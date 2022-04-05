This World Health Day, Plix encourages you to #SwapYourFizz

Plix, a clean plant-based nutrition brand, is asking consumers to #SwapYourFizz ahead of World Health Day. Through its campaign, Plix aims to spread awareness about the harms of consuming sodas and the healthy alternatives offered by the brand.

Plix is looking at changing the consumption patterns of consumers. Through a series of interesting posts, videos, and vox pop, Plix has unveiled a range of delicious, healthy drinks completely devoid of harmful artificial flavours, sweeteners etc. It is asking people to #SwapYourFizz for these healthy alternatives.

Speaking about this, Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, Plix, said, “All of us tend to grab a can of our favourite cola or other fizzy, flavoured drinks when we are thirsty. Visit a relative, friend or acquaintance, and chances are that you will be served a bubbly soft drink to quench your thirst! In our bid to beat the heat, we often forget how harmful these soft drinks that we consume in gallons can be. There is thus an urgent need to make consumers aware of these ill-effects, and help them choose better/healthier soft drink options especially in summer. We have introduced delicious, zero-sugar drinks which are completely plant-based, and full of nutrients that aid in physical and mental wellness, boost immunity, and keep the consumers healthier holistically. Our aim is to make people eat and drink products that are as good for the taste buds as they are for the entire body. This World Health Day, make the pledge to “SwapYourFizz” with Plix.”

Plix was founded in March 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand for nutraceuticals that contain only clean, plant-based ingredients that fulfil the nutrition requirements of vegetarians. It offers a unique range of plant-based products containing raw superfoods in the most delicious, easy to consume and innovative forms. These help in enhancing fitness, wellness and beauty inside and out. Through its rapidly expanding range of offerings, Plix aims to change the conventional approach towards nutrition supplements.

