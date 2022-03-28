slice captures life in fast mode in new campaign

Credit card challenger slice, captures the ever-growing, ever-moving millennials’ need for speed in its new series of ad films. The series of 20-second TVCs, which features quirky zoomorphic characters, is being aired during the tournament's commercial breaks on Disney+ Hotstar. The campaign reinforces the slice card’s key USP of super speed - this time, with the punchline - ‘slice the slow’. Known for its quick and easy card approvals, slice is designed for this generation that knows what it wants and wants it now.

Shikha Gupta, Creative Head at slice said, “In today’s fast-moving world where time is the most precious commodity, we aim to save it so that our users live it the way they desire. We wanted to showcase the quintessence of the slice super card - its speed - and that we’re a brand for those who believe in moving fast. We need to be reflective of the persona of the people we cater to and that’s what led to us to design the campaign in this tone and tenor. Fatmen Ideas & ZigZag Films brought this vision to life with a distinctive campaign that reflects our design ethos, and with humour, quirk and zing.”

The first film shows an in-store cash counter scenario where the cashier, depicted by a slow walrus, takes an eternity to bill items for a customer. The young slice user, portrayed by a rabbit, is eagerly waiting for their turn to approach the billing counter. Unimpressed by the lack of speed, the rabbit pulls out a slice card, before flinging it at the cashier's head like a shuriken to slice the slow. The slice card transforms the slow walrus into a rabbit and puts the billing into breakneck speed. The film ends with the tagline - “For The Fast Ones”. Following a similar notion, the second film in the series also shows an innately slow animal like a hippo, who is trumped by a super-fast cheetah in a different scenario. The third film of the series will be released soon.

“This is the kind of brief every agency dreams of. We like that slice isn’t afraid of being brave and different. That’s what makes this campaign and slice one-of-a-kind. Our team had a lot of fun ideating and executing this series of films that are edgy, fearless and youthful. We thank slice for their faith in us and a big shout out to ZigZag films for bringing this to life,” says Ashwin Varkey, Founder & Creative Director, Fatmen Ideas.

slice’s ad films stay true to their trademark unconventional creative approach, which make them appeal to the millennials and GenZ. The timing of this ad campaign is even more special for slice since it is being launched in time with their debut as the Principal Sponsor of Mumbai Indians.

