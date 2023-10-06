There is comfort in comforting others, says.Sleepwell
The mattress brand has laucnhed new campaign titled ‘Did you sleep well’
Sleepwell, a mattress brand, has adopted a warm-hearted approach in its latest brand campaign to communicate its core philosophy that ‘there is comfort in comforting others.’ The multimedia brand campaign will be launched during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup across various platforms such as TV, digital and retail OOH mediums
This campaign comes at a time when brands, both offline as well as online, are employing similar technical and product centric language in their interactions with consumers, posing challenges in distinguishing one brand’s communication from another. Sleepwell’s nationwide campaign has disrupted the communication by talking about emotional well-being and comfort of people, going beyond just product promotion Resonating with the need for deeper connections in today's fast-paced world, Sleepwell emphasizes that showing concern for or inquiring about someone's sleep is not just a gesture, but an expression of love and care.
Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Mazumdar, Chief Executive Officer at Sheela Foam Ltd., said “Sleepwell wants to change how consumers look at the sleep category, beyond just products and its inherent technical language. We want to introduce the human element of emotions and empathy in the conversations and are inviting people to show that empathy by asking ‘Did you sleep well?’ The campaign promoting a culture of care for others will further deepen the bond that people have with the brand Sleepwell and be a crucial element in driving the business growth with equal rejuvenation through innovations and retail.”
Conceptualized by Sideways Consulting, this emotional yet earnest bank of films nudges Indians to show care and compassion for their loved ones by asking a simple yet meaningful question, "Did you sleep well?", along with their morning greetings. What sets it apart is that the message of this campaign cuts across identities and unites us by promoting a culture of care and concern and fostering emotional bonds that comfort us.
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said “I am excited about this really big idea. Not only is it disruptive in a category that lacks marketing imagination and relies heavily on celebrities, but it plants the seed of a much-needed texture of softness and empathy in the fabric of our society. And that too by leveraging the brand name!”
Vivek Sharma, Altivyst Advisors, adds, "In a category that comes in consumer life once in 8-10 years, sowing the seeds of everyday care and concern through the brand Sleepwell is a fantastic way of building continuous engagement and consideration with people."
The ad world is poorer without Kurien Mathews
Guest Column: Veteran adman Ramesh Narayan remembers Kurien Mathews as a friendly soul who made a mark on anyone who met him
By Ramesh Narayan | Oct 6, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
In the days I ran an advertising agency, I had, of course, heard of Anthem and the young man who founded it and then merged it with TBWA.
India-Pak game secured highest percentage share in Asia Cup ad volume
As per TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report, Asia Cup 2023 saw an indexed ad volume of 31% compared to the 2018 edition
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 9:38 AM | 1 min read
The Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament witnessed a growth of 31% in the index ad volume compared to the tournament’s 2018 edition, shows TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report for 2023.
According to the report, the India-Pakistan match in Super 4 had the highest percentage share of 18% among Asia Cup ’23 matches. The group-stage India-Pakistan match had a share of 9%, higher than the final match between India-Sri Lanka, which had a 6% share of the total ad volume.
The report shared that the count of categories, brands and advertisers grew in the currently concluded tournament as compared to the last two years of the Asia Cup in 2016 and 2018. Asia Cup 2023 saw over 70 categories, 140 brands and 55 advertisers.
Categories like Perfumes/Deodorant, Paints, Biscuits, Aerated Soft Drink and Cars were among the top five in the latest season. Vini Product was the leading Advertiser in 2022 & 2023 and acquired the second position in 2018 Asia Cup. Other top advertisers in 2023 Asia Cup were Hindustan Lever, Coca Cola India, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Britannia Industries.
In addition, the volume of celebrity-endorsed commercials increased by 51% in Asia Cup '23 over Asia Cup '18, while it declined by 6% in Asia Cup '22. During the Asia Cup '18-23, the highest brand endorsement was given by a film actor, who was followed by a sportsperson. During the Asia Cup '23, Akshay Kumar led all celebrities and Jasprit Bumrah led among sports celebrities.
