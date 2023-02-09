Throwback Thursday: Apple's 1984, The GOAT among ads
Known widely as 'the greatest ad ever', Apple's maiden commercial for Macintosh still stands unmatched in terms of creativity and impact
At a time when the cola wars were at their peak in the 80s, a new brand rivalry was taking shape in the US. Back then, the microcomputer space was the stronghold of IBM, the makers of the most popular computers in the world back then.
Almost every office in the country depended on them for day-to-day operations. Then along came a rookie who challenged IBM’s “open” format of PC and introduced an exclusive model – the Macintosh. That underdog was Apple, the year was 1984 and the occasion was Super Bowl.
Today’s throwback ad checks some of the most important boxes in terms of what a TV commercial aspires to be. It’s one of the most-studied ads in US marketing, peerless in terms of the impact it created and considered by many as the greatest ad of all time.
That’s not all, it’s also regarded as a watershed event in television when it aired during halftime at the 1984 Super Bowl. Such was the impact that it even overshadowed conversations around the Los Angeles Raiders vs Washington Redskins match. And to think that such an ad almost didn’t make the cut. The sheer travesty!
1984
George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is symbolic of futuristic, totalitarian regimes where a single despot has absolute control over society. Apple, when it was mulling the launch of Macintosh, was aware of the hold IBM had over the world.
Though far-fetched, Apple drew parallels between the despotic leader of 1984 and the sway held by IBM over the workplaces of the world. Steve Jobs’ 1983 Apple keynote address already contained the seeds of the idea.
“It is now 1984. It appears IBM wants it all. Apple is perceived to be the only hope to offer IBM a run for its money. Dealers initially welcoming IBM with open arms now fear an IBM-dominated and controlled future. They are increasingly turning back to Apple as the only force that can ensure their future freedom. IBM wants it all and is aiming its guns on its last obstacle to industry control: Apple. Will Big Blue dominate the entire computer industry? The entire information age? Was George Orwell right about 1984?"
It was also a time when Americans were growing vary of intrusion of privacy by technology. Invoking Orwell against its competitor could help Apple win the positioning war.
Apple approached Chiat/Day to create an ad that could do justice to the vision. Steven Hayden worked on the copy, Brent Thomas on the art direction and Lee Clow on the creative direction.
The ad was developed out of an abandoned print campaign for the brand: "[T]here are monster computers lurking in big business and big government that know everything from what motels you've stayed at to how much money you have in the bank. But at Apple we're trying to balance the scales by giving individuals the kind of computer power once reserved for corporations."
Ridley Scott, the man behind futuristic films such as Blade Runner, Alien and Legend, was roped in to direct the ad.
The 60-second ad opens with grey-themed visuals of bald zombie-like people marching into a hall through tubes. They sit in front of an enormous computer screen where a “Big Brother” like person waxes eloquently about “pure ideology” and “unification of thoughts.”
The voice says: “Today, we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives. We have created, for the first time in all history, a garden of pure ideology — where each worker may bloom, secure from the pests purveying contradictory truths. Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth. We are one people, with one will, one resolve, one cause. Our enemies shall talk themselves to death, and we will bury them with their own confusion. We shall prevail!”
The people stare blankly at the leader in seeming agreement, devoid of free will or thought.
Suddenly someone sprints through the halls and into the auditorium. Dressed in a white tank top and orange shorts, she stands out in a sea of grey. The short-haired blonde, played by British athlete Anya Major, has also plugged in earphones connected to something that’s reminiscent of the iPod.
The storm-trooper-like guards chase her down the hall, but they are no match for the woman who outruns them, hurling the large hammer at the screen and smashing it. The subjects stare with their mouth agape.
A voice-over says, “On January 24, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like ‘1984.’”
The writing on the wall was clear. The underdog Apple was calling out the market leader IBM’s “tyranny” and wanted to establish a new world order with the Macintosh.
Jobs and Scully were so impressed with the ad that they purchased one and a half minutes of ad time for the Super Bowl. However, apart from them, no one on the Apple board was enthusiastic about the ad. Scully’s confidence was shaken and asked Chiat/Day to sell off the spots.
