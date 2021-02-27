Prega News’ Women’s Day campaign touches upon the sensitive issue of infertility

Video campaign #SheIsCompleteInHerself strives to invoke a sense of empathy among its audience and urges them to help those couples who are facing the issue of infertility

Prega News, pregnancy detection card from the house of Mankind Pharma, has launched a new campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day, where they are emphasizing and highlighting the sensitive issue of infertility. The campaign is an initiative to spread awareness around this susceptible issue.

Prega News has come up with an emotional yet a very thoughtful video campaign #SheIsCompleteInHerself. “In India, 1 out of 6 couples in urban India battles the issue of infertility, the circumstances and the pressure of the society around has an adverse effect on the social, emotional and physical health of the couple and the consequences are harsher on women. In most of the cases, the couple suffers in silence with very little support. This Women's Day, Prega News urges all of us to be more sensitive towards the issue and make this world a better place for couples battling infertility,” the brand said in a statement.

The video campaign #SheIsCompleteInHerself strives to invoke a sense of empathy among its audience and urges them to help those couples who are facing the issue of infertility. The video features a woman who is self-dependent and takes care of her family throughout the day, with no questions asked. She selflessly works around the clock to ensure every family member's happiness. Towards the end, the video depicts a conversation about another family member who is pregnant and they are discussing possible names that they can keep for the baby. It is then when she feels the volid in her life and is suffering the pain of infertility in silence that she can never become pregnant.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma siad, ‘Through this campaign, we urge everyone to extend the care for those suffering from infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself. We all need to be sensitive and embrace each and every woman for the completeness in herself! It is a responsibility of each one of us to make this world a better place for those suffering in silence.”

Shweta Bhuchar & Gaurav Bhardwaj from the Creative Agency and Production House – SG Dream Media said, “Infertility is a rising concern in India because of which there is an unsaid pressure from the society, particularly for women. Prega News, as a brave brand, stepped forward to raise a conversation around these stigmas. Hence we conceptualised a film that not just sensitises everyone but celebrates women for their completeness in themselves. #SheIsCompleteInHerself”

