Sunfeast Dark Fantasy comes up with ‘Find your Fantasy Cookie’ campaign

ITC’s cookie brand Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has come up with the ‘Sunfeast Find Your Fantasy Cookie’ campaign. The distinctive aspect of the campaign is that it is the first of its’ kind promo within the industry, with prizes printed on the cookie, giving customers the opportunity to live their fantasy.

The limited-edition Fantasy pack will contain a surprise printed cookie which will be available in only select few packs giving customers a chance to win Paris Trip for 2, Smartphones, Gold Vouchers, Amazon vouchers.

Each cookie has a distinct print of the prize as well as a QR code on the pack that can be scanned with any smartphone. To avail the offer, one must purchase the limited-edition Fantasy cookie pack, look for the Fantasy cookie, scan the QR code on the pack, upload a picture of the cookie and share the unique pack code. The contest is live till the 31st of December and the winners will be announced on a rolling basis.

ITC has launched a TVC to promote the newly launched limited-edition Fantasy cookie pack. The TVC revolves around the idea ‘Find the Fantasy Cookies and live your Fantasy’. The ad film takes the experience of Din Khatam, Fantasy Shuru to next level, as the two discover a playful escapade through the cookies.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Dark Fantasy Choco Fills is known for delivering delightful snacking moments to customers. This is the first time that Sunfeast has introduced one of a kind, printed cookie. It aims to bring out the playful side of consumers by integrating technology and creativity with excitement along with the possibility of winning lucrative prizes like a trip to Paris, Smartphones, Gold Coin Vouchers and shopping gift vouchers. A specially created campaign film reflects the ‘scan, play, repeat’ mantra for Dark Fantasy cookie lovers, where they can scan the image on the cookie to unlock and access the prizes.”

Adding further, he said, “Through this special campaign, the brand is aiming to elevate the experience of ‘Din Khatam, Fantasy Shuru’ for its customers. The whole aspect of living a moment of fantasy will bring out the playful side of our customers and encourage them to unwind after a long day of work by biting into a decadent Dark Fantasy cookie filled with molten chocolate.”

The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms, including YouTube, social, OTTs, gaming apps and audio apps.

