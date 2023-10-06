There is comfort in comforting others, says.Sleepwell

Sleepwell, a mattress brand, has adopted a warm-hearted approach in its latest brand campaign to communicate its core philosophy that ‘there is comfort in comforting others.’ The multimedia brand campaign will be launched during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup across various platforms such as TV, digital and retail OOH mediums

This campaign comes at a time when brands, both offline as well as online, are employing similar technical and product centric language in their interactions with consumers, posing challenges in distinguishing one brand’s communication from another. Sleepwell’s nationwide campaign has disrupted the communication by talking about emotional well-being and comfort of people, going beyond just product promotion Resonating with the need for deeper connections in today's fast-paced world, Sleepwell emphasizes that showing concern for or inquiring about someone's sleep is not just a gesture, but an expression of love and care.

Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Mazumdar, Chief Executive Officer at Sheela Foam Ltd., said “Sleepwell wants to change how consumers look at the sleep category, beyond just products and its inherent technical language. We want to introduce the human element of emotions and empathy in the conversations and are inviting people to show that empathy by asking ‘Did you sleep well?’ The campaign promoting a culture of care for others will further deepen the bond that people have with the brand Sleepwell and be a crucial element in driving the business growth with equal rejuvenation through innovations and retail.”

Conceptualized by Sideways Consulting, this emotional yet earnest bank of films nudges Indians to show care and compassion for their loved ones by asking a simple yet meaningful question, "Did you sleep well?", along with their morning greetings. What sets it apart is that the message of this campaign cuts across identities and unites us by promoting a culture of care and concern and fostering emotional bonds that comfort us.

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said “I am excited about this really big idea. Not only is it disruptive in a category that lacks marketing imagination and relies heavily on celebrities, but it plants the seed of a much-needed texture of softness and empathy in the fabric of our society. And that too by leveraging the brand name!”

Vivek Sharma, Altivyst Advisors, adds, "In a category that comes in consumer life once in 8-10 years, sowing the seeds of everyday care and concern through the brand Sleepwell is a fantastic way of building continuous engagement and consideration with people."

