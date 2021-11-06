SMB Neobank FloBiz unveils ‘Business ko le seriously’ campaign featuring Manoj Bajpayee

FloBiz has launched a set of ad films featuring Manoj as a businessman with satirical takes on the day-to-day problems that business owners face while running their enterprises, particularly invoicing, collection of pending receivables and inventory management. The ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ campaign highlights how digital solutions can improve performance and power growth in a small business. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign will go live across several media platforms, including OTT, TV, OOH, social media, websites and mobile applications.

Commenting on the association, the renowned Bollywood actor said, “Most of the products and services we consume daily are offered by small and medium businesses in our country. However, these SMBs have been historically underserved when it comes to dedicated digital tools and financial services. And so, I was personally very impressed with FloBiz’s mission to accelerate the growth of SMBs by providing technological solutions and curated services via their product myBillBook. Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to go digital is paramount for businesses, and myBillBook is easily one of the most suited applications to cater to this need.”

“When the FloBiz team approached me with their ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ campaign idea, it piqued my interest instantly. The scripts were witty and funny, the production team was reputable, and the company’s mission was sincere. I’m glad to partner with them in promoting their brand,” he added.

“The ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ campaign is our first step towards creating a relatable and trustworthy brand for myBillBook, targeting ambitious business owners across the country. We’re extremely thrilled to join hands with Manoj Bajpayee to communicate our mission and the product’s value propositions to the small business community over the next one year.

Manoj’s universal charisma and mass appeal, coupled with the inspiring story of his journey from a humble beginning to critically acclaimed fame, is sure to resonate with the SMBs. The team thoroughly enjoyed working with the incredibly talented artist, who brings such passion and conviction to his work”, said Rahul Raj, Co-founder and CEO of FloBiz.

Shriram Iyer, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “The FloBiz team was very clear about the brief right at the outset. As a brand, they genuinely believe in the power of SMBs and their impact on our economy. However, while these business owners have big ambitions and strong drive, they lack the necessary technological tools that are otherwise available to bigger companies and corporations. This led us to realise that what the SMB owners need is a nudge in the right direction to propel their businesses by adopting a powerful software like myBillBook.

In our series of three films featuring Manoj Bajpayee, we arrived at an articulation to launch the maiden campaign for myBillBook with ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ as the core theme. Having a stalwart like Manoj on our side, we wanted to ensure that we utilise his inimitable sarcastic self that we know him for. We wanted to tell our audience that it’s no joke to run a business and that to grow the scale of business operations, SMB owners and entrepreneurs must adopt myBillBook to actualise the full potential of their enterprises successfully.”

