Reckitt continues to lead advertiser space even in week 11: BARC

This week, Amazon.in and Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek entered the top ten brands list; Lizol continues to lead the brand space

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India witnessed some new entrants both in the top ten advertisers and brands category in week 11. While Reckitt continues to lead the advertiser’s space for the second week, GCMMF is the new entrant in the category. Amazon.in and Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek were the new entrants in the brand’s category.

Reckitt (India) registered 235449 insertions, followed by Hindustan Lever in the second position with 200102 insertions. ITC bagged the third spot this time with 52487 insertions.

Cadbury India, Godrej Consumer Products, and Brooke Bond Lipton India bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots this week and registered 41237, 36955, and 33464 insertions respectively. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble bagged the seventh spot with 30780 insertions. Lakme Lever, Colgate Palmolive India, and the new entrant GCMMF grabbed eighth, ninth and tenth spots with 30470, 30010, and 24679 insertions respectively.

In the top ten brands' list this week, Lizol continued to lead the top ten brand list. The brand registered 30454 insertions followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps on the second spot with 22782 insertions.

Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel bagged the third spot with 20041 insertions followed by Harpic Power Plus in the fourth position with 15989 insertions. Lalithaa Jewellery, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Dettol Intense Cool Soap bagged fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 15823, 14397, and 14077 insertions respectively. On other hand, new entrant Amazon.in and Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek grabbed an eighth and ninth spot with 13893 and 13248 insertion respectively.

Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean stood the tenth position in week 11 and registered 12791 insertions.







