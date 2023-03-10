Slice: Will Katrina's legacy pale the era of Kiara?
Experts weigh in on the new Slice ad and Kiara Advani's newly forged connection with the beverage brand
PepsiCo's mango beverage Slice has an inextricable connection with its former brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. The actress has contributed immensely to the beverage brand's equity, creating instant recall through some of its campaigns like "Aamsutra." So when the company decided to rope in Kiara Advani as the new representative of Slice, it was a tall order.
The ad starring Kiara was launched on March 4, 2023. Conceptualised and executed by Leo Burnett, it focuses on a flirty banter at a cafe between Kiara and a diner.
The ad retains a smidgen of the sensual undertones distinct of Katrina's Slice ads and much of it has been toned down. Instead, the new Slice ad is more playful and light-hearted than erotic. Needless to say, the comments on social media were less than appreciative.
Kiara's soaring popularity has made her the blue-eyed girl of many brands, yet it begs the question of whether she will be able to effectively take on the mantle from Katrina and build upon the legacy left behind by the actress.
The Kaif connection
Katrina started endorsing the brand from 2008 to 2022, with an association spanning almost 15 years with Slice. Given such a long association, it will be a tad difficult for audiences to accept a new face.
Campaigns such as "Aam Sutra" and "Slice Swayaamvar" have been built on the actress' smouldering sensuality. The classic, seduction style was a recurring motif. Even the song "Rasiya" crooned in a breathy, erotic fashion creates instant recall for the brand and the actress.
Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India, acknowledges the legacy left behind by the actress: “Katrina had a long-standing association with the brand Slice and together we created some iconic campaigns, she is still a part of the Pepsico family."
However, choosing Kiara was not just out of whim for Slice. "When we were conceptualizing, one of the things that we wanted to do that we wanted to connect with the youth of the country and Kiara has huge youth following. I think she is a perfect fit as she has a great pull across geographies, she is not only relevant in tier 1 towns, but she is also relevant in tier 2 and 3 towns," Goyal adds.
Speaking about the concept, Goyal said, “In the past three years, we started our journey of 'How so thick?' and it translated into 'Sab se thick, sabse tasty' campaign then we launched the sequel of the campaign and then we launched the blind taste challenge. And the endeavour was to establish product superiority for Slice as the superior mango drink.”
“While conceptualizing the campaign, we came to understand that, we need to anchor the brand on a more indulgent world of mangoes. With Kiara, we wanted to speak to the youth of the country.”
The era of Kiara
Talking about the first take on the campaign, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said that while the ad didn't seem memorable, it was quite on-brand for Slice. "I didn't find the ad particularly striking but having said that, they have kept on with their communication which is to put the brand around sensuality and make it almost erotic. To that extent, it was true to how they have been doing for many years," he notes.
As celebs, Kiara and Katrina are distinct and will bring their own personal influence to the brand. “I am not sure how much of the sensuousness is showing compared to what Katrina used to bring. I still remember how smouldering Katrina was. It felt natural maybe it was just her persona, but I didn't find the same with Kiara," Sinha adds.
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, makes an important point about brands forming inextricable attachments to their endorsers.
"Katrina was unforgettable with those campaigns. But pragmatically, the brand cannot be attached to the endorser, they have to own the idea or the space," she points out
"To that extent, whether Kiara is more popular or not should be their concern. But the brand idea stays very strong," she emphasises.
While Sinha finds the execution mediocre, Sampath begs to differ:"Slice has really stood out with their campaigns. Food is about enjoyment. The romance of food is very real, Where other brands talk about nutrition and other aspects, they have stayed with their storyline of sensuality and the physical enjoyment of the beverage. At a very gut level, it appeals to you and it connects with you in a conscious and unconscious way”, she added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sharmila Tagore goes back in time to share her beauty secret in new Vivel VedVidya ad
Tagore has been chosen as the brand ambassador of ITC Vivel's newly launched VedVidya range
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
ITC Vivel has introduced its VedVidya range and has launched a campaign headlined by actor Sharmila Tagore. The TVC features Tagore bringing back to life her younger self using AI technology, enabling audiences to relive and experience conversations from an era ago. With the new Vivel VedVidya launch, the brand aims to demonstrate the unique product attributes and benefits of radiant and soft skin in an innovative, never seen manner. This is the first time Sharmila Tagore will be seen lending herself, and a digitally created avatar of her younger self to a beauty brand campaign.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, shared, “ITC Vivel with VedVidya heralds in a new and modern perspective of timeless beauty with ingredients inspired by ancient beauty rituals. An ideal amalgamation of technology and ancient beauty concoction in the new narrative helps us bring to life the proposition of beauty in an interesting and never seen before way. This technology enables us to re-tell the ‘old is gold’ story and still remain relevant in the beauty space today. With Ms. Sharmila Tagore at the helm, Vivel VedVidya aims to tell a timeless beauty story, to present an indelible experience of ancient beauty weaved into modern day values.”
