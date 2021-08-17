Tanishq’s Raksha Bandhan film celebrates bond between sisters-in-law

Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched its latest digital film on Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the beautiful bond of a sister and her sister-in-law. The film showcases how their relationship is much more evolved than just being sisters-in-law and rather being #SistersByChoice.

“The tradition of ‘Lumba Rakhi’ on Raksha Bandhan symbolizes this pure bond of love, care and nurture - a tradition where the sister ties the Lumba Rakhi to her sister-in-law as well for, it is believed that it is not just the brother but the sister-in-law too, who is responsible for the sister’s protection and together they form a protective cocoon around the sister,” the brand stated.

The heart-warming digital film conceptualised by Tanishq and Webchutney, poignantly portrays how the relationship between the sister and sister-in-law strengthens and becomes even more endearing over time.

“Through this film, Tanishq celebrates a relationship that has an underlying promise of protection, love and care. Despite all the unsolicited advice and the myths around sister-in-laws relationship, this film captures the playful and rather easy-going relationship of a sister and her sister-in-law which strikes an emotional chord,” the company said.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said, “Raksha Bandhan has always been a beautiful occasion to celebrate diverse relationships, their special bonds and reinforce the promise of taking care of someone – and that needn’t be just a brother-sister equation.

#SistersByChoice is our humble attempt to showcase and celebrate the unique tradition of Lumba Rakhi capturing a loving banter between a sister and her sister-in-law that spreads happiness and positivity. With our latest campaign, we hope to celebrate the underlying promise & emotion around Raksha Bandhan which is all about love & care.”

Creative duo from Dentsu Webchutney, Shambhavi Ramanathan & Binaifer Dulani said, “Women uplifting women is the underlying theme of our times. We’re elated to add a new dimension to the Rakshabandhan conversation by shining the spotlight on progressive womanhood. We’ve challenged the baggage around the dynamic shared by sisters-in-law, and portrayed a newer and more nuanced narrative with #SistersByChoice.”

