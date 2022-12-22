Throwback Thursday: Did Coke invent the Santa Claus we know?
A big part of the Santa Claus lore we have today is thanks to Coca-Cola and an artist named Haddon Sundblom
It's hard to imagine Santa Claus as anything except the benevolent old man we know today with twinkling eyes and jolly laughter. Yet, there was a time when Santa used to be much more sombre, shorter and even scarier.
The kindly Santa hauling gifts, coming down a chimney shoot with a burst of booming laughter came into existence barely a hundred years ago. Santa, as we know him, is the doing of Haddon Sundblom, a commercial artist who worked for a brand that, like Santa, has an inextricable connection with the colour red -- Coca-Cola.
Santa before Coca-Cola
Today's Santa Claus is a combination of the Dutch Sinterklaas and the British Father Christmas—both of whom are based on the 4th-century Christian saint Saint Nicholas of Myra who was known for giving gifts.
St Nicholas
Depictions of Saint Nicholas had little to nothing in common with the portly, bearded gentleman we know today. In fact, cultural depictions and traditions related to Santa were also quite different all around the world.
While they all involved old, bearded men, they differed widely in temperaments and garbs. In Belgium and the Netherlands, the sombre-looking Sinterklaas wore a bishop's alb. Russia's Grandfather Frost had pagan origins and is portrayed holding a long staff. France's Papa Noël rode a donkey instead of a reindeer sledge. In Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Santa is a gnome named Tomte.
Santa also became a political figure in the United States when Civil War cartoonist Thomas Nast drew him for Harper's Weekly in 1862.
He drew him as a small, elfin figure at first, changing the colour of his coat gradually from tan to red for 30 years.
Today we know Santa as a grandfather-figure, tall, portly with a big belly laugh and a face that radiates kindness. He wears a red suit fur-trimmed suit with matching pants and a hat with pompoms. On his nose sits a pair of gold-rimmed glasses. A large part of this jolly persona has to do with Coca-Cola.
A Coca-Cola Christmas
In 1931, the American beverage brand Coca-Cola wanted more people to drink Coke during the holidays. Archie Lee, executive handling the brand's account for D'Arcy Advertising Agency, wanted to showcase a wholesome Santa who was "both realistic and symbolic," according to the Coca-Cola website.
The company put a Michigan-born illustrator Haddon Sundblom up to the task. He sought inspiration in Clement Clark Moore's 1822 poem "A Visit From St Nicholas" also known as "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.
His eyes—how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
Inspired by this description, Sundblom created a warm, pleasantly plump Santa who looked more human and less elf-like. He even used a live model, his friend Lou Pretiss, as an initial model for Saint Nick.
Iterations of the Coca-Cola ads with Santa also increased engagement with the consumer base. People wrote letters to the company, sometimes complaining that Santa's belt was backwards and other times curious about the missing wedding ring on his finger.
In 1931, Sundblom's Santa started appearing in Coke ads in The Saturday Evening Post and in other magazines like Ladies Home Journal, National Geographic and The New Yorker.
Subsequent ads till 1964 also showed Santa delivering toys and playing with kids, reading letters from kids, playing with them and even raiding fridges. The depictions in the Coke ads went on to create the current lore around Santa.
In 2001, Sundblom's artwork was also converted into an animated commercial by renowned animator Alexandre Petrov.
To this day, Santa is a dominant part of the company's Christmas marketing.
Coca-cola also raised social awareness in a Christmas ad for Brazil where despite a large population of people with African ancestry, the idea of a black Santa Claus was an aberration. The company challenged this notion with an ad featuring Black Santa.
A common misconception is that Coke is responsible for Santa's iconic red garb. For the company, the colour red was a happy coincidence. Coca-Cola dispels the myth on its website: "And even though it's often said that Santa wears a red coat because red is the color of Coca-Cola, Santa appeared in a red coat before Sundblom painted him."
