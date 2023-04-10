MediBuddy marks World Health Day with the launch of #HealthForAll campaign
The campaign highlights the crucial need for people to prioritize their health and seek consultations regularly to lead a healthy life
MediBuddy has launched the #HealthForAll campaign commemorating the 75th World Health Day hosted by World Health Organisation globally. The campaign highlights the crucial need for people to prioritize their health and seek consultations regularly to lead a healthy life.
Resonating with the global theme of World Health Day, the #HealthForAll campaign focuses on the cardinal principle that everyone should have access to high-quality healthcare services in India. It also showcases the contrast between a world where accessing basic health amenities was once difficult, however, in the current scenario technology has revolutionized healthcare delivery. In the thoughtfully designed campaign, it showcases how initially patients had to wait for hours at clinics to get doctor's appointments or travel far to a diagnostic centre. Today, with the help of digital healthcare platforms, patients can connect with a doctor at their convenience at home.
Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Access to quality healthcare is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right that everyone deserves. At MediBuddy, we strongly believe in this philosophy and we are determined to make it a reality through our latest campaign, #HealthForAll. By aligning our campaign with the World Health Organization's theme, we aim to bring attention to the urgent need for accessible healthcare solutions for every individual. Our campaign represents a constructive step towards reaching out to a billion Indians and showcasing the power of technology in digitizing healthcare. Together, let's prioritize our health and make quality healthcare accessible to all."
MediBuddy has curated exclusive offers for their subscribers on doctor consultations and health check-ups throughout April. The objective of the #HealthForAll initiative is to provide access to individuals and their families who are keen on keeping track of their health by empowering them to manage their well-being effectively.
Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team, the video’s total duration is 1 Minute 28 seconds and is amplified across all social media platforms from April 5, 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motorola unveils localised campaigns for sub-10k smartphone launches
The ‘Atke Nahi Hatke’ campaigns have been conceived and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:06 AM | 3 min read
Motorola has taken the sub-10K smartphone market in India by storm in 2023 with back-to-back launches of two products in the affordable segment. The moto e13 has allowed Motorola to make a splash in the highly price-sensitive sub 8K segment with a big bang launch of the moto e13.
To promote this, the brand came up with a through-the-line campaign on a catchy communication platform “Atke Nahi Hatke”. It was conceived and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs, the communications agency for Motorola.
Shedding light on the campaign Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, India & APAC for Motorola said: “The launch of moto e13, was strategically crucial, as we looked to grow our portfolio in this segment. Extensive research for this demographic across the southern belt, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra revealed a clear pain point as phones in this segment tended to slow performance or lag. While other brands were focusing their products and communication around entertainment, no one was addressing the biggest pain point of performance. With our differentiated product, designed to address the consumer pain point and a ‘hatke’ consumer proposition - Atke Nahi Hatke, it has caught the imagination of consumers, trade and media. The campaign has been run in 8 different languages on TV and digital platforms and has delivered significant impact for the brand.”
Sudhir Nair, Founder & CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs, added “It’s not very often that one gets an opportunity to talk about Motorola to this demographic. Hence it was a brief rife with possibilities. We wanted to ensure that our narrative was equally differentiated and did justice to the hatke performance of the phone. As an agency we have always believed that when product features are an organic fit to the narrative, the work will get noticed. Hence our communication intent was to get people to consider it as a clear and present enabler in their quest for a better life. And that’s what we did. The high VTRs, the lift on favorability and the traffic to the ecomm platform were clear indicators that the communication has resonated with consumers across languages and geos and that’s truly heartening.”
