On World Heart Day, Dhara puts spotlight on importance of heart health among young

Edible oil brand from Mother Dairy Dhara has rolled out a digital film on the occasion of World Heart Day, advocating the importance of heart health, especially amongst young Indians under the age of 40 years. The digital film artfully highlights the fact that today’s adults, specially under the age of 40 years, are vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases owing to the varied inconsistencies settling in modern day lifestyles.

The digital film by Dhara edible oils takes the leap from its latest brand proposition of ‘Zara Sa Badlaav’, with the essence of bringing a healthy positive change in one’s daily routine. The film subtly points out the urgent need for physical exercise, reduced stress and enhancing the intake of oryzanol in daily diet as key to heart health. The film also shares an alarming message that 25% of heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40*, which needs more awareness amongst masses. Dhara’s digital film features famed actor Shishir Sharma, who was also featured in Dhara’s popular ‘Jalebi ad’.

Elaborating on the initiative, Dinesh Agrawal, Business Head – Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “The modern-day course of life has inflicted various inconsistencies in our lifestyle and the events of the past two years have unfortunately compounded it. Brand Dhara has always endeavoured and supported healthy lifestyle practices such as usage of oil in moderation and adopting routine of physical exercise. Through this film, we aim to spread awareness amongst our current and future nation-builders to have a healthy lifestyle with due attention to heart health. We are really glad to associate with an artist who made the brand popular in its initial days and together, we hope that our message will reach out to the desired audience, inspiring them to be more active to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Film Execution

The film opens with a frame featuring an active and fit senior citizen father (Shishir Sharma) landing at his regular heart clinic with his son. Usually, he has been visiting the clinic all alone for over 20 years and is well versed with the flow around. While the son who has accompanied his father for the first time, tries to lend a helping hand to his father for either getting down from the vehicle or to even use a wheelchair for movement, the father mentions that he has been visiting the clinic for years and is well aware of the routine including the Doctor’s regular advice. The frame then features the duo sitting outside the Doctor’s room, and then there is call from the nurse for Mr. Shastri. Both father and son look at each other and his father gestures the younger Mr. Shastri to go inside. And in a surprise to viewers, this time his 32-year-old son undergoes a consultation.

The frame then then lays out a super mentioning “25% of heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40*”, while the voice over stresses on having a healthy heart and advise viewers to make a shift in routine by doing exercise, reducing stress and further increasing the intake of oryzanol in their diets.

The film towards the end also showcases Dhara Refined Ricebran Oil, which has gamma oryzanol, a natural antioxidant that improves HDL/LDL ratio & lowers bad cholesterol & supports heart health. Dhara Refined Ricebran oil comes fortified with Vitamins A&D, offering a nutritious choice for overall health. Ricebran oil is known for its high smoke point of 232°C (450°F) and mild flavour, making it suitable for high-temperature cooking methods such as stir frying and deep frying.

Commenting on the digital video, Vineet Kindra, Sr. Vice President & Business Partner, DDB Mudra North said, “Contrary to general perception, people under 40 are extremely vulnerable to heart diseases. We felt that World Heart Day is the right occasion for the brand to ask people to carry out small changes in their lifestyle and oil usage for better heart health. With “Zara Sa Badlaav” people can work towards a healthy heart.”

