Snapdeal pays an ode to a new Bharat in latest campaign

The campaign #BharatKoTaiyaarKartaHaiSnapdeal will reach out to consumers across the country, and is currently live on TV and Digital

Snapdeal has launched a new campaign #BharatKoTaiyaarKartaHaiSnapdeal. The campaign celebrates everyday moments of happiness in the lives of its customers.

The campaign weaves into the storyline the products being used by the family as part of their daily life and how these add to the joy of living every day with passion and moments of shared happiness. A make-up kit, a pair of sports shoes, a set of casseroles and dinner table mats, an ethnic dress, a wall decal, a trendy saree, etc highlight how users no longer save their best only for special occasions but instead make them a part of their daily lives.

The film connects to Snapdeal’s theme of high quality and value-priced assortment that enables all these desires to come true for millions of mid-income families, who longer need to save up to buy what they want.

“There is a great degree of awareness amongst users from smaller cities with regard to the latest products - be it recent fashion trends, new products for home and the best in beauty and personal grooming. While shopping online they look for choices that are not available in their local markets. They mirror the choices made by urban consumers and very often look for high-quality options at price points that are suited to their spending comfort. Our #BharatKoTaiyaarKartaHaiSnapdeal reflects the role that Snapdeal plays in fulfilling these desires easily and well within their means,” said Soumyadip Chatterjee, Director, Brand Marketing, Snapdeal Limited.

“A line of poetry from the campaign film sums this up, the happiness on their faces is bigger than any festival,” Soumyadip added.

Snapdeal’s new campaign is in continuation of its 2021 brand campaign Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal. (BWQBWD), which highlighted Snapdeal’s positioning as an e-commerce destination for value-savvy users, who make price-conscious buying decisions. The #BharatKoTaiyarKartaHaiSnapdeal campaign builds on this positioning to showcase what this means as seen through the eyes of a typical family, who can make all the lifestyle purchases they want without having to ponder over prices that stretch their budgets.

Shot in the city of Lucknow, the campaign has been conceptualized and developed in partnership with Bullet On Wheels, the campaign will reach out to consumers pan-India. The campaign is currently live on TV and Digital.

