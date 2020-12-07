FCB Ulka crafts pan-India TVC 'Paet Ko Do Kuch Great’ for Sunfeast Caker

ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast, which recently launched its new sub-brand, Sunfeast Caker to expand its footprint in the cakes category, has launched its first pan-India TVC campaign ‘Paet Ko Do Kuch Great’.

The TVC opens with a young couple seated in the living room as they are trying to spend some time together. Cut to the girl’s face with an uneasy expression coupled with a stomach grumbling sound effect, asks the guy for any snack to satisfy her untimely hunger pang. The guy, turning down her request to offer just any snack, extends a pack of Sunfeast Caker ‘Trinity’ against the background of a peppy jingle that suggests ‘Paet Ko Do Kuch Great’. The fleeting happy moment for the couple is taken by surprise with the doorbell ring. The boy expecting his father back home hides his girlfriend while leaving the pack of Sunfeast Caker Trinity on the couch.

The father soon finds the unexpected guest hidden behind the curtain, thanks to her hunger pang alarm sound. The shock to see the girl is quickly replaced with a smile when the girl innocently snatches Sunfeast Caker Trinity from his hand to satiate her hunger pangs. One indulgent bite cuts into product shot which shows the triple layered cake, choco-enrobed at the bottom with choco crème as the middle filling and topped with a choco drizzle. The unexpected hunger call from the father’s stomach eventually leads to a moment of laughter among the three.

Commenting on the TVC launch, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “Sunfeast as a brand has developed a reputation of delivering delicious snacking options over the years. Our new range of offerings under Sunfeast Caker aspires to give a much needed enrichment to the packaged cakes segment and deliver experiences as good as freshly baked cakes. With this new campaign we aim to further grow the cakes category by highlighting how our products satisfy all three vectors of hunger i.e., offer satiety, indulgence and convenience, whilst establishing Sunfeast Caker as a truly great snacking option. We look forward to be a part of the consumers snacking moments and help enliven our proposition - Paet Ko Do Kuch Great, through their thoughtful choice”.

Further elaborating on the TVC launch, Romit Nair, Creative Head, FCB Ulka, said “When it comes to snacking, a cake beats everything. Sunfeast Caker is made for all kind of cake lovers. It isn’t a good option, it’s a great option. That’s why we wrote ‘Paet Ko Do Kuch Great.’ When your stomach rumbles and grumbles for something to eat why give it any snack, give it a great one.

The idea was to own that moment when your paet goes ‘gud-gud’ which is the moment that’s in-between mealtimes. We used the sound of the stomach going ‘gud-gud’ as the creative device clubbed with a fun track. The creative piece brings out the true love for cake. In a sticky situation the girl isn’t worried about the consequences she’s just worried about giving her paet something great.”

The TVC was shot and developed by FCB Ulka. The film will be aired across popular GEC channels in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi and Assamese. Subsequently, the TVC will also leverage the reach of digital through popular social media and relevant online media platforms.