Britannia Good Day sparks a movement of inclusivity on World Smile Day
Britannia Good Day's 'Cleft Cookie’ campaign has been crafted by McCann Worldgroup India
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 8:44 AM | 3 min read
This World Smile Day, McCann Worldgroup India has partnered with Britannia Good Day to unveil a 'Cleft Cookie’ campaign, celebrating diversity and inclusivity. Known for its iconic cookies adorned with a myriad of smiles, Britannia Good Day has chosen to mark World Smile Day by supporting the smiles of children born with a cleft lip and palate.
'Cleft Cookies’ sees the creation of limited-edition packs, each adorned with a heartwarming cookie featuring a cleft smile semblance, seamlessly joining the diverse range of smiles that already grace the Good Day lineup. Over 6 crore of these special packs will be made available for two months across Maharashtra and Gujarat, symbolising the brand's commitment to celebrating smiles of every kind and championing inclusivity.
The campaign aims to educate people about cleft lip and palate and, more significantly, to spark global recognition of the importance of inclusivity for children with a facial difference. Each limited-edition pack features a QR code, which, when scanned, takes consumers to a site containing informing about cleft conditions https://www.gooddaysmiles.com/.
Consumers are also able to donate to Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focussed organisation and NGO collaborator with Britannia Good Day. Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. This way, consumers are not merely alerted to the challenges faced by children born with cleft palates, but they are also presented with the means to participate in the profound transformation of lives.
Speaking on the campaign, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “Britannia Good Day, has always been a beacon of joy, renowned for spreading smiles and happiness to millions across India. About 2 years ago, we went from including a single smile to multiple smiles across our entire Good Day cookies’ lineup. This world smile day®, we took a step further by including another lovely smile as we wanted to embrace the smiles of children born with cleft conditions on our cookies. This initiative highlights our commitment towards inclusivity, making every smile, regardless of its unique form, an integral part of the Britannia Good Day family. Through our partnership with Smile Train, we aspire to convey a message of acceptance and unity, inviting all to savour the taste of inclusivity, debunk myths, and stand with us in forging a more inclusive world, where every smile is equally cherished."
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India, commented, “A smile is a universal symbol of joy. Changing an iconic product to draw attention to vulnerable children born with a cleft palate is a sensitive and valued initiative. The Britannia Good Day Cleft Cookie has brought pride and acceptance to smiles of every kind. We at McCann Worldgroup India with Britannia feel fortunate to have played a nuanced and meaningful role in making the world more joyful and inclusive.”
Mamta Carroll, Smile Train’s Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, expressed her gratitude towards Britannia Good Day. She said, "We are thrilled to partner with Britannia Good Day in launching the 'cleft cookie campaign’. The iconic Britannia Good Day smile cookies have been a household favourite for decades and adding the cleft smile to bring focus on children with clefts on World Smile Day® is a bold gesture, which will generate significant momentum in increasing awareness around clefts and promoting greater acceptance of people with clefts."
Axis Bank unveils ‘Sirf Aapke Liye’ campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide India and will be aired during the Men’s Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
Axis Bank has joined forces with Publicis Worldwide India to unveil its largest-ever and fully integrated campaign, Sirf Aapke Liye, which not only supports the launch of its new mobile-banking app ‘open by Axis Bank’, but also aims to reposition the bank as a digital-first organization.
The integrated campaign has been conceptualized by Publicis Worldwide India and will consist of five TV commercials and ten digital films, featuring a variety of stories for individuals from all walks of life. It will be rolled out across channels, including TV, print, OOH, and digital.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, said, "This campaign marks an important juncture in the journey of Axis Bank. The brand is making a pivot to being a digital-first bank and the campaign is designed to communicate the same. When entrusted with this campaign, the strategy was to help Axis Bank make this transition while remaining true to its DNA and the legacy that it has created over the years. The campaign positions ‘open by Axis Bank’ app as a liberator that seeks to free customers from the everyday banking inefficiencies and transform banking into an effortless and enjoyable experience."
Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said, "This is a significant milestone in Axis Bank's journey. As we continue to grow and adapt to the digital future, our core value of being 'Dil Se Open' will remain our guiding light, ensuring our offerings are both cutting-edge and rooted in the trust and familiarity our customers have come to expect.”
“The communication focusses on positioning ‘open by Axis Bank’ as an app designed to live up to the bank’s promise of keeping the consumer at the centre of the banking experience. The communication embodies that and hence the title is ‘Sirf Aapke liye’. The campaign represents a significant step forward in the world of digital banking, making Axis Bank not just a financial institution but a partner in the pursuit of happiness and fulfilment,” added Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, Executive Creative Directors, Publicis Worldwide India.
The commercials are scheduled to air during the Men’s Cricket World Cup, among other channels. In addition to TV, it will also have a strong digital presence, with video and social media platforms amplifying the message. Additionally, in-branch and out-of-home (OOH) promotions will guarantee that the campaign reaches a large audience.
Piyush Indianised Indian advertising: K V Sridhar
Guest Column: Sridhar, known as 'Pops' in the advertising world, shares interesting anecdotes about his time with Piyush Pandey and the ad world in the 80s and 90s
By Pops KV Sridhar | Oct 6, 2023 8:40 AM | 3 min read
I will be completing around 45 years this year in the ad world. I started in advertising in 1978 and he came a few years later but he is two years older than me.
Piyush, as a person, has not changed from the time I met him in the 90s or late 80s. We have been contemporaries and colleagues, and together we have been in the industry for so long.
There is not even one controversy around Piyush. But once, Piyush and Balki had a fight in 2002 at the Abby Awards. They had an argument on some piece of work and Balki walked out. There was a headline in Mid-Day that Lintas and Ogilvy had a fight. I got a call from Balki saying, “Pops you have to come and support him.” The fight lasted only 24 hours. The next evening Piyush called Balki and they both went for a drink. After that, they became the best friends. Even though I’m called ‘Pops’, he is the original Pops of advertising.
In the late 80s, it's always the team - I and KS Chakravarthy 'Chax', Piyush and Sonal Dabral, Josy and Neville, Freddy Birdy and Naved Akhtar. In those days we used to compete very fiercely. When Stayfree was transferred from Johnson and Johnson, Ranjan Kapoor and Piyush were there to hand it over to Lintas. Ranjan said, “Mere bachche ko aapko de raha hoon” to which Piyush said “Meri bachchi ko aapko de raha hoon”.
Teams were not about an individual. Teams used to be the rockstars of advertising. The same shift was happening from services to creative. At that time in Bangalore, we had the Andhra festival and many creative directors attended the same. Many agencies won and I threw a party. Piyush announced that Pops and I belonged to the advertising industry and not the agencies. He has shared things in my book that he hasn’t shared even in his own.
If I were to mention his best three works, it definitely would be Cadbury, Chal Meri Luna and SBI Life.
Earlier in the 1980s, advertising used to be very English. At that time, we were also shifting from print to television. Not everyone could make the transition. The similarities between him and me were - simplicity, humour, emotions and sensitivity towards people. We were Indianising advertising in India, otherwise it used to be very Western.
When he came to advertising in the 80s, it was handled by people sitting in South Bombay. It was Western with no Indianness. From there, he made it more Indianized and told better stories with the understanding of the Indian audiences.
As told to Tanzila Shaikh
Asian Paints drives away stains in new TVC
The campaign has been conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:55 PM | 3 min read
Asian Paints has launched an imaginative TV commercial under its campaign "Bhaag Daag Bhaag" to showcase the stain-repellent properties of this innovative emulsion.
Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup, the commercial opens with a heartwarming scene in a Kerala home.
A young girl and her brother are seen making art out of breadcrumbs and ketchup, sitting at their dining table. The brother welcomes an idea of adding an elephant artwork to the Nettipattam decoration on the wall, to which the sister excitedly agrees. They move along, and what follows is pure magic – as the ketchup touches the wall, a hand and foot-like protrusion comes from within the wall in repellence, leaving it spotless! The children are left amazed.