Summing up both the campaigns Navin Kansal, CCO, 21N78E Creative Labs, said: “A hatke phone like the moto e13, in a relatively hatke category with a processor that does not lag and a battery that carries the user through the day - made “Atke Nahi Hatke”, a compelling proposition. The narrative of showcasing a transformative journey of redemption for a struggling medical equipment sales representative has struck a chord. For the launch of moto g13, the brief to us was to build on the hatke equity since the demographic was relatively similar, hence, “Lagey Jhatke, Aisa Hatke”. The form factor of the phone lent itself to a more flamboyant narrative that would appeal to the sensibilities of Gen Z. The fun bit was the peppy music track, that infused a new- age hatke twist to a classic sound.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We strive to be a solution-oriented agency: Saurabh Saksena
The newly appointed CEO of VMLY&R India speaks to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about his plans for the agency, their hopes & preparations for Cannes Lions this year, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 10, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
Saurabh Saksena took charge as the CEO of VMLY&R India in December last year. Well-known in the industry for his various leadership roles, Saksena’s vision for the integrated agency includes combining the strengths of the company, increasing the scale, building capabilities and bringing in more diversity.
In a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, Saksena talks about his plans for VMLY&R India, their hopes & preparations for the Cannes Lions Festival this year, and more
Edited Excerpts:
VMLY&R was integrated in India in 2018. Considering that the company does not have a long legacy in the country, how do you plan to take things forward?
While VMLY&R in its current avatar is new, the legacy of all the individual brands has been around for a long time in different forms within the WPP group. These are teams that have built capabilities. The Glitch, which is the jewel in our crown, has also been around for a long time.
So, going forward, we are working on combining our strengths. We plan to grow in scale and build on capabilities, whether it is customer experience, brand experience, D2C shopping, commerce or activations. We are taking all these capabilities and putting them together to create connected brand experiences for the businesses that we work for.
A lot of our clients may not require the entire suite of our services but they may require one or two or more. So that’s how we are restructuring; by ensuring that we have the right cast & crew to deliver to the marketing problems.
Some of your campaigns did exceedingly well and won you metals at the Cannes Lions soon after your inception in India, how are you planning to repeat or better the success this year? What kind of work are you sending to Cannes this time?
I wish I could share more at this stage, but what I can tell you is that the global creative council of VMLY&R is extremely happy with the entries we have this year and all the work that has happened over last few months under the supervision of our Chief Creative Officer Mukund (Olety). So, there are lots of promises and we are looking at it with great expectations and anticipation. We are hoping to break our last year’s record.
VMLY&R India was recently restructured, how has the agency benefitted from it?
We are now casting a crew specific to a business solution that a client might require. That means we no more have a social media silo or a silo which is only doing VX. We have an account management team or even a creative team that is pretty much integrated. So each team has the capabilities within to take care of the requirements of the clients.
Another thing that we are trying to rebuilt through restructuring is diversity. At the agency, we have 57 per cent men and 43 per cent women. But then there is also diversity in terms of the background of the people; like their socio-economic background, where have they grown up, their education and exposure. This gives us more inclusivity and diversity of ideas. We strive to be a solution-oriented agency. It’s not about a campaign here and there or a big idea communication. The solution to a marketing problem may not be a campaign but it could be launch of a D2C platform. So, the teams are working on these lines and we can see the shift already.
Last year, VMLY&R and Geometry joined forces to launch VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, an end-to-end creative commerce company. How has it benefitted the company?
VMLY&R Commerce is now a far bigger entity. We are amongst the very few agencies that have offline & online commerce capabilities. Kartik and Shankar (Shinde), who head our e-commerce business, come with experience in D2C businesses, in creating market spaces, demand generation and technology & solutions. So, this is the team which can deliver a lot and is already delivering.
How does VMLY&R differentiate itself from the competition in the market?
To begin with, we are a very connected team that works with very connected brands. Connected brand experiences are important. Consumers may not always look at one part of the puzzle but at the connected experience, and that’s what we provide.
Also, the capabilities of our leadership teams are immense. We just have to bring it together, harness it and take it to another level. Another thing I feel is that our creative teams are not always only thinking about campaigns but about solutions for the client.
