SUGAR Cosmetics launches campaign with Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia

SUGAR Cosmetics has launched the #ShukarHainSUGARHain television commercial featuring actors Ranveer Singh & Tamannaah Bhatia, with a guest appearance from Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

The tongue-in-cheek #ShukarHainSUGARHain commercial highlights the brand’s USP of transfer-proof lipsticks and is off to a stellar start with simultaneous launches on television, OOH, print, radio and cinema. This will be further amplified across various mainstream digital, social media channels, OTT & various retail touchpoints. The TV Commercial will be aired nationwide in 5 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil & Telugu across 50+ prime electronic channels. The OOH campaign will go live pan-India with focus on key markets including metro cities and major Tier I & II cities. In addition to the above, SUGAR Cosmetics will also amplify the television commercial through a network of OTT Platforms, YouTube ads and in-store visual merchandising across stores. The brand will also take the #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign contests and gamified fun filters live on various social media platforms and will be seen engaging with 10,000+ influencers.

#ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign is a celebration of the many different situations and contexts that the brand’s core audience finds herself in and that SUGAR always has her back no matter what surprise comes her way. The campaign highlights Ranveer (playing Vihaan) taking Tamannaah (playing Arya) home to meet his family. Ranveer, who is nervous, gets a peck from his girlfriend just a moment before his family opens the door to meet them. We see Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics (playing Vihaan’s sister) and the parents looking confused after seeing Ranveer’s hand covering his cheek. Tamannaah pulls Ranveer’s hand down and whispers “Oh please, SUGAR ki lipstick hai!'' reinforcing that SUGAR lipsticks don’t transfer and there is no lipstick mark on his cheek for him to worry about. The television commercial concludes with Ranveer and Vineeta exclaiming “Shukar hai SUGAR hai!”

Excited about the commercial, Ranveer Singh added, “Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that has employed over 2500 women and believes in empowering them. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and am excited to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium quality makeup products specially formulated for them.”

Speaking on this commercial collaboration, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “SUGAR Cosmetics has been a cult favourite in my vanity since a long time – as the products have always delivered! I am excited to represent the brand and support their initiative of adding a little extra sweetness to Indian womens’ lives by providing them access to high-performance products specially formulated for their skin type at competitive prices.”

Commenting on the launch of the commercial, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics said, “Today, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for all bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped by society’s norms. At SUGAR, we believe in making beauty fun, accessible and constantly aim at creating clutter-breaking personas. Both Tamannaah and Ranveer are a dynamic duo that have a meaningful connect with Gen Z and millennial audiences and resonate with our brand values. We’re super excited to have them both on board for our #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign, allowing our consumers high-quality and easy-to-apply makeup that last through all day!”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)