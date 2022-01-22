Soft drink nahi, toofan, says Jasprit Bumrah in Thums Up’s new campaign

At the onset of new year, Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand, has launched a new action-packed campaign ‘Toofan’ with Jasprit Bumrah by leveraging the brand’s distinct association with its strong taste and experience.

“There can be no better time than new year to remind consumers of the exciting and adventurous Thums Up drink experience. Thums Up has become synonymous with courage, bravery, victory, and authentic communication over the last few years making its way to the hearts of millions of Indians. Its latest Toofan campaign is aimed at inspiring audiences to reach their ‘PalatDe’ moments by teaming their strong, unshakeable belief systems and undying spirits with the strong taste of Thums Up. At the end of the TVC, Jasprit Bumrah reverses the bottle of Thums Up which correlates with its recent #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020 and its strong association with sports,” the company said in a statement.

“Thums Up has always been a loved beverage by our consumers for its strong taste and experience, which has been the core differentiator in the category. In continuity with our partnership with the Toofan of our Indian Cricket Team - Jasprit Bumrah who is known for his pace, strength and resilient attitude on the field , this new campaign offers a strong execution idea - ‘Soft Drink nahi, Toofan’, said Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director Sparkling Flavours , Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.”

Speaking about its strong partnership with Thums Up, Jasprit Bumrah said, “I am thrilled to partner with a brand like Thums Up which echoes my personal philosophy to a great extent. The brand is always experimenting with newer ways of communicating with its consumers in a bold fashion which resonates with me. I feel that the new Toofan campaign encourages taking on every challenge with a growth mindset and bold approach while reinforcing a ‘never give up’ attitude.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “The big idea to land strong drink for me is the repositioning of the commonly used word ‘soft drink’. An iconic brand like Thums Up which stands for the ‘never give up attitude’ deserved a separate word to be called out as, hence, ‘soft drink nahi toofan’. From the day we thought of this idea, we all knew that this can be huge and we were thrilled to see all our partners react with same excitement when they heard about the core thought. A big shout out to my team and Bob, who have truly brought this idea to life with an execution that is bold and powerful. This is a big idea and Jasprit is the first part of it, so watch out for some more toofani action coming soon.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) added, “Thums Up is such a loved brand. And if you love Thums Up , you know it’s anything but ‘soft’. Seeing Thums Up sit in the ‘soft drink’ category just felt wrong. So with this work, we’ve taken the opportunity to correct that. And turn some perceptions upside down. ‘Soft drink nahin, Toofaaaaaan’: in a category of its own, that’s Thums Up!! And co-creating this with our partners at Coca-Cola and Good Morning Films has been nothing less than an awesome Toofan.”

The new campaign will be brought to life through a TV commercial and with creative digital interventions as well.

