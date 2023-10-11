Sleepyhead launches campaign to introduce its "Tilt" and "Play" sofas
The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India
Tilt's campaign “Toggle to tilt your world”, demonstrates the versatility of their innovative sofa through a series of split-themed videos. Each video portrays two contrasting sides of a person's home and mood: one regular and one tilted. In a standout video, a man dressed formally sits upright on a Tilt sofa, engaged in a virtual meeting. He nods and smiles, saying, "Yes, sir! It will be done." After the meeting, he switches to a relaxed mode, donning a hoodie and boxers, and grabs a bowl of popcorn. He reclines on the sofa's right edge and playfully mocks his boss with, "Get it done over the weekend! Definitely Not!" This clever portrayal highlights Tilt's sofa adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from work to relaxation.
To celebrate the Play Sofa's launch, Sleepyhead is unveiling an engaging social media campaign “Just can't stop playing”, inspired by the creativity of Lego. Friends and family can come together to customize this Lego-like sofa, reflecting their unique personalities and moods. Each sofa segment can be customized with the same or different colors, allowing individuals to personalize their sofa as they see fit.
Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-founder of Sleepyhead, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative 'Play' and 'Tilt' Sofas, stating, "These sofas truly set us apart in the category, reflecting our commitment to delivering furniture solutions that cater to evolving customer lifestyles. The launch is perfectly timed for the festive season, a peak period for marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, where consumers seek versatile, stylish, and functional furniture. These sofas' remarkable flexibility and ability to transform into half beds offer unprecedented customization and practicality, enhancing living spaces just in time for celebrations."
Deepti Karthik, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer of Sleepyhead, emphasized, "Sleepyhead's new ad campaigns, especially the one inspired by Lego for our Play Sofa, are more than just advertisements; they're a celebration of fun and creativity. We firmly believe that furniture should encompass not only comfort but also the essence of being cool and customizable. Our Play Sofa perfectly embodies this belief, and our ad campaigns echo the same spirit. It's about redefining your space with a playful touch and a sprinkle of innovation. We invite you to join us in making your living room the trendiest and most enjoyable place to be!"
The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India, embodied by Sleepyhead's versatile Play and Tilt Sofas, which offer unparalleled customization and practicality.
Protection ka all-Rounder: Hardik Pandya features in film for Onsitego
The commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023
Onsitego, a device care company, has announced a new campaign “Protection Ka All-Rounder” – featuring All-Rounder & Vice-Captain of India's white-ball Cricket Team, Hardik Pandya
With the festive season being around the corner, Onsitego has launched its new brand campaign featuring Hardik Pandya and positioning itself as “Protection ka All-Rounder."
While the company covers all devices, the commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones. Hardik then reassures the consumers by saying, “Phone hai toh Bigdega, aur Bigdega toh Banega.” The spot highlights Onsitego’s role in the life of consumers wherein devices are very likely to face some issues during usage and Onsitego will always be there to help.
Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, said, “Powered by easy EMI options, people today buy a Rs. 5000 per month phone vs. a Rs. 80,000 phone paid in one go. In case it gets damaged, the cost of repair can go up to 70-80% of the device price & needs to be paid upfront. Our affordably-priced plans safeguard consumers from such unfortunate expenses. However, in India, only a small fraction of consumers buy protection plans. Our new brand campaign aims to increase consumer awareness about protection plans and underlines the role Onsitego plays.”
“Onsitego is not only enhancing the after-sales service experience of the consumers, but it is also redefining the entire device care industry. I think everyone out there should know about this and ensure their devices stay protected,” added Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.
The commercial will be aired on digital media & popular social media sites. The spot will also be aired inside all the leading electronic stores across the country that have partnered with Onsitego.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey star in Tasva’s ad for wedding collection
The film tries to break the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023
With Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey as the brand ambassadors, Tasva has unveiled its Autumn Winter 2023 collection.