Brand Ambassador, Sharmila Tagore, adds, “Beauty I believe is always a personal choice. I belong to an era where beauty was to do with the simple but the most incredible ingredients and generational know-how for skin care. These ancient beauty secrets are truly the core of timeless beauty. I am so happy to collaborate with Vivel VedVidya and revisit some of these ancient beauty recipes that have also been prevalent in my family. I am delighted to be a part of this innovative product and this unique storytelling journey that enables access to such experiences through the everyday ritual of a bath.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘It's not about practising equality, it's about practising equity’
Divya Karani, Prithi Murthy and Anisha Iyer came together this Women's Day for an e4m panel on 'Women leaders raising the bar'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 9:20 AM | 3 min read
It’s 2023. Women are breaking glass ceilings, achieving success in every industry and showing the world that women are just as good as men in whatever they do. This International Women’s Day, exchange4media hosted an intriguing panel discussion with women leaders from the advertising and media world.
On the panel were Divya Karani, CEO, Media, dentsu India; Prithi Murthy, President, Group M Nexus, and Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India. The discussion was moderated by e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman.
As part of the discussion on ‘Women Leaders Raising The Bar: The Unseen Barriers’, the three leaders spoke on a host of issues, including boardroom discrimination and subconscious bias.
Karani spoke about existing discrimination. “There is a conscious and subconscious discrimination. The subconscious is so insidious, that it creeps up in you (Naziya Alvi), in me, in Prithi and in Anisha. You know, we are so used to over the years, in doing all that we do and a little more, that it just happens automatically unless and until you're very conscious and then you risk the thing of being called a feminist.”
The panel then discussed how there has been a change from the early days in their career about being a woman with a career. Prithi Murthy chimes in, “The experiences at least in the last five years are slightly different. The consciousness about this is much, much higher. But the real challenges of women on the floor, largely at the middle level, continue to exist. Leadership will cross the hurdle but if you're a middle manager and going through transitions in life, things are challenging. I think organizations are mature today, to take transition initiatives for employees. We are more conscious about listening to the women employees, at least in GroupM, and we put around workable solutions for them to make this more meaningful in the transition phases. So, there is a shift, there's definitely a shift.”
Anisha Iyer spoke about how both men and women in positions of power need to make a conscious effort in giving women in the organization the proper support they need to succeed. “I fully acknowledge the views that there are more of us than few of us as opposed to a few years ago, but I think it's still far and few. One of the things that we need to do better is create more of us, because there are still women who are in the seven to nine-year or seven to twelve-year window in their career, and a lot of them still question ‘Do I put my career or family first?’ ‘How do I balance things?’ Work-life balance suddenly becomes a question.”
Sharing her experiences over the years, Divya Karani said: “It's not about practising equality, it's about practising equity. There is a huge difference between equality and equity. That is what is the goal of the day, and rigorously holding yourself accountable to that. This is what is needed.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Remembering Satish Kaushik through his ads
The versatile actor has starred in spots for brands like Lux Cozi, Cipla and Britannia Marie
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
India was dealt a rude shock when we learnt of beloved actor Satish Kaushik's passing on 9 March. The term versatile comes to mind when one thinks of Kaushik who was not only an actor but also a director, producer and screenwriter.
He immortalised many characters on the silver screen such as the affable cook Calendar from Mr India and the goofy gangster Pappu Pager from Deewana Mastana. Apart from his legacy in films, Kaushik has also gifted us with some unforgettable ads. Here's remembering the great actor through some of the commercials he has starred in.
