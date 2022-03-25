SRK features in A23’s TVC for Responsible Gaming Campaign

Online multi-gaming platform A23 has announced the promotion of its Responsible Gaming Campaign during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2022 which begins on March 26, 2022.

In a series of TVCs, A23’s brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, will be seen encouraging them to play responsibly while respecting their immediate surroundings. The campaign would run across the official broadcast channel Star Sports and online streaming platform Disney Hotstar during cricket’s biggest carnival this season.

A23’s Responsible Gaming campaign is a two-part TVC driving the company’s key message for gamers to respect their immediate surroundings, i.e. - spending time with their families instead of being on their phones and focusing on dinner while at the dinner table.

The third advertisement in the series highlights the importance of selecting the right playing XI for fantasy cricket on A23. Every player is unique, and that’s what the ad celebrates. You can choose a team full of all-rounders, or a team with death-over specialists. And for both cases, you can find yourself in a winning position.

The A23 gaming platform that has a wide reach across India perfectly complements the Indian Premier League which is a household name in India, across audiences in different languages. Keeping this in mind, the advertisements have been curated to reach every household and will run in seven languages - Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Kannada across Star Sports and Disney Hotstar beginning from the 26th of March.

Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works, said, “It has always been our endeavor to provide a premium, yet inclusive platform, for gaming enthusiasts. As one of India’s leading multi-gaming platforms, it is imperative for us to spread the importance of responsible gaming. Self-exclusion from time to time is instrumental when it comes to striking the right balance. We are confident that our brand ambassador driving this message for us will help us maximise the idea of responsible gaming even further, thus encouraging a healthy environment for all.”

