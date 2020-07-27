Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta is the answer to wholesome snacking need, says Dhoni

ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! has launched a new TV campaign to create awareness among consumers about its new range of pasta range. The new TVC showcases how Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta addresses the consumer’s need for a tasty and wholesome snacking solution, while providing ample variety through its six variants. In the light of the present times, out of home consumption has drastically reduced and consumers are experimenting with their food now in the comfort of their homes, more than ever. With limited options in the hot snacking space, instant pasta has emerged as a popular option for consumers seeking variety and taste.

The film opens with a shot of a young girl & MS Dhoni seated across the table, trying to decide if they would snack on something tasty or with goodness by tossing a coin. The little girl picks heads for a tasty snack while MS Dhoni picks tails for a snack filled with goodness. As MS Dhoni flips the coin, atypically, the coin lands on its edge which makes the young girl ponder, what now? To resolve the situation, MS Dhoni immediately draws out a pack of Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta which instantly puts a smile on the young girl’s face. The TVC cuts to the pack shot of Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta and its sauce maker sachet with a voiceover saying “Suji ki goodness se bana, cheesy aur tasty Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta. Yeh bhara hai taste aur goodness, dono se”. To conclude, the young girl and MS Dhoni are seen relishing their own scrumptious bowls of YiPPee! Pasta.

ITC spokesperson said “In the new normal world, consumers have shown immense faith in trusted food brands. A heightened demand and rise in consumption for Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles serves as a testament to this emerging trend. At ITC, we strongly believe that Sunfeast YiPPee!’s Pasta offering will aptly cater to the consumers’ need for variety during these times. Through consumer insights, we found that mothers want to provide their children with delicious and diverse snacking options, which also satiate their hunger pangs. Through the TVC, we thus wanted to illustrate the multitude of benefits that was offered by the YiPPee! Pasta range. From Tricolor Pasta range available in Creamy corn and Masala variants and the Pasta Treat range available in Cheese, Masala, Tomato Cheese, Sour Cream and Onion variants, the range is truly diverse.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mahesh Gharat, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South, said “Through our social media listening, we found that consumers are experimenting with dishes at home. Amongst all, pasta recipes were quite popular of which pictures were extensively being shared on social media platforms. Identifying with the topicality of the chatter, we thought this to be an ideal time to show consumers how they can derive benefits of taste and convenience of preparation with Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta’s range while we also have MS Dhoni batting for us in this campaign.”

The TVC will run across all popular GEC channels in the country in six languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. To further amplify its reach, the campaign would be activated digitally on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.