Lastly, we are also a very connected network at the global level. Like, a solution that a team in Malaysia or Thailand might have worked on may become relevant for us and our Indian solutions can work for them too.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tommy Hilfiger ropes in Samantha for Spring/Summer campaign
This is part of the brand’s collaboration with multi-faceted pop culture icons
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
Tommy Hilfiger has roped in actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. She will be endorsing the women’s watch category and be featured in the Spring Summer’23 campaign breaking in April 2023 in India.
Building on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with multi-faceted pop culture icons who embody the brand’s values, the campaign celebrates Samantha championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture.
Ricardo Cesar Martins, President Movado Group said, “We are extremely excited, and proud to be working with Samantha to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2023 Watch collection. This season was inspired by looking to our heritage to reimagine the future. Bringing new materials, dynamic proportions, and dramatic new color ways, always with a Tommy twist – By clashing distinctive watch design with bold new elements, we deliver fresh new takes on “Classics Reborn” – like Samantha – every design is unique and one of kind.”
On the occasion, Samantha Prabhu said, “I am excited to be part of the Tommy Hilfiger family. I have always found watches to be a way to make a personal style statement. Tommy Hilfiger has an iconic global design language which allows your individuality to stand out. I find their watches to be extremely versatile to match all my different looks. I love the new Spring Summer collection – can’t wait for everyone to see it.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Chill Out: Why are the hills calling Shailja Saraswati Varghese?
As part of this weekly series, Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Saraswati Varghese spoke to us about being a fitness enthusiast, how she spends her weekends and her vacation plans
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Saraswati Varghese engaged in a fun chat with e4m for our weekly series ChillOut.
She spoke about being a fitness enthusiast and dedicating her weekends to yoga and her family.
"Sometimes doing nothing is doing everything," Shailja said while noting that she surely takes time off just to relax.
While she does keep a tab on what she eats throughout the day, a chocolate croissant is a vice that she can’t resist, Shailja quipped.
Sharing her love for hills, Shailja said her favourite destination for holidays was Himachal as she hailed from there. Her next vacation too will be in the hills, she revealed.
On the interests that she wanted to pursue, Shailja said she wished to get a deeper understanding of Yoga, meditation and the ayurvedic lifestyle.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
#FrootiYourWay, say Alia Bhatt & Ram Charan
The three-film summer campaign has been conceptualised by &Walsh
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
Parle Agro has launched a new campaign for their mango drink, Frooti. The campaign is led by their brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan.
“This summer, the excitement around Frooti is being taken a notch higher with three exciting brand films, each giving the message of #FrootiYourWay. 2023 summer’s Frooti campaign focuses on a variety of elements; be it styles, moods, occasions or reasons, to drink, enjoy and fall in love with Frooti,” the company said.
Conceptualized by &Walsh, the first ad film shows Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt debating on whether Frooti must be sipped or gulped. Backing both and adding to the quirkiness, is Frooti’s entertaining and lively, surreal world of miniature characters chanting ‘Sip It’ and ‘Gulp It’. As both debate supported by their tiny friends, they finally realise it is fine to either sip it or gulp it, depending on your way to having fun and loving Frooti, with the catchy tagline ‘Sipitta, Drinkitta, Lovitta’. The ad showcases Frooti’s Rs. 10 carton pack and PET bottle formats, where consumers can choose to sip or gulp the mango drink as they please.
In the other two ad films, the brand focuses on Frooti’s shared SKUs and party pack SKUs highlighting additional occasions and ways of enjoying Frooti. The share-pack TVC sees Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in a dilemma about whether to share their Frooti with the miniature world friends or not. Since they have a 600 ml share-pack, sharing is entirely possible, but only if they want to, which they do eventually. The party pack TVC shows Ram and Alia having a party with Frooti with Ram summoning a 1.8 Litre pack. The drink is brought via an air balloon and mini friends to get the party started.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “Frooti is not just a drink, in India, it is an emotion. It is part of an unending list of ways, reasons and occasions to drink the beloved mango drink. We are celebrating this love of consumers for Frooti with a massive summer campaign that showcases our various formats which enable people to have #FrootiYourWay. We are taking the message to each home across the country to let each consumer know there is no restriction when it comes to drinking their favourite mango drink.”
