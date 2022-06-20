Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022 is back on ground after three years

exchange4media Group is back with the Delhi edition of its flagship property 'Pitch CMO Summit 2022' after three years. The upcoming on-ground conference will be held on the 29th of June, 2022 from 12 noon onwards at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. The conclave is co-powered by ABP News and Fancode with DoubleVerify and Bobble AI being the Co-Gold Partners. The Innovation Partner for the summit is Xapads; Pixis and Kantar are the Associate Partners and ICFAI Group is the Knowledge Partner.

The Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof. The theme of this edition of the summit is 'Marketing in a data-first world'.

The process of customer data gathering and usage has changed tremendously. The recent pandemic has also accelerated the digital transformation undergone by businesses across verticals. In this scenario, marketing in a data-first world implies a data-first strategy that supports a marketing and sales strategy to drive growth. Additionally, marketers must prepare for a future of cookieless advertising and focus on consent-based advertising instead.

At the Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022, we aim to explore how in today's data-driven world brands need to build a strong, trust-based relationship with customers through a sustainable and effective data marketing strategy. We analyse how a full-funnel marketing strategy and being part of the entire 360-degree customer journey can help build better brand experiences. We aim to understand the step-by-step processes marketers undertake today to help businesses transform into data-first marketing organisations.

The line-up and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

