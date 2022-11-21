Sardi ko kare knock out: Hamdard launches new campaign for Joshina

Hamdard Laboratories has rolled out a new digital campaign ‘Sardi Ko Kare Knock Out’, for ‘Joshina’. The campaign stresses on the importance of consuming Joshina specially during winters as the it contains the aqueous extract of herbals ingredients that helps in prevention and treatment of common cold and cough.

Conceptualized by Dentsu, the campaign messaging ‘Sardi Ko Kare Knock Out’ is rightly off the hook for the change of season. Showcases a magical remedy that can assist people to knock out the uninvited aliments during this winter season.

“Joshina is a very effective medicine, and can be consumed by people of all age groups. And trust me this is one brand that is available in every house across SEC’s. Joshina’s formula has been improved over time to relieve symptoms in just a few days, avoiding the 7-day cold cycle. Try it for yourself if you haven’t.’’ said, Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing trustee, Hamdard Medical Division.

Commenting on the new campaign, Suman Varma CMO, Hamdard (medical division) said, “With this campaign, our intent is to communicate a very simple narrative, of how the product helps in fighting the first signs of cold. The product is a hero brand in our portfolio. We wish to make it available to as many people as possible.”

Joshina has been a people’s favourite for alleviating cold and cough symptoms. Online reviewers said that it helped lower their symptoms during Covid-19 too. It is known to work on symptoms like sniffling, fever, cough, itchy throat, and chest congestion in every age group. It is safe for children. The recommended dosage may vary, but usually, people have noticed that one teaspoon two to three times a day, from the beginning of the symptoms, is very effective.