They managed to sell a 30-second spot but were left with a 60-second spot to fill. Apple ultimately aired the ad and the rest was history.
An unmatched impact
Art director Thomas once said that the express purpose of the ad was to get Americans to think about their computers.
And think they did. Apple sold $3.5 million worth of Macintoshes soon after the ad ran. Considering that the ad aired on TV only once, the impact is unmatched.
The commercial naturally became a gold standard for admen in the coming decades; however, it still stands unrivalled even after all these years.
Michael Hiltzik once wrote in the Los Angeles Times: “For 33 years Madison Avenue has been trying to emulate it, match it or outdo it, and failing every time.”
Some brands also tipped their hats to the original ad through spoofs. More recently, it was Epic that released a commercial for Fortnight.
At the height of the US presidential elections of 2008, a video went viral, superimposing Hillary Clinton's campaign speech against the visuals of the ad.
CavinKare’s Indica launches TVC for new shampoo
The campaign will run across digital platforms and TV channels in Hindi and regional languages
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
CavinKare, Indica, has announced the launch of its new TVC titled “Be Always Ready with Indica Easy- #Alwaysready”.
The latest TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring, which will enable them to be always ready for any opportunities and occasions with complete confidence.
It showcases a light-hearted conversation between two young women. The TVC envisions addressing the challenge of messy, time-consuming hair coloring formats while offering a simplified and effective solution to hair color users. The campaign will run across digital platforms and mainstream television channels in Hindi and regional languages.
Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”
Investment platform Inflection Point Ventures launches ad campaign with Shark Tank India
The ad campaign is currently running during Shark Tank India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
CXO-driven angel platform Inflection Point Ventures has launched its maiden ad campaign ‘Main Bhi Angel’.
The ad campaign, which is currently running during Shark Tank India on SonyLIV, is aimed at professionals and other potential investors of all ages who are keen to start their asset allocation journey with a small ticket size of Rs 1,00,000 a year.
Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV, says, “We are a big believer of the Indian startup ecosystem story. Indian startups tech prowess has put India on the global map. However, investing in startups remained a bastion of a few. IPV aims to change that by bringing in more first time investors backing world-class startups. Currently, over 80% of our investors base comprises first time investors. With the launch of Main Bhi Angel, we want to accelerate the adoption of startup investing as an asset class and a credible wealth creation tool.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Ankur Mittal, Co founder IPV, says, “There can’t be a better platform than Shark Tank India for IPV to launch their first campaign. Shark Tank India has democratised the stories of entrepreneurs of India - each and every household in India has access to understanding how startup funding happens, what metrics are looked at and how funding decisions are made. Our campaign is also attempting to explain the whole process which otherwise may sound complicated to first time investors.”
Flipkart assigns digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy.
Commenting on the win, Preetham Venkky, President - 22feet Tribal Worldwide & Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Ogilvy wins creative mandate for Eveready India
The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Eveready has appointed Ogilvy India as their creative partner. The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head - Battery & Flashlight, said: “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”
Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, said: “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”
On the win, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I are super excited about this win, and we can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.”
ASCI scans 45,000 digital ads every month: Manisha Kapoor
As controversies and violations of the ASCI code rise in tandem with digital advertising, ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor calls for brainstorming within the creative industry
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 7, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
As digital advertising has witnessed an exponential rise over the past couple of years, the challenges of the advertising standard council of India (ASCI) have also gone up.
Tracking misleading campaigns across the digital universe is far trickier than scrutinising those on mainstream TV and print media.
While a large number of brands, especially startups and SMBs, advertise on social media only, making the sheer number of digital advertisers huge, digital ads are created and replaced quickly, making ASCI's job even more challenging.
The self-regulatory organization has deployed AI-based software that identifies a whopping 45,000 digital campaigns a month for violations of various codes. This is almost double compared to the numbers two years ago.
“Out of 45,000, on average 500 ads are taken up for further probe every month,” says Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of the industry’s self-regulatory body.
Besides proactive monitoring, ASCI also receives plenty of consumer complaints against misleading ads on digital platforms, thanks to increasing awareness and sensitivity among Indians.
