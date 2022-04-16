Reliance Jewels trolled for ‘no bindi’ ad

The film features a model wearing the brand's jewellery but no bindi, which has irked a section of netizens

Reliance Trends was recently trolled over its latest ad campaign for its exquisite fine jewellery collection ‘Rannkaar’. The newly launched TVC did not go down well with social media users on Twitter as the model in the ad film was seen without a bindi on her forehead.

The ad, published in a Gujarati newspaper, was also uploaded on YouTube ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. The film features a model in a saree, donning the brand's fine jewelry but no bindi. This has irked a section of netizens.

Author and speaker Shefali Vaidya pointed out that the model in the advertisement was not wearing a bindi. Taking to Twitter, Vaidya posted the image of the newspaper ad, with the caption, “Sorry @reliancetrends #nobindinobusiness.” Soon after her tweet, #NoBindiNoBusiness #BoycottRelianceTrends started trending on Twitter.

Here's the tweet:

In no time, Vaidya’s tweet garnered over 6,000 tweets, 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many netizens supported her and condemned Reliance for giving a miss to the Indian traditions. While many users spoke about how a bindi was part of Hindu tradition, others criticized the troll army for raising a non-issue.

Here's the TVC:

Reliance Jewels is known for its collections inspired by traditions and beliefs that personify India’s rich and diverse heritage. It has launched an exquisite collection ‘Rannkaar’ to mark the auspicious Hindu festivity of Akshaya Tritiya that falls on May 3. The ad campaign has got more than 4 lakh views within two days of YouTube upload.

