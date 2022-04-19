Sprite tells audiences to ‘chill’ in ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign

Coca-Cola India has unveiled a new campaign ‘Thand Rakh’ for Sprite. The campaign portrays light-hearted banter to reiterate the brand’s core message of being the go-to refresher drink when the summer heat takes over.

Airing from April 20, nationally, ‘Thand Rakh’ is designed to appeal to teens and young adults who tend to give in to irking situations, as they go about encountering challenges and exploring the world. This campaign urges them to maintain calm during heated moments while encouraging them to take time to reset and stay cool with a chilled bottle of Sprite.

Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, “Sprite has always been known for refreshing consumer’s mind and body. Now that summer is here, we want to offer a cold Sprite to chill everyone down from the intense summer heat and the everyday heated moments of stress and pressure. ‘Thand Rakh’ urges our audience to grab India’s ultimate refreshing beverage ‘Sprite’ and stay calm as they battle the summer heat and the numerous challenges of the ‘new normal’. Our brands have always sought to add value across various consumption occasions and this summer, Sprite is ready to keep India chill and cool.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, says, “Sprite has always been the refreshment of choice for the smart ones. And the smart ones definitely know that when stuck in a heated situation, it’s best to just ‘Thand Rakh’ and get things done, your way without losing your cool. The new positioning, inspired by our lingo, will truly connect and help keep things cool in an overheated world.”

“As the heat rises and tempers soar, you know there will be one person who’ll keep their cool. Simply because they are smart enough to count on Sprite. For years now, the Sprite person has been the smart one. This year, we take the summer challenge a notch up with the voice of heat making you want to do crazy things. And as always the smart Sprite people know just what to do. In the coolest smartest ‘Thand Rakh’ way,” said Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North).