Parle Agro is driving high reach and visibility for the brand through a high-impact, multi-channel campaign across TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. Frooti TVCs will also be aired on national television during IPL 2023 through ad spots. An aggressive outdoor campaign is also live with large-format ads placed strategically in high traffic areas in key locations pan India. The brand films will be aired in multiple languages across national and regional channels.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sportiqo launches digital campaign with Robin Uthappa
The ‘khel on, trade on’ campaign aimed at promoting Sportiqo’s sports solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 9, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
With the IPL fever gripping the country, Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform, has announced the launch of a digital campaign featuring cricketer Robin Uthappa. The campaign is aimed at promoting Sportiqo’s sports solutions and engaging with sports enthusiasts worldwide.
The digital campaign, titled, “Khel On. Trade On,” will showcase Robin Uthappa - the brand ambassador of Sportiqo, highlighting the company's sports technology products and services and how one can learn about financial trading by applying their skills and knowledge of their favourite sport. The digital campaign will include a series of videos on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube videos/shorts and other engaging digital activities to connect with sports fans and promote Sportiqo’s offerings.
Speaking about the new digital campaign, Robin Uthappa said, “As a player, I believe that a well-executed digital campaign has the power to connect, engage, and inspire communities around the world. It’s not just about the technology, but the creative storytelling and meaningful interactions that can truly make a digital campaign a game-changer and Sportiqo have done just that, by weaving in a story beautifully of trading and cricket going hand in hand on the platform”.
With the launch of this digital campaign, Sportiqo and Robin Uthappa are all set to inspire and empower sports enthusiasts worldwide to unleash their sports IQ and learn about stock trading while being at it.
“I am thrilled to have Robin as the face of our digital campaign. He brings an unparalleled level of talent, dedication, and passion to the game, and we are honoured to have him represent our team and brand. We are confident that Robin will inspire and captivate fans all over the world. Our digital campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to our fans. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sports and online gaming,” said Anindya Kar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Sportiqo.
Raj R Gupta, director of the digital campaign said, “Like every other person in India, most of my fond memories of childhood involve cricket. While shooting these ads I felt a personal resonance with the stories I was telling. As a filmmaker, I have always wanted to entertain and engage an audience. I like to tell stories about people who inspire others. This was what excited me most when I got to know that I will be working with Robin Uthappa. He has inspired the budding cricketers of a whole generation with his work ethic and sportsmanship. And I needed to bring out those qualities on screen when we were shooting these ad films.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aisle advocates slow dating in its latest campaign 'careful before committing'
Urges people to get to know someone before a relationship
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 9, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Aisle, a dating app, recently launched its latest campaign - "Careful Before Committing". The campaign is anchored around a short film highlighting the importance of slow dating, a global phenomenon taking shape as single men and women choose to form a connection before deciding to get into a relationship. Watch the full ad here.
The film follows a seemingly innocent meeting between a man and a woman at a café. As the conversation moves forward, it becomes clear that the man has controlling tendencies and is attempting to manipulate the woman's behaviour to fit his standards. He disapproves of her weekend plans and asks her to delete some pictures from her phone - all under the guise of wanting their relationship to be a certain way.
The message of the campaign is clear - relationships take time, and it's important to get to know someone before committing to a long-term relationship. It highlights the dangers of unnoticed behaviours and encourages viewers to focus first on building a strong emotional connection with a potential partner before considering a relationship with them. The film, brought to life by 21 Grams Collective, serves as a warning to anyone who may be tempted to compromise on their values or personality to please someone else.
Speaking about the campaign, Aisle's CEO said, "We believe that relationships are built over time on trust, honesty and mutual respect. It's important for anyone choosing a long-term relationship to take their time and get to know their potential partners before jumping into the possibilities of a future together. The 'Careful Before Committing' campaign is our way of encouraging our members to do just that."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube