Pepperfry ‘memes’ Kareena & Saif for Diwali ad

Pepperfry has launched its Diwali Campaign’22 - ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ with brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

This is a first-of-its-kind 360-degree media campaign that incorporates memes around the brand’s omnichannel play.

Kareena and Saif feature in a light-hearted, comic film epitomizing Pepperfry’s vast range of unique offerings through their banter. This year’s campaign film will introduce a ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format.

In the brand film, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, Kareena and Saif are seen taking a break on the sets of a film shoot, when their concerned manager shows them images of themselves, used as memes on Pepperfry hoardings across the country. The power couple seems to be amused and laughing at their own memes. The manager seems frustrated at their reaction, to which Kareena and Saif explain that their memes are apt because Pepperfry brings the ‘wow’ factor with their 1 lakh + offerings and 200+ walk-in studios. Through the film, Pepperfry aims to address customer concerns arising from a mismatch in expectations i.e., either the lack of options in offline stores or zero touch-see-feel experience on online sites.

Speaking about the new campaign, Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry said, “With Diwali right around the corner, Indians are back to opening up their homes to celebrations and hence, also setting up or upgrading their homes for this occasion. What Pepperfry offers is what the consumer of today seeks in their furniture shopping experience - the true omnichannel shopping experience. It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to see up close at the walk-in studios. Through this campaign, we wanted to make sure Pepperfry continue to transform the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. The ad film focuses on creating awareness about Pepperfry’s large network of walk-in studios across 100+ cities and the widest range of offerings. This campaign aims to further strengthen our position as the one-stop destination for all the things home.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I love to be involved with the smallest décor details of my home because I like things to be a certain way. I resonate with Pepperfry because it provides a wide range of products, enabling customers to decorate their homes, just the way they want. We are thrilled to be a part of this really fun and light-hearted campaign. This concept personally stood out for me because the format was novel and contemporary and touched upon a part of our daily lives.”

Saif Ali Khan said, “Our (mine and Kareena’s) association with Pepperfry for the Diwali campaign is a product of our mutual affinity towards a brand that caters so intently to help create beautiful homes. Elegance and style are something that comes to the brand naturally. Besides, Pepperfry has nailed the humor aspect of this campaign and we are sure the audience will love and relate to it.”

Sarvesh Raikar, Regional Creative Officer & Creative Head, Lowe Lintas said, “With the ever-evolving media landscape, the opportunities for reaching out to the consumers are endless. Kudos to team Pepperfry, they were clear that they wanted impact and disruption as Diwali is the most cluttered advertising season. The world is talking in memes today. We thought, applying the same in outdoors would be disruptive for our audience. The idea of portraying mega stars like Kareena and Saif as meme stars were instantly liked and we had a lot of fun executing this campaign.”