Cibaca Top - Toothpaste
This 90s ad from the Doordarshan days for dental care brand Cibaca has Kaushik in his trademark comedic avatar. He plays a harried man wondering why everyone is whispering "Cibaca."
Cipla
It was commonly known that Kaushik suffered from asthma. In this ad for the pharmaceutical brand Cipla, he gave viewers a candid look into his health and dispelled some myths about using the inhaler.
Flipkart
Kaushik starred in this Flipkart ad alongside his friend and co-star Anil Kapoor. The ad is a testimony to the fact that the two friends shared great chemistry even decades after starring in their first film together. Kapoor and Kaushik have worked together in Mr India, Ram Lakhan and Jamai Raja to name a few. Kaushik has also directed some of Kapoor's movies like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Badhaai Ho Badhaai.
Lux CottsWool
Perhaps the most iconic of Kaushik's ads is the Lux CottsWool ad where he schools his nincompoop nephew. His delivery of the tagline "Sardi main bhi garmi ka ehsaas" is particularly comedic. A few months ago, he starred in a new ad for the brand as the uncle but in a case of role reversal, he gets schooled by his smarter nephew.
Marie
Anybody who watched TV in the 80s and the early 90s will remember this ad for Kaushik's animated expressions. The actor seemingly in his initial days in the industry stars as a house guest enjoying Marie biscuits with tea. In the end, he tries to make off with a suitcase full of biscuits only to be thwarted by the kids.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Robots bring new colours to Holi in this Ola Electric ad
The ad campaign was created in collaboration with Manja
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 5:38 PM | 2 min read
Electric vehicle company Ola Electric has premiered a new campaign celebrating the festive occasion of Holi.
The campaign video showcases how technology and human emotions can intersect in unexpected ways. The film opens with a joyful scene of female workers celebrating the Holi festival outside the Ola Futurefactory. Amid the festivities, two curious robots named J and V-Ru observe the scene and are inspired to participate. Communicating through sound frequencies, they hatch a plan and split up: one collects dismantled scooter panels while the other brings barrels of paint. Joining forces with their paint robot friends, they collaborate on a unique color design that surprises the returning workers. The resulting Ola scooter is a vivid expression of the robots' emotions and creativity.
Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola, said, "Our new campaign film demonstrates the power of technology to bring people together and create something truly unique. By highlighting the imaginative and collaborative spirit of our robots at the Ola Futurefactory, we hope to inspire viewers to think about how they can use technology to express their own creativity and connect with others. At Ola, we believe in harnessing the best of both worlds - technology and humanity - to create a better and more inclusive future for all."
The ad campaign was created in collaboration with Manja.
Ola is leading the charge in transforming the automotive industry with its cutting-edge Ola Futurefactory. The new film provides an exclusive glimpse into two of the factory's standout features - its advanced Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and state-of-the-art paint shop. The AMRs are designed to optimize the manufacturing process by automating the movement of materials and components across the factory floor, thus reducing the time and costs involved in manual labor. This innovation has not only improved efficiency but has also created a safer work environment for Ola's employees.
The paint shop at the Ola Futurefactory is equipped with world-class technologies and processes, providing an unparalleled level of precision and control over the painting process. With the ability to paint up to 16 different shades of colors and finishes, the paint shop is capable of producing a wide range of customized and unique vehicles that reflect the individuality and personality of Ola's customers.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Turtlemint’s new film with MS Dhoni is about futuristic way to buy insurance
The campaign is conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:15 PM | 3 min read
Turtlemint’s new film with MS Dhoni is about futuristic way to buy insurance
The campaign is conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions
Turtlemint launches a new brand campaign #FutureKaInsurance with their brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The brand campaign aims at raising awareness around choosing the futuristic way to buy insurance, with the right mix of technology and human assurance. It further highlights the importance of insurance for every individual and their family.
The campaign, conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions, highlights that a seamless fusion of technology and human expertise is the key to simplifying the decision of insurance purchase for customers. Turtlemint’s vision is to emphasize on how expert advisors are using advanced technology to create a seamless and hassle-free experience for customers when they have to make important life decisions related to their financial security and well-being.
