Sunsilk celebrates ‘never give up spirit’ in new ad film

Sunsilk has chosen to tell the story of women all over who are recalibrating and redefining themselves in these unprecedented circumstances. It has come up with a vibrant film conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia that focuses on a hairdresser’s determination to beat her circumstances and shows how she completely turns her life around despite being at home.

With a strong inspirational message of ‘Duniya mein chaao all the time’, the film inspires young girls that if they can think it, they can do it, lockdown or not. It encourages girls to find their shine even on the dullest of days and turn their life around. The film has been released via TV and Digital platforms.

Commenting on the film, Ashish Pathak, AVP and Senior Creative Director (Art), Wunderman Thompson India, said, “The current pandemic has brought about many changes and disrupted livelihoods, bringing some to a complete standstill. But even among all the chaos, there are those who find a way through. We wanted to celebrate this ‘never give up spirit’ and for a shampoo brand, who better than a hairdresser (many of them have lost their jobs due to the current situation) to tell the story of a spirit with a spark who chooses to shine her way through even when life seems dull. A hat tip to Bob (Good Morning Films) for bringing this story to life keeping the execution young & upbeat. We plan to roll out more things with this ‘shine through even through the dullest moments’ thought.”

Chandni Kapur, AVP and Senior Creative Director (Copy), Wunderman Thompson, India, said, “Everyone needs a little hope during these times and that’s what this film leaves us with- a feeling of hope and inspiration. Let’s all remember that no one can dull the shine in our hair or in our souls. We hope this film will encourage all women to shine and blaze on. Also, a big shout out to Bob(Good Morning Films) for bringing alive this film and celebrating this wonderful attitude despite all the challenges of filmmaking during these times.”

Roneeta Ghosh, Vice President & Client Services Director, Wunderman Thompson India, added, “When we got the brief on Sunsilk Blackshine variant which is the largest variant in the Sunsilk portfolio. We felt the best way to showcase the benefit of shine can be done by depicting a story of optimism of the young girls and we can corelate the benefit of shine to her life and to her hair even in difficult times. It is an inspiring story of many young girls today which is the target audience of this brand.”