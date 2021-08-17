CRIC

Tanishq’s Raksha Bandhan film celebrates bond between sisters-in-law

The heart-warming digital film conceptualised by Tanishq and Webchutney

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 11:16 AM
tanishq

Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched its latest digital film on Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the beautiful bond of a sister and her sister-in-law. The film showcases how their relationship is much more evolved than just being sisters-in-law and rather being #SistersByChoice.

“The tradition of ‘Lumba Rakhi’ on Raksha Bandhan symbolizes this pure bond of love, care and nurture - a tradition where the sister ties the Lumba Rakhi to her sister-in-law as well for, it is believed that it is not just the brother but the sister-in-law too, who is responsible for the sister’s protection and together they form a protective cocoon around the sister,” the brand stated.

The heart-warming digital film conceptualised by Tanishq and Webchutney, poignantly portrays how the relationship between the sister and sister-in-law strengthens and becomes even more endearing over time.

“Through this film, Tanishq celebrates a relationship that has an underlying promise of protection, love and care. Despite all the unsolicited advice and the myths around sister-in-laws relationship, this film captures the playful and rather easy-going relationship of a sister and her sister-in-law which strikes an emotional chord,” the company said.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said, “Raksha Bandhan has always been a beautiful occasion to celebrate diverse relationships, their special bonds and reinforce the promise of taking care of someone – and that needn’t be just a brother-sister equation.

#SistersByChoice is our humble attempt to showcase and celebrate the unique tradition of Lumba Rakhi capturing a loving banter between a sister and her sister-in-law that spreads happiness and positivity. With our latest campaign, we hope to celebrate the underlying promise & emotion around Raksha Bandhan which is all about love & care.”

Creative duo from Dentsu Webchutney, Shambhavi Ramanathan & Binaifer Dulani said, “Women uplifting women is the underlying theme of our times. We’re elated to add a new dimension to the Rakshabandhan conversation by shining the spotlight on progressive womanhood. We’ve challenged the baggage around the dynamic shared by sisters-in-law, and portrayed a newer and more nuanced narrative with #SistersByChoice.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Raksha bandhan Tanishq Webchutney Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
mark read

India was up 30% in the quarter, an encouraging performance from a major market: Mark Read
2 hours ago

Cadbury campaign

Cadbury Celebrations launches new campaign for Raksha Bandhan  
19 hours ago

edelwiess

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches film celebrating the ‘bond of love’ on Raksha Bandhan
20 hours ago