SKINN by Titan narrates tales of happiness in their new digital campaign

SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan, has released a digital video to promote their latest fragrance collection, ‘Tales’ – a collection of four scents. Conceptualized by Ogilvy South, the video is aimed at creating awareness for this new launch and encourage consumers to try all the refreshing new SKINN Tales fragrances – Rio, Ibiza, Oslo, and Malaga.

“Targeted at women and men in the ages of 22-45 years, the film captures moments of happiness and bursts of spark wrapped in a relatable vibe of youthfulness. The elements of freshness and style brought forth in the film successfully depicts the real essence of the ‘Tales’ collection – young, lively and happy. With this video, the brand aims to capture the imagination of the users who are looking for everyday fragrances that have a unique character at the heart of their creation,” the company said.

Commenting on the new digital campaign, Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrance and Accessories Division, Titan Company Limited, said “The digital video is a visual depiction of how a spray or a whiff of Tales fragrance transforms and elevates the mood instantly. The overall vibe of the film is colourful, refreshing and quirky. The brand intends to spread waves of cheer through Tales, a collection of four delightful scents in times when most of us are looking for small pockets of joy every day. The campaign embodies how happiness is just a spray away with SKINN Tales fragrances.”

With four distinct fragrances under Tales – ‘Rio’ and ‘Oslo’ for men, and ‘Malaga’ and ‘Ibiza’ for women, has been designed as a representation of fun, exotic places, formulated by the master perfumers to create an elevating experience. The collection has an assortment of olfactive spaces - Floral, Musky, Citrusy notes to offer wide range for your everyday usage. These fragrances come in bright, colorful packaging and are available at an affordable price of INR 1595/- for 100 ml to spread the tales of happiness to one and all.

Talking about the film, Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy South added, “Tales by Skinn is that whiff of happiness that has the power to lift our everyday moods. Each of the variants – Rio, Ibiza, Oslo and Malaga embody a distinct yet breezy fragrance that alters a person’s atmosphere, when used. The idea therefore was to capture a happy and light vibe while creating a sense of fun and cheerful moments. The film has done justice to this vision and will give an opportunity to the brand to tell myriad Tales of Happiness.”

The SKINN Tales campaign is now live across the brand's online platforms and other offline medium.