The creative duo then tests the paint's prowess with various staining materials like mustard sauce and chocolate sauce, only to witness the same as they had before – the stains are repelled by the wall. The TVC cleverly emphasizes how Apcolite All Protek emulsion turns your worries into beautiful opportunities by keeping your walls pristine. Adding a playful twist to the TVC, the father joins the children's creative adventure, offering himself as a canvas for their well-intentioned endeavour.
This ad film effectively showcases the exceptional Lotus Effect Technology of Apcolite All Protek emulsion paint. This technology is the secret behind how the paint on the walls effectively repel stains. It prevents stains from sticking to walls, keeping them clean and looking fresh.
The TVC also features a catchy refrain, ‘Bhaag Daag Bhaag’, that accentuates the remarkable stain-repellent qualities of Apcolite All Protek, creating a memorable and engaging narrative.
Speaking on the new TVC, Amit Syngle – MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Apcolite All Protek is more than just a paint; it's an innovation that embodies Asian Paints' commitment to enriching lives. Its revolutionary Lotus Effect Technology not only safeguards walls from stains but enhances overall quality of life. The remarkable stain-repellent capabilities empower consumers to live freely and comfortably in their homes without worrying about stains compromising its beauty. All Protek mirrors our dedication to simplifying lives, enriching living spaces, and nurturing carefree, childlike creativity."
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & Head of Creative, McCann India said, “We needed something that establishes a unique and ownable audio-visual device to demonstrate how the Lotus Effect works, but without losing out on emotions. So, for this, along with a fun refrain (Bhaag Daag Bhaag) and the visual effect on the wall, we also developed the character of the father, who lets the children draw an elephant on his T-shirt when he sees that they are unable to draw it on the wall. All this gives more power to the overarching narrative of keeping room for mischief at home, liberates the consumer from the fear of messing up the walls, and makes the commercial more than just a demo. The plot, the story, the music, and the storytelling use local Kerala nuances and insights to drive home the point even more strongly.”
Rahul Dravid shows the importance of trust in BPCL ad
The TVC showcases Dravid in various roles, from a distracted driver to a jovial dad cracking jokes
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has unveiled its TVC campaign, Aapki Gaadi ka Mr Dependable, featuring cricket icon Rahul Dravid as its esteemed brand ambassador.
This campaign seamlessly intertwines the values of trustworthiness, dependability, and reliability exemplified by the legendary "Mr. Dependable" himself.
In a captivating narrative, the TVC showcased Dravid in various roles, from a distracted driver to a jovial dad cracking jokes, all while a prescient voiceover anticipated his every move. The overarching message was unequivocal: "Nobody knows you as well as your travel partners," symbolizing BPCL's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity.
The TVC culminated with Dravid's visit to his trusted BPCL-branded petrol pump, where he expected nothing less than 'sahi quantity, sahi quality' delivered with 'next-gen technology' and 'thoda sa extra pyaar.' These elements underscored BPCL's core values of quality assurance and customer-centricity.
Santosh Kumar, Executive Director Incharge (Retail) BPCL said, “This campaign captures the essence of trust, authenticity, and assurance. It offers a glimpse into the rigorous processes and quality checks that BPCL's products undergo, reinforcing the brand's promise of providing uncompromised quality to its customers.”
Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) at BPCL, expressed his excitement, stating, "Our latest TVC campaign signifies the indomitable connection between 'Pure for Sure' and Rahul Dravid, a genuine epitome of reliability. This campaign not only commemorates the harmonious blend of BPCL's dedication to trust, commitment, and personalisation with Rahul Dravid's dependable persona, but also conveys our unwavering commitment to consistently deliver excellence to our esteemed customers."
Ashwin Varkey, Creative Director at Fatmen Ideas, which conceptualized the campaign, shared his thoughts, saying, "Bharat Petroleum's foundation has always been rooted in a deep understanding of its customers. Our innovative approach was to demonstrate the remarkable connection between individuals and their vehicles, emphasizing our commitment to understanding our customers on a personal level. In terms of execution, our vision was to create a joyful and relatable cinematic experience, with Rahul Dravid portraying a range of endearing characters."
