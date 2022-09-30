Pradeep Kumar joins Snapdeal as Director – Corporate Affairs & Comm

Previously, he was associated with Avian WE as Group Account Director

Published: Sep 30, 2022 5:18 PM  | 1 min read
Snapdeal

Pradeep Kumar has joined Snapdeal (AceVector Group) as Director – Corporate Affairs and Communications. His previous stint was with Avian WE as group account director.

Kumar is a communications professional with a firm grasp of corporate and consumer brand communication with 14 years of experience working across multiple and diverse sectors such as media and entertainment, FMCG, and financial services, focusing on integrated brand communications. 

He has also contributed to agencies and corporates such as Vuclip, Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, KPMG India, Penn Schoen Berland and Genesis Burson Marsteller.

