Tata Salt launches integrated marketing campaign with Ogilvy

Tata Salt has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign #SawaalDeshKiSehatKa.

The new TVC is an extension to the last-running ‘Sawaal Kijiye Apne Namak Se’ campaign. The main objective of this campaign is to build awareness of Iodine and its importance as a micronutrient in proper mental development of children.

It reiterates the ethos of the brand, which is to always address the larger societal or health issues in the country by staying true to its core positioning of ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’. The brand has also been recognized as India’s most trusted brand in BrandZ, Kantar’s most trusted brands survey, 2020.



#SawaalDeshKiSehatKa campaign, conceptualized by Ogilvy, is built on two interesting behaviors – children constantly asking questions, and the increasing prevalence of digital mediums in the world we live in today. Given the very educative campaign, the message is delivered in an engaging and relatable manner.

The TVC depicts a young, curious child who constantly seeks answers from her AI device. When she sees her father cooking and seasoning the food, she asks the device why there is iodine in salt. The AI (depicted as a lady) promptly answers: “Tata namak mein hai sahi matra mein iodine, aur iodine bachchon ko sharp rakhta hai”. The film is universal in its appeal, as most people would have come across children who frequently ask countless, intelligent questions which frequently leave them astonished and perplexed.



Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Salt’s genesis was in serving a national need for iodizing India, and we are proud that with our latest campaign #SawaalDeshKiSehatKa, we continue to stay true to our motto of ‘Desh ki Sehat, Desh ka Namak’. Today’s children are very inquisitive, and this is very relatable behaviour for every parent, and people in general. Being inquisitive is often considered a sign of intelligence in children, and this film celebrates that spirit in a unique and endearing format.”



Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer-Ogilvy India, states: “As a parent, we are all so used to getting stumped almost every other day with the never-ending set of questions asked by our children. Building on this insight, we took the idea further, to the person who is now also a partner to parents in answering these questions, the AI device in our homes. The idea is not just be informative but also entertaining to ladder up how Iodine helps in ensuring proper mental development of children.”