“The TV commercial, featuring the brand ambassadors, depicts the playful demeanour that marks wedding festivities today. It breaks the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning. Instead, it invites grooms to take charge of the most important day of their lives and make choices that reflect the best that they can be,” read a press release.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of TASVA's AW campaign as it mirrors a significant change in how urban grooms are now engaging in their wedding preparations. Nowadays, grooms actively participate in every facet of the wedding, from overall planning to selecting their attire as carefully as the bride. I am excited to be representing a brand that aligns with the preferences of discerning modern Indian grooms.” Inspired by India's architectural marvels and its breathtaking natural beauty, this collection unfolds a captivating narrative adorned with a plethora of architectural, floral, and fauna motifs.
Ananya Pandey said, “TASVA is a brand that mirrors the changing role of today's grooms. It's refreshing to witness this paradigm shift towards a modern perspective on weddings which I believe is elegantly depicted in this film from the bride's lens.”
“Ranbir and Ananya, with their great on-screen chemistry, perfectly portray today’s young generation which is increasingly taking charge while staying true to their roots. The campaign is a continuation of TASVA’s commitment to and celebration of the modern Indian man, who has redefined how he sees himself. Whether in marriage or in life, comfort, quality, and a joie de vivre must go together. He wants to have fun and we at Tasva are committed to bringing him clothes that can do just that” says Tarun Tahiliani.
Ashish Mukul, Brand Head said, “Over the last year, Tasva has created a strong customer connect with its best-in-class product offering and unique store experience for Men’s Indian wear buyers. We have an exquisite range across festive occasions & wedding wear apparel and accessories for Men. We believe we are the go-to choice for the Global Indian man looking for designer wedding wear at affordable prices.”
Kareena changes Goibibo’s social profile name to Goibebo
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new ambassador
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new brand ambassador. This announcement coincides with the launch of Goibibo’s new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo’ – and a new adapted social media identity.
The brand integrates cues from the actor’s most memorable roles and her name in real life to its own personality thereby converging the brand and the brand ambassador like never before.
To bolster the announcement, Goibibo has also launched a new brand film that gives voice to the main character energy of every Indian traveller with Kareena’s famous ‘Poo’ as the mouthpiece.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo further explains, “We all have a main character energy to our personalities which becomes especially prominent when we are on our travel breaks. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand not only gives representation to this facet of our personality but also seamlessly integrates the brand and the ambassador into a cohesive voice. Our larger campaign speaks to the evolving expectations of Indian travellers and the increasing expectations from all operators in the space. We are hopeful that our audience will be as excited as we are for this new chapter for Goibibo.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It's such a delight to be the new face of Goibibo, or should we call it 'Goibebo'? Among all the roles I've played on screen, Poo has been one character that has been an all-time audience favourite, even after all these years! It’s fascinating to see how Goibibo has taken such a beloved character and infused it into their new, fun campaign. Becoming Poo again, twenty years later, was such fun and it reminded me that there's a bit of 'Poo' in every Indian traveller… after all, who doesn’t want to have the best holiday! So, what are you waiting for? Because ‘Poo’ has already given her seal of approval!”
The film has been conceptualised by Talented and executed by Dharma 2.0.
Priyanka Borah, Founding Partner, and Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented said, “When we uncovered that the Indian consumer wants to be treated like a main character, from the movies, when on vacation - it instantly connected the dots for us, and gave birth to Goibebo. While the Poo character is iconic and has been leveraged in different ways, the strategic soundness makes this special, and its familiarity in a new context makes it memorable.”
Punit Malhotra, Founder, Dharma 2.0 said, “There is an inherent stickiness to ‘goibibo’ and ‘bebo’ that will stay in the mind of the audiences. Poo is an unforgettable character, and it's an honour to revive her quintessential sassiness, in a brand-new context to speak to the Indian masses.”
