languages, like English," he says.
Atari
Back in the 70s and 80s, Atari ruled the video game space. Pele was roped in for the brand's commercial in 1978 where he famously stated: "I quit soccer to play Atari."
Emirates
The tagline for the 2014 ad for Emirates was "Connecting every fan of the game," which tied up beautifully with the concept of the commercial. Released ahead of the 20th FIFA World Cup, the ad featured modern football great Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian legend. The ad highlights the generation gap among football fans around the world.
Ronaldo, who leafing through a magazine in an aircraft lounge, hears two football fans fawningly whisper about someone. He vainly mistakes it for himself only to be humbled moments later when a smug Pele walks in. The two fans were in fact talking about the Brazilian legend.
Tables are turned when a modern-day football fan walks into the picture, fawning over Ronaldo. He thrusts a camera into Pele's hands and asks him to click a picture.
Pfizer
Pele controversially starred in a 2002 Pfizer commercial for viagra, which is still regarded by many as his "weirdest ad." He was accused of being a sell-out for endorsing viagra and even ridiculed by many. In reality, the ad makers and the brand just wanted to tap into Pele's large male fan base to destigmatise erectile dysfunction. He was also a part of the brand's anti-impotence awareness campaign.
Pepsi
This vintage Pepsi commercial is from 1974 and features a montage of Pele playing football. It also features his signature, gravity-defying "bicycle kick." The song "Join the Pepsi Generation" plays in the background.
Louis Vuitton
This 2010 Louis Vuitton ad stars three of the greatest football legends of all time -- Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona. The ad shows Pele and Zidane locked in a game of foosball with Maradona playing referee. The three then enjoy spirited discussions at the Maravillas bar in Madrid. The ad was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Mastercard
Pele's association with Mastercard has been quite old. The legend who starred in the payment-processing corporation's 1994 ad appeared again in a 2018 ad about the unifying power of football. The 2018 FIFA ad is an emotionally charged video of 22 football fans from across the world who talk about their love for the game. “It’s something that’s very important to remember. The role of football, no doubt, is to put people together,” says Pelé in the film.
Subway
Team up with @Pele, a SUBWAY™ #ambassador, and join us in store because SUBWAY™ is where #winners #eat! pic.twitter.com/2M5Cqc2Av0— SUBWAY Arabia (@SUBWAYArabia) July 1, 2014
Apart from these ads, Pele has also endorsed Subway. He most famously stood behind the counter of the London Subway outlet and made sandwiches as part of the promotion.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube