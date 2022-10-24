Senco Gold & Diamonds launches campaign for Dhanteras with Kiara Advani

Senco Gold & Diamonds has announced a new campaign - Festival of Artistry - with brand ambassador Kiara Advani to celebrate upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali.



Senco Gold & Diamonds has also come up with exciting Dhanteras Shagun offer across Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Silver jewellery for its customers during the upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali festive season. The auspicious occasion of Dhanteras is marked by people buying gold and gold ornaments which are integral to Indian tradition. Gold is considered as a symbol of luck, prosperity, abundance and auspiciousness.



Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Dhanteras and Diwali are amongst the biggest jewellery buying festivals. From Navratri to Dhanteras, we celebrate this auspicious season of festivities with exquisite artistry through our traditional and modern festive jewellery collections. Our campaign titled #FestivalofArtistry featuring Kiara Advani personifies today’s Indian woman as she prepares to welcome good fortune & prosperity into her life with the auspicious touch of pure gold & exclusive jewellery from Senco Gold and Diamonds.”