Akshay Kumar's spitfire reply on Vimal ad controversy: 'Ads were shot in 2021'
Kumar was at the receiving end of flak after a Vimal Elaichi ad featuring the actor was aired during the India vs Australia match
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023
‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation…— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023
World Mental Health Day: How the adland cares for its mind space
Advertising agencies shared with e4m that they are encouraging employees to have hard conversations, and catering to employee expectations about flexibility, physical and mental health
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 10, 2023
Over the course of the past year, there have been countless posts on social media, where individuals from the advertising sector have discussed mental health, work-life balance, and job burnout. The two years of the pandemic have had some long-lasting effects on the hustle culture.
Like many other sectors, the advertising industry is a demanding field, with deadlines, client briefs and pitches keeping employees on their toes. However, post-pandemic, the chatter has been about focusing on own spaces, albeit chasing after creatives and getting tasks done is a given. The industry is on its way to making workplaces more pleasant.
The Hard Talk
Starting 2023, organizations are inviting newcomers and creating a secure workplace where workers can discuss issues of any nature. Rita Verma, President & Head – HR, DDB Mudra Group, said, “The first and primary responsibility of an organisation is to create multiple forums at all levels for people to be able to speak openly and engage in a dialogue. This is crucial to help identify problems early and create a culture of asking more questions.”
“We do that via AMAs with the CEO where employees are encouraged to share details of practices, policies, and decisions they disagree with through anonymous questions and feedback. Some of these are hard conversations. But by being brave in giving complaints a forum, it has actually helped in mitigating them. It gives people a regular opportunity to have their questions answered by an authorized source or sometimes even just voicing a frustration helps to alleviate it,” she added.
Talking about conversations around toxic work culture and mental well-being, an industry watcher said: “The advertising industry is a deadline-based industry, everything has to be turned around in time in order to have your horse running in the race. Although agencies try to make their environment safe and healthy, the nature of the job is such that one cannot escape from the mental turmoil.”
Shifting working styles
While the industry is facing a talent crunch, there are not enough vacancies. Experts say there is an increase in the gig economy. Speaking on the changing landscape of employment and how they are gearing up for the same, Taniya Arora, HR Head at Cheil India said, “Post Covid, there was a change in dynamics in terms of employee expectations with regards to more flexibility, focus on physical and mental health etc. Cheil has been supportive in terms of revising existing policies and making it more employee-centric keeping in mind the exigencies of the work/projects and ensuring equilibrium is achieved and maintained. Implementation of various skill enhancement workshops has led to an overall development of employees. Career succession planning and rewarding the performers from time to time has led to overall motivation among the employees.”
On a similar note, Unmesh Pawar, Chief People Officer, South Asia, dentsu said, “The pandemic has caused us to reconsider our working methods. These changes have provided an opportunity to review our policies, benefits, and processes, putting employees at the centre of any change in the hybrid working environment. Making careers relevant is another important area, and our policies on internal mobility within teams, across teams, and globally provide a platform for exploration without boundaries. Operating in the new normal has resulted in unique challenges, as well as increased day-to-day pressure, and in recognition of the efforts, we have implemented three wellness days off per year across the network.”
Pawar further said, “The grievance policy serves as protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances. At dentsu, we want to make sure that all employees are treated fairly and consistently, and that they are safe at work. To ensure protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances, the company has a formal grievance procedure that acknowledges applicable local laws and regulations and involves the HR department at each stage.”
As social media gives a platform to people, to express their frustrations working in this high-paced industry, agencies have also started working around policies that employees have to adhere to. Arora said, “Since we work with a lot of clients, we expect our employees to maintain client confidentiality in their social media posts.”
The industry is known to be the most vocal about women's empowerment and equality. “We continue our commitment towards focusing on gender diversity, parity and equal pay opportunities. One of the key goals is the growth of women in top leadership and we aim to achieve 40 per cent women in overall leadership by 2025. One of the measures to achieve gender equality in leadership is through enabling development and career opportunities via the Path of Tabei learning experience, a women-focused program,” added Pawar.
Social media speak
Piyush Pandey represents the era of humanity and human ingenuity
Guest Column: Adman Ajay Gahlaut pens down his heartfelt paean for Pandey, who, in his words, 'keeps the industry’s flag flying'
By Ajay Gahlaut | Oct 10, 2023
Piyush Pandey’s stepping down from active duty at Ogilvy is no ordinary event. It cannot be passed off merely as the natural order of things. It’s not just another instance of the old giving way to the new. Trite phrases like ‘nothing is constant except change’ do not do it justice. It is an event of geological proportions. Like the melting of glaciers, or the drifting apart of continents. It is big, and it is disturbing.
Those of us who live in the northern, seismically active part of India know what it feels like when an earthquake strikes. There are moments of total and utter helplessness. A sense of panic grips one’s mind followed by an overwhelming wave of terror. Where will you run to? The very ground beneath your feet is giving way! Some of us experienced a similar feeling when we read the news report of Piyush’s decision to step back.
For what is he, if not the very bedrock of our profession?
Those who think I am overstating my case, consider this. I have always maintained in my conversations with fellow industry professionals that EVERY agency in the country should pay Piyush a salary.
‘What nonsense! Why?’ ask my scandalised colleagues.
‘Because,’ I tell them, ‘CEOs of billion-dollar multinational companies walk him to his car after meetings, open the door differently for him, close it gently after he gets in and wave goodbye to him as his car drives off.’
He embodies the respect our profession should be getting. He alone keeps the industry’s flag flying.
Make no mistake. This truly is the end of an epoch. Piyush represents the era of humanity, warmth, laughter, love and human ingenuity. The new era, the one staring us in the face is an age of cold, unfeeling, relentless technology. Winter is coming.
If this man decides to walk off into the sunset (like he has), where does that leave us as an industry? Just a bunch of nervous, overworked, underpaid people constantly worried that ‘client chala jayega’ and that sooner rather than later the machines are coming to take away our jobs.
But maybe this is too pessimistic a view. Maybe the emotion of the moment is getting to us. Piyush would never think like that. He doesn’t have a negative bone in his body. Piyush would rub his hands in glee and say ‘game toh abhi shuru hua hai partner!’
It is time to stop feeling sorry for ourselves and stand up to applaud the man as he declares his momentous innings closed and walks slowly back to the pavilion, bat raised to acknowledge his adoring fans. The opposition gives him a guard of honour. His teammates lift him on their shoulders and carry him around the ground to roars of approval from the surging crowds. There is not a dry eye in the stadium. Everyone is lost in the memory of their personal favourite innings of his, and there are too many to count. He has given so much pleasure, so much entertainment over the years.
As for me, the next time I meet Piyush, like a true blue Dilliwala, I will snap to attention, salute him and say, with every last shred of sincerity at my command, ‘Sir Ji tussi great ho.’
Lenovo India launches campaign for Cricket World Cup
The campaign is based on the idea that once you experience great technology, you start expecting it everywhere
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023
Lenovo today announced the launch of a new brand campaign featuring its range of products. As the anticipation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Lenovo’s campaign leverages the unwavering passion of Indian cricket fans, gaming enthusiasts, young professionals, and students through ads set within the world cup context.
The campaign slogan "You’ll wish everything was a Lenovo" highlights Lenovo's cutting-edge technology and how it enables people looking for great specs, high performance, durability and security. The campaign is designed to establish Lenovo's strong position in the market by leveraging its growing market share and reinforcing its presence in the premium segment.
The campaign is based on the idea that once you experience great technology, you start expecting it everywhere. This campaign highlights Lenovo's advanced technology, which is deeply ingrained in users' minds, so they look for it in everything, including features like Smart Login with Infrared Camera, Multitasking with 4 Adjustable Screens, and High-Performance Cooling with Lenovo Coldfront Technology.
"Our brand Campaign showcases Lenovo's commitment to innovation and technology and highlights its wide range of consumer products and services that are custom-designed for versatile users," said Chandrika Jain, Marketing Director, Lenovo India. "We believe that the World Cup is the perfect platform to connect with millions of Indian consumers who are passionate about cricket and technology. The campaign will position Lenovo’s seamless tech prowess in everything that consumers demand every day”
