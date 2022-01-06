Zee Network's Krithika Sriram joins Plix as Chief Growth Officer

Plant-based nutrition brand Plix has announced the appointment of Krithika Sriram as Chief Growth Officer. She will spearhead growth, drive the go-to-market strategy for new product lines, extension into new categories, and expansion into international markets. Sriram is passionate about building and scaling up consumer brands and her vision is to make Plix the world’s largest plant-based nutrition and wellness brand, the company said.

Sriram has over a decade long leadership experience across marquee strategy consulting and consumer tech companies such as Bain and Company, Google and Tata Trent. She is a multi-award-winning business leader with experience across strategy consulting, e-commerce, retail and media & entertainment sectors. In her last role, she was spearheading marketing at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as the Senior Vice President for the flagship brand/channel.

Speaking about this, Akash Zaveri, Co-Founder, Plix, said, “Krithika is one of the most dynamic marketing leaders with an illustrious track record of spearheading growth for a diverse set of consumer brands. It is great to have her on board as the Chief Growth Officer of Plix. Her expertise in the development of business strategy, consumer-centric brand building & brand development and revenue initiatives is going to help us drive forward the vision for Plix in the years ahead. At Plix, our vision is to bring clean, plant-based food to every table, launch innovative products as well as enter new markets in the times to come. This and the fact that Krithika believes in the same tenets that Plix does as a brand will enable us to achieve and exceed the goals for the times ahead with her on board.”

Adding her comments, Krithika Sriram, said, “I derive immense satisfaction from helping new age consumer brands grow their base exponentially and expand into high potential markets, address consumer demand through a pioneering product portfolio and engage the consumers deeply with a holistic communication approach. Plix is ushering in a Plant-based revolution by enabling consumers to transition to a healthy, green, clean lifestyle. There is a great need for such sustainable, green and healthy nutrition products all over the world today. Environmental sustainability, access to clean nutrition and good healthcare are causes close to my heart, and I am delighted to take up the mission of making Plix, the world’s number 1 plant-based nutrition brand.”

At Tata Trent Ltd, she spearheaded ecommerce P&L, marketing, digital and insights & analytics for the largest businesses of Trent – Westside fashion retail chain and Landmark. At Bain & Company, she defined and implemented digital transformation strategies for large Fortune 500 enterprises in the consumer products and retail sectors.

