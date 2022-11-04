Himanshu Chakrawarti elevated to CEO, Snapdeal Marketplace

The AceVector Group today announced the elevation of Himanshu Chakrawarti as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Snapdeal marketplace business.

Himanshu joined Snapdeal one year ago as the President of the Snapdeal marketplace business and has been deeply involved in driving the platform's Bharat-focused, value commerce strategy and has been instrumental in steering various growth-related and operational initiatives.

Commenting on Himanshu’s elevation Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Snapdeal and AceVector Group said, “Himanshu has played an integral role in steering Snapdeal's marketplace business over the last year. His success in building brands and expertise in retail operations clubbed with an in-depth understanding of the value retail segment has helped us build a comprehensive toolkit to serve India’s mega cohort of value-savvy users. We are confident that under his leadership, Snapdeal's marketplace business will continue to grow and excel on its chosen path of focused and profitable growth.

Commenting on the new role Himanshu said, “My first year at Snapdeal has been extremely enriching and we have had the opportunity to refine and grow our competencies to effectively serve our customers. I am delighted to embark on this journey to lead a stellar team that is focused on creating an online retail ecosystem that resonates across the length and breadth of India. I look forward to working closely with both Rohit & Kunal as they provide strategic direction and perspective to shape Snapdeal’s way ahead.”

Prior to joining Snapdeal, Himanshu was the CEO of Unlimited Fashion - Arvind Lifestyle Brands’ value fashion retail chain with a focus on affordable fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. He also led brands like True North-owned Hi-Care service and The Mobile Store as their Chief Executive officer.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore, Himanshu brings over 30 years of rich experience in the retail sector in building lifestyle brands.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)