TV ad vol for durables sector saw 21% jump in Jan-Sept ’22
The growth was compared to the same period last year, TAM data reveals; over 400 brands advertised in durables in the same period
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022
January-September ’22 saw ad volumes on TV for durables increase by 21% when compared to the same period last year, shows TAM AdEx report for the category.
In this period, the top ten categories and advertisers accounted for more than 70% and 35% of sector ad volumes, respectively. While ‘fans’ was the top category, Electrolux Kelvinator emerged as the top advertiser for the sector.
The number of brands who advertised on TV during Jan-Sep’22 stood at over 400. Among them, the top ten brands had a 23% share of ad volumes. Over 200 exclusive brands advertised under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21.
Data for Jan-Sept ’21 shows TV ads in the durables category jumped 79% compared to the same period in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the news genre alone accounted for 58% of the sector's ad volume, with GEC coming second. The top three channel genres grabbed 90% of the ad volume share.
In Print, ad space in the durables sector increased by nearly 3 times in the medium in Jan-Sept '21-22; the rise was 2-fold for Jan-Sep'20 respectively. The sector’s ad space increased by 58% in Jan-Sept ’22 compared to Jan-Sept ’21.
The top ten categories accounted for 85% share of ad space. Consumer Durables/Home Appliances topped among the categories in Print with 39% of ad space share. The top ten advertisers took 50% share. TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser in the sector with 12% share of ad space in Jan-Sep '21.
During Jan-Sep’22, over 1600 exclusive brands appeared under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21. Haier Self Clean Inverter AC was the top exclusive brand.
On Radio, advertising volumes for the sector saw an increase of 4.3 times in Jan-Sep '22 over Jan-Sep’20. The top ten brands added 46% to the overall advertising space of the sector on Radio. 100+ brands advertised exclusively during Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
Ad insertions in the durables sector on digital saw a rise of 53% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-May’20 whereas it dropped 4% in Jan-Sep’21 compared to Jan-Sep’20. Digital ad insertions for the sector saw an increase of 59% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
On Digital, the top ten categories got 75% share of the sector’s ad insertions. While the top ten advertisers had a 60% share in Jan-Sep'22, Samsung India Electronics was on top of the list with 17% share.
The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Awards 2022
The awards will be held in the first week of February 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022
The Ad Club Bangalore has announced Big Bang Awards 2022 for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media and Digital.
The Advertising Club Bangalore, having been in existence for over 3 decades, has announced its flagship event Big Bang, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, design, media, digital and marketing.
The award function will be held in the first week of February 2023.
“As we move from an uncertain to a more certain environment, we are super excited to announce the next edition of the flagship Big Bang Awards. I am personally glad that we are able to keep this award running for 2 decades and based on the feedback received from many, we have done some re-engineering of the BB award categories too. We look forward to receiving entries from agencies across the country,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Advertising Club Bangalore has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020. The awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity across the country. The last event attracted a massive number of entries from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, spread over 12 cities in India.
The high-power jury, as in previous years, comprises eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The entire judging process is online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate Excellence in Creative and Content. There are separate categories for Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, fitness and Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Social Causes. There is a new category to celebrate regional campaigns in different Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will celebrate internal and external design expertise including Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will honour the innovative work being done by Media and Digital agencies across. different media, traditional and digital. Data and Technology is a new category introduced this year on how data and research can be used to create more effective campaigns based on powerful insights.
The Big Bang will also celebrate young talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/ Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “We have added a number of new categories this year based on popular demand. Packaging, E-commerce, Regional Language Campaigns, Design, Data and Technology, in addition to all our regular categories. We are also celebrating young professionals in art, copy and content and media.”
The entries for Big Bang Awards are open online at www.bigbangawards.com and the last date for submission entries is January 10h 2023. The rules and details are available on the same website. There is an Early Bird Offer till 20th December 2022.
The Big Bang Awards are presented by Meta. exchange4media group is the Community Partner.
Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana team up for Dulux TVC
The ad has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022
AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux paints in India, has released a new TVC campaign ‘Ghar ka Champion’ for its latest innovation in exterior paints – the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the film features Ashutosh Rana in a TVC first with Ishaan Khattar.
The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx ‘Ghar Ka Champion’ campaign is driven by the improved brand promise of longer lasting 12-year assured protection of home exteriors against all-weather conditions. At the core of this promise are the Triple Defence Technology (that results in Superior Weather Resistance, Superior Crack-Proof and Superior Water Resistance) and advanced PU modified acrylic (for higher sheen and durability). Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign draws an analogy between two champions – a sportsperson on the field and the one protecting homes. The emotional storytelling is uplifted by Ashutosh Rana, who makes his TVC debut with the film as a father and Ishaan Khattar, his reel son.
The film showcases an aspiring sportsperson who leaves home (Champion Bhavan) when his father bets that the colours of Champion Bhavan would have faded long before his son ever becomes a champion. When the son finally returns home as a champion, he is surprised to see that house has retained its original sheen. Bringing alive the analogy of champions are intercuts cuts of the son training during harsh weather; and the home (painted with Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx) also weathering similar extremes. The story of champions converges at the end when the father finally reveals his confidence in both his champion son and Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx – the Ghar ka Champion, by saying that the colours were anyways not going to fade.
For both Ashutosh (who believes that colours - be it of relationships or homes - are part of our identity) and Ishaan (who has fond memories of the Dulux jingle from his childhood and is an athletic in real life), being a part of ‘Ghar ka Champion’ campaign was fulfilling on a personal level too.
Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “Given the harsh impact of climate and weather on homes - be it extreme rainfall, surface cracks, extreme heat, UV rays, dirt, or dust - consumers today are increasingly demanding high-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer. Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, the improved 12-year protection assurance is a manifestation of our confidence on the superior quality of new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, which makes it the ultimate Ghar ka Champion.”
Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India said, “Weathershield has been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. Within the exterior paints category, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx distils the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners. Ultimately, many may come and go, but it is only the champion that passes the test of time.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “The Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, helps people keep their home protected from harsh weather conditions for a long time. In a country like India, where we face different weather conditions across regions, we have created a campaign which can justify the product properties and promise of prolonged protection. The TVC also stands out with an emotional graph of a father son saga that seamlessly weaves the product story to the journey of a champion. The pairing of Ashutosh Rana and Ishaan Khattar along with collaborating on this with Dibakar Banerjee for the story to feel quintessentially Bollywood was very exciting for us.”
Tata Soulfull promises ‘non-sticky’ treat in new campaign
The campaign has been conceived by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with an extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
udChalo celebrates Vijay Divas by launching #SalutingTheHeroes campaign
The film salutes the sacrifices of the war veterans of 1971 capturing their personal emotions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022
udChalo, a consumer-tech company that exclusively serves India’s defence forces and their dependents, has announced the launch of #SalutingTheHeroes campaign on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Through this campaign, udChalo aims to cement the gap between defence fraternity and the civilian world by honouring their sacrifices and virtuous actions that has helped build a nation. The film features the war veterans of 1971 marking the commencement of the first phase of the campaign.
Capturing the 1971 war veterans’ Lt Gen BT Pandit PVSM, VrC (Retd), Brig. Jayprakash D Sapatnekar (Retd), Air Cmd Ram Mohan Sridharan VM (Retd), Group Captain NG Junnarkar VrC (Retd), the movie takes you down the memory lane of the iconic war. Starting from the commencement of the war, experience of being in a war field for India and the glorious victory that became a history to remember, the veterans narrate the story for its audience. This is a first time, the war of 1971 is featured from the perspective of a war veteran who were present on ground fighting the battle.
