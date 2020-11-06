Reliance Digital rolls out campaign to usher in festive season

Given the upheaval caused by the pandemic and the likelihood of muted festivities, what does one celebrate? The answer lies in looking ahead. This is what Reliance Digital is nudging people to do with ‘Umeed Ka Jashn’, it’s latest campaign which is about staying hopeful for a better tomorrow. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs.

Kaushal Nevrekar, EVP & CMO, Reliance Digital says: “As the saying goes, Umeed pe duniya kaayam hai!” We can either be defeatist about the past eight odd months and or look ahead with a sense of optimism, trust our resilience and get inspired by heartwarming stories of hope, courage and compassion that abound. Umeed Ka Jashn aims to celebrate that spirit, where technology happens to be an enabler in fuelling our dreams and bringing us together.”

According to Sudhir Nair, Founder & CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs, “During the tough times that we have witnessed, there have been people who have challenged the status quo and won. They have become beacons of hope. Hope is infectious and drives our will to succeed. This is the premise on which the campaign is based. We are gradually overcoming our anxieties and fears and are finding hope in success stories. After all, life can only be lived forwards. We are also hoping that this narrative will resonate with the audience.”

Adding further, Navin Kansal, Chief Creative Officer, 21N78E Creative Labs, said “This year has been disruptive in more ways than one as we have discovered a side to ourselves we did not know hitherto existed. To be more empathetic, more innovative and to pivot our way of thinking and doing. The narrative of the film seeks to bring out these facets and that irrespective of our milieu or life stage we are all seamlessly connected, not just by technology but through positive intent. Because hope has a domino effect and travels far.”