“Digital ads account for almost half of the cases that ASCI deals with, followed by Print (47%) and then TV (3%). Radio and outdoor campaigns rarely land in trouble as they are much smaller platforms compared to others”, Kapoor points out, highlighting the scale and scope of ASCI’s work in the expanding digital ad market in India.
How does the AI software work?
Meta library lists all ads on the meta platform. The AI-based software red flags only those ads which use certain keywords that are generally used by advertisers to mislead consumers.
Kapoor explains, “For instance, in the food category, the software can track ads that carry the 'immunity booster' phrase. Similarly, in the education category, '100 % jobs' is the catchword. Unless the brands submit solid evidence to prove their claims, such ads are considered misleading.”
Instagram tops in misleading ads
Over 80 percent of misleading ads were floated on leading social media platforms led by Instagram (43%), followed by YouTube (28%), Twitter (6%) and Facebook (3%), ASCI’s data reflects. Websites (18%) also contribute to propagating misleading ads, Kapoor explains.
Kapoor adds that disguised advertising on social media is another challenge for the self-regulatory body, “Many digital ads mimic content. Influencers and blog writers are making ASCI’s jobs even tougher.”
The software also has a certain limitation when it comes to audio ads. “Audio and outdoor are much smaller platforms. Even though our software can’t scan audio ads, we take consumer complaints in this regard,” Kapoor insists.
The majority of advertisers caught by ASCI are D2C brands. Education (26%), Healthcare (15%) and personal care (12%) categories are the top violators. Content violation and Influencers' non-disclosure violations have gone up two-fold over the last four years in the beauty and personal care segment alone, ASCI has found.
Resources
Does the ASCI have enough resources to do a fair job considering its workload and the challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem?
“Even if you have a full army with you, it is difficult to track digital ads. We use filters to prioritize our work. For instance, from April to June, we divert our resources to track education ads and December-January we keep a close tab on skincare and moisturizer ads. This allows us to make a shortlist and then we go through ad by ad. Some violations may be nuanced that require human intervention. Those are taken up by our expert panel,” Kapoor explains.
In two years, the number of ad violations has shot up by 80 percent. We are able to handle the work with the same physical infrastructure and resources. We are smart and quick about what we are tracking, she tells with pride.
Advice to advertisers
Every year, a lot of advertisements land in political controversies, are trolled by social media armies and are sometimes retracted by brands. What advice would she like to give the brands to avoid such troubles?
Kapoor says frankly, “Go all out and be creative as long as you are complying with the ASCI code. We would like to see successful advertising. It's a very vibrant field and has been part of our life and culture. Great advertising must be great for consumers and all stakeholders. We have seen some great advertising that is compliant. We would love for them to be interesting, and entertaining and use more formats. Brands should not take up social issues without understanding nuances.”
Such brands are neither thoughtful nor seek advice from domain experts. Hence, they are caught on the wrong foot. If a brand wishes to steer clear of controversy, it has to be more mature and meaningful. Our report “What India takes offense to' released in 2022 has given enough insight into what triggers people. Obvious pitfalls can surely be avoided, Kapoor advises.
“However, a few controversies can't be predicted as people always have their points of view. That is the cost of doing business. If your work can get trolled in a healthy way, it's fine. It should not become a law and order problem,” Kapoor says.
“We are living in a hypersensitive world. People are becoming more and more sensitive, not only in India but across the world and rightly so. It's a difficult time for the industry to navigate these issues but there is no choice. Brainstorming is the need of the hour”, she opines.
Adequate diversity needed
Adequate diversity in creative advertising is very crucial. It will help advertisers and agencies have a more rounded approach while making campaigns. Besides, brands should back the ad they have put out. Companies can come to us and seek advice about potential violations before making an ad.
GREY Group India & Netmeds celebrate the courage of cancer fighter Anchal Sharma
‘The Girl In Red Lipstick’ campaign has been conceptualised by GREY group India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
This World Cancer Day (4th February), Netmeds is celebrating the courage of Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter.
