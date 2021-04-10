Tata Salt Lite™ uses humour to highlight seriousness of Hypertension in latest campaign

Tata Salt Lite™, a low sodium salt from Tata Consumer Products Limited, embarked on an awareness campaign in a first of its kind collaboration with India’s popular comedians – Zakir Khan and Atul Khatri. The initiative uses humour to build education around Hypertension, rising health concerns and drive an impactful message of #TakeItLite.

The campaign features three humourous acts on everyday moments that trigger stress reactions on non-issue situations. It can be as simple as the doorbell ringing too many times or even the wi-fi not working. While the videos are meant to give audiences a laugh, each ends with the powerful message of why consumers should #TakeItLite. It is an effort to urge India to not ignore frequent events of easily provoked anger as it can be one of the precursors of hypertension and take active steps to manage it.

Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products, India said, “We have seen increased levels of stress among India’s urban adult population which is known to cause Hypertension. While some people make a start controlling the intake of sodium along with an active lifestyle, the task for us is increasing the levels of awareness about the early signs of Hypertension. Therefore, our campaign is aimed at educating consumers about it and urging them to #TakeItLite. Our Tata Salt Lite™, a 15% low sodium salt is designed to provide a convenient option to those advised to keep blood pressure in check by cutting down sodium intake.”

Narsingh Verma, Secretary-General, Indian Society of Hypertension (ISH) said, “There has been a steep increase in covert stress and underlying anxiety this year which has led to more people experiencing high blood pressure or even Hypertension. In fact, Hypertension is more common than considered, with nearly 30-40% of India’s adult population afflicted with it (source). At a primary level, however, this can be easily managed by keeping a watch on one's diet which includes consuming a low sodium salt.”

Mohit Malik, television’s beloved actor part of the campaign with wife Aditee stated, “#TakeItLite is an important message for people to hear and know more about - now more than ever. We too learnt about the effects of anger on one’s well-being having seen a family member experience Hypertension and ever since, have been taking active steps to manage Hypertension in our families. Both Aditi and I try and follow a healthy lifestyle and keep a count on our sodium intake by consuming Tata Salt Lite™ which is a 15% low sodium salt.”

Ace comedian Zakir Khan said, “As a country and really as a generation, we’ve come to normalize being stressed and anxious, attributing these to unavoidable external factors. It’s time to actively look after ourselves to ensure overall well-being. I didn't know that getting angry frequently could lead to hypertension. To that, I truly believe humour is a subtle way to get the message across to people. With this campaign, Tata Salt Lite™ - part of Tata’s trusted legacy - aims to encourage India to ease up and #TakeItLite.”

Atul Khatri, one of India’s most famous stand-up artist and a hypertension sufferer himself recounts, “I have been a sufferer of hypertension at one point of time in my life. My family has seen me experience it and going through it and therefore, we are now more aware of how simple lifestyle interventions can help manage it. It can silently impact your health and do more damage that most of us are aware of. Looking at what you eat along with fitness is of utmost importance. My entire family and I have switched to Tata Salt Lite™ which is a 15% low sodium salt. This really helps us manage our sodium intake on a daily basis.”

