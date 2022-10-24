OPPO’s Diwali film shines spotlight on people who do things differently to inspire change

Smart device brand OPPO launched its Diwali campaign in line with its motto #InspirationAhead. The positive brand film shines a spotlight on people who do things differently to inspire change.

Directed by Alok Kulkarni, the TVC opens with a phone call to a parent whose child is in trouble at school for incessant doodling all over the premises. The mother, annoyed by his behaviour, needs him to mend his ways. The film then cuts to showcase their housing society where there have been multiple instances of kids and adults getting injured from unseen potholes. To solve this, the child thinks of a creative idea. He works with his friends to doodle around the potholes with fluorescent markers to help residents navigate around them.

The film—with its theme of #InspirationAhead—sends a message about how different thinking can provide an out-of-the-box solution to a problem. The message at the end of the film, ‘be the light that inspires’, has been portrayed aptly throughout, to inspire others to relook at the way we see things.

Talking about the campaign and the brand’s festive marketing strategy, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, "Due to pent-up demand and evolving consumer needs, we have witnessed a strong start to the festive season-- particularly in the mid and premium segments--and expect this to continue. In keeping with our strong commitment to the country, we have increased our efforts towards ‘Make in India’ and now lead the Make in India shipments with 22% in Q1 2022 and 24% in Q2 2022. OPPO will continue to invest and expand the mid-to-high-end market to meet consumer demand."

"Like the consumers, the festive season is an important time of the year for us. A recent report by Axis My India revealed that consumers spend 59% more time on digital platforms than any other. Keeping this in mind, we have increased our focus on digital platforms. Additionally, we have engaged with our consumers via user-generated content campaigns across social media platforms, as well as through an association with ICC."

"This Diwali, OPPO has announced an exciting array of offers and discounts across our product categories and retail channels. Consumers who purchase smartphones from the Reno, F, K and A series--as well as OPPO's Pad Air--across all channels stand a chance to win a grand prize of INR 10 lakh, along with other attractive prizes by participating in a lucky draw.

On the purchase of any Reno8 or F21 series handsets, A77, A57 and other select OPPO smartphones, consumers using credit or debit cards from select banks will get 10% cashback and no-cost EMI. We have also introduced price drops across our device categories."