The film conceptualized by GREY group India is based on the true story of Anchal Sharma called, “The Girl in Red Lipstick”. The film aims to spread the message for cancer fighters and caregivers #SilenceCancerNotTheFight
Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter, used red lipstick as her weapon to find courage and fight the struggles of cancer treatment. Not only did she keep her head held high, but also used the lipstick to spread her positivity among other fighters. The bright hue on her beaming smile is what stood out for everyone around her as a constant reminder to not give in and keep fighting.
Speaking about this film, Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, GREY group India said, “In Anchal’s story we saw something that could truly inspire everyone who takes on cancer. It’s a story that needs to be shared so we all can get a bit of her courage and that incredible zest for life.”
Shantanu Saha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharma Business, Reliance Retail, said, “The thought behind this film stemmed from the fact that Netmeds, as an empathetic intermediary between the care receiver and the caregiver, has so many humane stories to tell. These stories are stories we are exposed to on a daily basis. Stories that come back to us from our delivery staff, our customer service staff and from our own networks of friends, colleagues and family. Why not share a few of these stories of healing, courage, wellness & hope with our audience, through the medium of short stories with real-life protagonists. This World Cancer Day, we share the story of Anchal Sharma. A story of sheer grit, positivity and the willpower to want to live life and spread hope, on her own terms. It sits well with our Brand Purpose, which is to provide genuine medicines, at a reasonable price and on time, to the caregivers and care receivers who buy from us. By doing this, we attempt to help deliver, in our own small way, wellness and hope to everyone across the whole nation. We are after all ‘India ki Pharmacy’.”
Otrivin & Wunderman Thompson create ‘non-toxic’ pencils for school kids
Pioneering project initiated by Haleon brand and Wunderman Thompson Singapore installs air purifiers in schools to collect toxic air particles and turn them into ‘Otrivin Pollution Capture Pencils’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:22 PM | 3 min read
Nasal health brand Otrivin has launched a pioneering clean air initiative called ‘Otrivin Pollution Capture Pencils’. The innovative project collects pollution by-products and uses them to make (certified non-toxic) pencils for underprivileged children in Bengaluru, India.
Developed in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Singapore as part of WPP Team GSK/Haleon for the Otrivin Actions to Breathe Cleaner programme, the project has focused on Bengaluru.
For this initial phase of the project, twenty-two air purifiers, with the ability to wipe out up to 74% air-borne pollutants, were installed both inside and outside the school buildings to improve air quality for over 1,500 young students.
Over two months, the specially designed purifiers, which use revolutionary soot cleaning technology developed by Indian innovation company Panjurli Labs, and cleaned over 2 billion cubic feet of toxic air.
The resulting pollution residue was gathered and mixed with graphite to create the core of 10,000 custom-designed pencils. Certified non-toxic, Otrivin’s Pollution Capture Pencils were distributed to students, and will also act as fundraising tools for the installation of more air purifiers in local schools – thereby creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for change.
Farhad Nadeem, Global Marketing & Digital Director, Otrivin, said: “We at Haleon and our creative partners are led by our purpose – to help people breathe cleaner. The Otrivin Actions To Breathe Cleaner initiative is built on the premise that no action is too small when it comes to reducing our exposure to air pollution. The Otrivin ‘Pollution Capture Pencils’ pilot in India is one such action that attempts to convert air pollution into positivity. We hope that this initiative, while not solving India’s pollution challenge, inspires people to take simple actions to make the world a better place to live in and breathe.”
The collaboration is supported by a launch campaign developed by Wunderman Thompson Singapore, working in conjunction with a wider team at WPP including Wunderman Thompson India and Grey London.
Wunderman Thompson Singapore’s Creative Director, Aarti Nichlani, who has been involved with the project from the start, says: “Air pollution is not going away in a hurry. Meanwhile, it’s the poorest children who bear the greatest burden. An innovation like Pollution Capture Pencils helps make a change at a time when children need it most… today.”
Wunderman Thompson Singapore’s Chief Creative Officer, Mateusz Mroszczak, says of the project: “The biggest reward for any creative agency is to deliver an idea that works both for the client and the greater good. An opportunity like this doesn’t come by often. We’re really proud to have partnered with Otrivin to take a small, but meaningful step to help bring cleaner air to India’s children.”
