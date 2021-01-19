The Moms Co. launches #MaaKaExpertPartner campaign featuring Genelia Deshmukh

The Moms Co. has launched a new nationwide cross-platform digital campaign, ‘#MaaKaExpertPartner’ to promote its expert range of baby care products. Conceptualised by The Glitch & produced by All Of The Above, the campaign film features actress Genelia Deshmukh. The campaign draws insight from a mom’s desire to choose only the safest and best products for her baby after seeking help from experts.

Actor, Mom and Producer Genelia Deshmukh was a natural choice for the brand as she is a loving mom of two boys, vegan and supports conscious living. Her beliefs match with the brand that makes natural, toxin-free and dermatologically-tested products for moms and babies. On the association, Genelia Deshmukh commented saying, “I have been a conscious mom since I was expecting my first child. Becoming a mother was the best thing that happened to me but it comes with its set of struggles especially when you’re a new mom. With everyone giving advice on the best products to choose for your child, it often becomes confusing & overwhelming. I personally have always relied on experts who help me with safe & natural solutions. The Moms Co. has been my personal favourite when it comes to picking personal care products for my boys,” says Deshmukh

An award-winning entrepreneur, Malika Sadani launched The Moms Co. in 2017 when she realised that there was a gap in the Indian market for products that mothers could trust. Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. said, “I’ve spent several years interacting with moms and understanding their concerns. Being a mom of two, I empathise with a mom’s journey, her problems and the reluctance to make any compromise when it comes to the safety of her child. Since inception, we at The Moms Co. have strived to partner in mom’s journey to provide the best personal care products for herself and her babies. Our range of products are extensively researched and constantly improved, to keep our little ones out of harm’s way, just like mothers do. We work with researchers from Australia, Switzerland and India to create the best-in-class natural products that are safe for both the mom and the baby. With this campaign, we aim at becoming the #MaaKaExpertPartner in her journey to motherhood by providing natural, safe and effective products for her babies.”

Commenting on the launch of the film, Virat Khanna, Head of Marketing, The Moms Co. adds, "Our latest campaign #MaaKaExpertParter is conceptualised to position India's leading and fastest-growing mom & baby care as an expert partner in every mom's journey. With our first campaign of the year, the aim is to showcase how a mother makes the choices for her baby by seeking expert advice while also highlighting the safety of the brand's baby care range. We are delighted to be driving the conversation about The Moms Co. being every mom's expert partner through Actor Genelia Deshmukh who resonates well with our brand proposition."

The Moms Co. has a range of natural products for baby care that cater to their every need. Right from tear-free bathing solutions to diaper care, moisturization, massaging and skin protection, The Moms Co. has 13 products that are made with the safest natural ingredients and are Australia-certified toxin-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologically-tested. In a matter of only three years, this Made In India D2C start-up has crossed over one million loyalists. The brand has also diversified its offerings across categories of face care, hair care, baby care and others, with over 35 products that help women care for many of their concerns.