On the launch of the brand campaign, Anand Prabhudesai, Co-Founder of Turtlemint said, “The insurance ecosystem is a crowded one, with most players playing on the product offerings or traditional tropes of fear and responsibility. This is something we wanted to change while also highlighting what sets us apart from our competition. In the last few years, we have put our advanced AI-powered technology in the hands of 2.8 lakh+ advisors across the length and breadth of the country. While technology sifts through a lot of data to find the best options, the advisor helps make sense of it and relates it to the customer's needs and aspirations at a human level. We are delighted to collaborate again with our brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the #FutureKaInsurance campaign as he exemplifies our brand values and ethos.
Commenting on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I am excited to collaborate with Turtlemint again and support its vision of increasing the insurance penetration in the country by empowering their advisors with technology and the best branding and marketing tools. I understand that insurance is a complex product and friendly, unbiased advisors, like those associated with Turtlemint, add immense value in ensuring that people make well-informed decisions that’s best for them”
Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, at Mumbai-based Brand and Communication Consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions adds, "We were clear right from the outset, that Turtlemint is a unique insurance product and brand, operating at the intersection of humans and tech. This also gave us the idea to personify the tech half and we created the Turtlemint bot as the perfect jodi to MSD. This jodi of unbiased tech and human EQ is why we chose the campaign sign-off - Future ka Insurance.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bharat Matrimony urges all to make Holi safer for all, faces backlash on social media
Netizens accuse brand of trying to tarnish the Hindu festival
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
A video posted on Twitter by Bharat Matrimony has sparked a huge debate on the social media platform. The marriage services released the film on Holi, coinciding with Women’s Day, highlighting the harassment that women face in the name of playing colours. However, the film soon had netizens up in arms, accusing the brand of trying to tarnish the Hindu festival. #BoycottBharatMatrimony soon started to trend on the internet.
This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu— Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023
Here are some of the reactions to the film:
The ONLY way @bharatmatrimony will learn a lesson, withdraw this acutely Hindu hating ad and apologise is if the fallout is economic. So far, they have been remarkably shameless. Only way to change this is to call them and register your protest. #BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/yTjCdkhJGq— Shefali Vaidya. ?? (@ShefVaidya) March 9, 2023
A message about Women’s Day could easily have been sent without linking it to Holi. But that wasn’t the goal. The goal was to vilify Holi. Stop using Hindu festivals for anti-Hindu propaganda. #BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/KYUYMhbUxj— Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) March 8, 2023
Under the name of #Holi, Bharat Matrimony gives gyan to Hindus on violence against women.— ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) March 8, 2023
Bharat Matrimony has used the beliefs of Indians for some financial gain!
If you want to have fun, play with colors instead of feelings!
Sorry, @bharatmatrimony!#BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/VDEcPJvO5a
सुधार जाओ वरना हम सुधार देंगें @bharatmatrimony— डा पप्पू चिकना (प्रो) (@drpappuchikna05) March 9, 2023
#BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/5M5Idk4XRR
#BoycottBharatMatrimony#Hinduphobia is rising & showing it's dirty fangs once again as we see coordinated attack on hindu festivals— Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) March 9, 2023
This time it's @bharatmatrimony
Just look at their horrendous anti hindu ads about #Holi showing it to be an anti women festival
Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/zVNcxtCh4Z
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
This Women’s Day, TVS Eurogrip Tyres celebrates the #Unstoppables
The brand has launched a campaign film, featuring some of the women who joined the tyre manufacturer's Women’s Day ride
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
TVS Eurogrip Tyres celebrated today’s woman through all-women motorbike rides in Mumbai and Bengaluru and a film titled “Unstoppables”.
The film features some of the women who joined the tyre manufacturer's Women’s Day ride and captures the spirit of women who love riding. These #unstoppables represent today’s strong and independent women, who get going with confidence, facing all that life throws at them along the way. The film resonates with the energy and vigour of the five passionate women bikers.
Speaking about the campaign, P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing, said, “Women are truly unstoppable, and we are proud to celebrate this through our Brunch and Biking rides and this campaign. Our best wishes on International Women’s Day. We’d love to see more women riding, seeking challenges, and realizing their true potential.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube