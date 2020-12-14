Sleepwell new campaign wishes its consumers 'A Healthy 2021'

Mattress brand Sleepwell ends the year on a positive note by launching a new campaign, spreading the message of welcoming a healthy 2021. The campaign encourages customers to give up their old mattresses and bring home a brand new mattress for a healthy start.

Over years of usage, mattresses tend to become a breeding ground for germs and allergens. Often ignored and hidden, it is important to change your mattress in due course, and what better time than the start of a new year! This is the first time Sleepwell has offered a flat 30% off on the MRP with the exchange of any old mattress. Consumers also get free premium pillows with this special offer.

Speaking about the initiative, Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “A priority for all consumers this year has been to make their homes safe. As we leave 2020 behind, it is important to also focus on sleeping better and the best way to do that is by upgrading your mattress to one that offers the best of both worlds- comfort and germ-free protection. Our wide range of mattresses come equipped with the special Neem Fresche technology, which is a win-win for everyone. We are confident that our year-end exchange offer will be well-received by our customers, helping them enjoy both a happy as well as a healthy New Year in 2021.”