Talking about the campaign, Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO, udChalo said, “India’s history of freedom struggle highly read and known by every citizen. However, the journey to safeguard freedom and democracy post-independence has not been easy. This credit goes to our war hero’s and the defence fraternity. Through this campaign we wish to bring to the limelight these unknown, unheard stories of great sacrifices of the veterans on appropriate platform. Furthermore, giving them the due respect that they and their family always deserve.”
udChalo currently caters to a loyal customer base from the Indian armed forces and dependants of ‘Fauji Family’. Over a span of 10 years, the start-up has built a unique, convenient and effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services at competitive prices across Travel, Finance, Housing, Consumer Electronics, and Utility bills payment facility.
'Is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?' asks Ariel
The new film emphasises the brand's commitment to democratising domestic duties
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022
Ariel India, which is known for starting conversations around unequal division of household chores and urging more men to share the load, has tried to capture the sentiment of women in its new #CelebrateEqual film that raises a pertinent question – ‘is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?’.
The film depicts a post family dinner scenario wherein the man is seen sitting browsing through his phone, while the woman is clearing the table and attending to the baby. The man asks his wife about the photos received on the family group from the dinner earlier that day. She asks him to find a picture in which she is also a part of the festivities. In most pictures, she is in the background doing chores and missing all the festivity and celebrations.
“At Ariel, we aspire to build a better world for all of us, a world where everyone sees equal. Over the years, Ariel has brought to light through our campaigns, unconscious bias and conditioning which comes in the way of us achieving an equal world.” He further added, “Even now 61%* of women believe that they do not get to fully enjoy the celebrations because of the unequal burden of household chores. This often goes unnoticed and through #CelebrateEqual we want to help trigger conversations to drive positive change” said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India.
Celebrations have returned with family dinners, festivals, gatherings being held in all glory. However, it is often unnoticed that household chores like laundry, cleaning, or cooking, significantly increase during celebrations and the burden of these tasks are not equal. A new study by an independent third party revealed a startling fact that only 27%* women feel that their husbands shared the load equally with them during these times. This prevents women for participating equally in celebrations.
“Ariel has been championing the cause of equality and inclusion since 2015. It has been raising pertinent questions on household equality through its movement #ShareTheLoad and supporting inclusion through its campaign #MakeItPossible. #CelebrateEqual is another effort in this direction furthering the cause of gender equality in households,” the company said.
Govt hasn’t upped ad spends in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
As per figures shared by the I&B minister in the Rajya Sabha, the government has spent Rs 154.07 cr on advertising in the current FY; the total expenditure for the last five years stands at Rs 3723 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022
The government has spent over Rs 3723 crore on advertisements in the last five years, I&B minister Anurag Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
He also mentioned that there has been no increase in this expenditure in this period.
Thakur shared year-wise details of expenses incurred by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) on publicity and advertisements of policies and programmes.
For the current financial year (till December 9), the expenditure stood at Rs 154.07 crore. Last year (2021-22), the figure was Rs 264.78 crore. In 2020-21, the government’s ad expenses were Rs 349.09 crore whereas in the previous year it was Rs 627.67 crore. As per Thakur’s data, the government had spent Rs 1106.88 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs 1220.89 crore in 2017-18.
With regards to advertising in Print, the minister said Jagran Prakashan got the highest share of advertising money at Rs 5.67 crore in 2022-23. The Times of India Group, which had the highest share for the last four years (except 2019-20), received Rs 5.45 crore from the CBC, followed by The Hindustan Times Group (Rs 5.16 crore), The Daily Amar Ujala (Rs 3.52 crore) and Rajasthan Patrika (Rs 1.87 crore).
The data for advertisement incurred on TV ads reveals that at Rs 3.30 crore ZEEL received the highest share of the government’s ad spends in 2022-23 (as on December 8). While Zee Media Corporation took away Rs 2.03 crore, Sun TV Network got Rs 1.78 crore, followed by TV18 Broadcast Ltd. at Rs 1.74 crore and Associated Broadcasting at Rs 1.63 crore.
