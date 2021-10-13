Pepperfry launches Diwali ad with first-ever brand ambassadors Kareena & Saif

Pepperfry has adopted a multi-pronged campaign approach wherein the film will be aired on various digital media like – video platforms, OTT, social media platforms and OOH

Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry has onboarded Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as its first-ever brand ambassadors. The star couple features in the brand’s new Diwali campaign.

The campaign aims to showcase how great furniture can bring about a change in consumer lives through a fun yet heart-felt story. Pepperfry has adopted a multi-pronged campaign approach wherein the film will be aired on various digital media like – video platforms, OTT, social media platforms and OOH.

In the brand film, conceptualized by Upward Fall films, Saif and Kareena play a couple that is on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level of commitment, except with a few twists. While Saif proposes, Kareena is not ready to accept because their apartment is suitable for a bachelor pad and not for a family. Enter Pepperfry to the rescue, with its wide variety and beautiful designs in furniture that can win the heart of the most demanding patrons. The film showcases their interactions, punctuated with unexpected surprises and some delightfully endearing moments, highlighting the change and beauty that quality furniture can bring to consumers’ lives.

Commenting on the partnership and the campaign, Kashyap Vadapalli, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head, Pepperfry said, “We are delighted to have Kareena and Saif on the Pepperfry team. They hold great appeal and affinity among our audience. While Kareena is stylish and glamourous, Saif brings regality and old-world charm. They are a perfect personification of the brand’s attributes. As we kick start this association with our most significant campaign of the year, I am confident that our new brand ambassadors will further strengthen the brand’s position amongst consumers. We are looking forward to conveying our messages in a much more impactful manner.”

He also added, “Through our Diwali campaign, we highlight that the right furniture can help build your dream homes, and we are the best enablers for it.”

On the new brand association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “My home is my world. It is a place where we come together and create wonderful, lasting memories. Pepperfry’s wide range and designs open the door to help create beautiful homes. We connect with the brand and are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

Saif Ali Khan said, “Pepperfry feels like home already. The collections on Pepperfry are stylish and aspirational. The brand is an expert on everything furniture. We are excited to be a part of the brand’s growth.”

“The brand’s strategy for next year will continue to focus on the omnichannel approach, and to launch compelling communication campaigns to gain a larger consumer mind share in the category. This Diwali campaign will be present on the T20 World Cup Live Matches on Hotstar, La Liga & ATP Tennis on Voot, and UEFA Champions League on Sony Liv. Advertisements will run on Big Picture, Bigg Boss, KBC, Kapil Sharma Show which are popular shows among Pepperfry’s target audience group. In addition, the DVC will air on all the major video and social platforms,” the company said.

