On Diwali, Bikano is seeking 'Justice for Soan Papdi'
As the festive fervor sweeps across the nation, sweets and snacks brand Bikanohas come up with "Justice for Soan Papdi" campaign, bringing a fresh perspective to the age-old tradition of gifting, aiming to create a ripple effect of joy and laughter.
This campaign focuses on changing the narrative around Soan Papdi, a beloved Diwali sweet that often finds itself re-gifted. Through engaging content and social media interactions, Bikano intends to build a community around this delectable treat and foster brand awareness, stated a press release.
Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "Diwali is a time of sharing joy and spreading happiness. With 'Justice for Soan Papdi,' we're inviting everyone to join us in celebrating the charm of this classic sweet. We believe that through this campaign, we can create a fun and memorable Diwali experience for our consumers. Through 'Justice for Soan Papdi,' we're not just promoting a product; we're fostering an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie. We're encouraging everyone to relish every moment, savor every bite, and share the joy with their loved ones. It's about creating a legacy of sweet memories that linger long after the celebrations are over. Let's come together and give Soan Papdi the love it deserves this festive season! Our goal is to make every moment of this celebration a delightful memory.”
Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing at Bikano, shed light on the campaign's inception, saying, "We noticed the wealth of humorous content surrounding Soan Papdi on social media. This inspired us to launch the “#JusticeForSoanPapdi” campaign, bringing these jokes to life and encouraging our audience to engage in the fun. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, we understand the importance of engaging our audience in meaningful ways. ‘#JusticeForSoanPapdi’ is not only a campaign; it's an immersive experience designed to resonate with every individual. Through captivating visuals, interactive posts, and witty content, we aim to turn each interaction into a cherished memory. It's not just about a sweet; it's about creating moments of pure joy and laughter that stays with our consumers. This campaign is a celebration of the bonds we share and the laughter we can create together.”
The campaign's execution will include a series of engaging social media posts, videos, and influencer-led stand-up comedy routines. Additionally, consumer polls and contests will be organized to encourage participation and interaction. Consumers are encouraged to use the hashtags #JusticeforSoanPapdi and #Bikano to join the conversation and spread the sweetness.
Also, Bikano has collaborated with over 50 influencers and is planning collaborations with e-commerce portals. The brand also aims to promote a CSR initiative as part of its commitment to sustainability. This initiative will focus on supporting local communities and fostering a spirit of giving during the festive season.
Lotte Choco Pie creates new lingo with fresh campaign
Lotte ChocoPie has launched its new communication on the platform of Love & Lotte. The campaign includes TV and Digital advertising, Print, Outdoor, On-pack innovations, promotions and activation.
The campaign has been conceptualised by Cut the Crap (CTC), the Mumbai based creative ad agency. Says Jagdish Acharya, founder-director CTC: “Lotte ChocoPie is a pie first! And a good pie can bond with anyone anytime. The campaign Love & Lotte is an expression of this innocent love – where bonding happens without an agenda or motive. We created a new brand lingo but did not stop at that. The lingo is used to take us all the way to the brand essence.”
Commenting on the occasion, Milan Wahi, managing director, Lotte India said “We are delighted to be rolling out our new marketing campaign for our beloved flagship brand, Lotte Choco Pie. Our everyday life is filled with fleeting moments of love and care that make life beautiful. We wanted the essence of this to be captured and celebrated with the sweetness of Lotte Choco Pie. As category creators, we continue to enjoy a strong market leadership and through this campaign we want to connect emotionally with our target audience.”
#BreakTheRules and not your hair, says Schwarzkopf in latest campaign
Schwarzkopf, a hair colour and styling brand, has launched a 360-degree campaign ‘Break the rules and not your hair’, for its Colour Specialist range.
The campaign aims to break the stigma around how every at-home hair colour experience causes the three Ds- Dryness, Dullness and Damage.
The film highlights the importance of eliminating unpleasant results associated with hair colour. It asks viewers to break the norm of having to compromise while choosing to colour at home. The Colour Specialist range from Schwarzkopf, infused with moisture locking hyaluronic acid, is the first at-home hair colour in India powered with Omegaplex anti-breakage technology which provides up to 90% less hair breakage. It comes with a new Colour Care System that help the pigments penetrate deeper in the hair, locking the colour for longer. It also comes with an extra repair mask for post colour care, to be used after 3 weeks, a first of its kind innovation in the category. With flawless results and supreme after-care, Colour Specialist is all set to break perceptions around at-home hair colouring.
The campaign will run across digital platforms. The digital interventions planned for it include the innovative pop-up media ads, category-first CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) content and an influencer-led ambush campaign.
In connection with this campaign, the brand discerned that consumers often adjust their expectations while choosing to colour at the comfort of their homes, as they feel they need to choose between comfort and results.
To change this norm, the brand conceptualised this #BreakTheRules campaign to shift perceptions about at-home hair colour, how it’s often linked to hair breakage and damage.
Shama Dalal, Head of Marketing at Henkel Beauty Care India commented, “Since our entry in the Indian market in 2001, we have stayed true to our brand DNA of consistently bringing in superlative products, benchmark-setting innovations, and complete focus on customer-centricity, while, at the same time, challenging norms and embracing change. We are excited to launch our first-ever digital campaign for Colour Specialist which highlights the importance of breaking the rules and choosing to not compromise with colour. This is a great starting point for us to create more engaging narratives in the at-home hair colour space through multiple touchpoints such as social channels, influencers, on-ground activations and more.”
Rangita’s festive campaign celebrates the individuality of Indian women
D2C Indian fashion label Rangita by Stellaro Brands has introduced its latest festive campaign, ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita,’ to honour and celebrate the distinctive individuality of Indian women.
Crafted in-house, the video showcases a group of diverse friends coming together to revel in their individual styles, personalities, and expressions.
The anthem ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita’ not only pays homage to the strength of female friendships, but also embodies the self-assured radiance that emanates from within and the transformative power of Indian fashion.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Soumyadip Chatterjee, Director - Marketing Said "Tum Hi Ho Rangita" serves as a heartfelt tribute to the bonds that connect us all and the joy of embracing one's individuality. We are dedicated to empowering women to look and feel confident in their own style, all while making stylish Indian fashion affordable for everyone.
The campaign is currently gaining traction on various digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, and music is also available on Apple Music, Itunes, Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Wynk, and more.
The brand's marketing and promotion strategy involves an extensive digital campaign on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, along with collaborations with influencers.
Mamaearth’s Pujo campaign is celebrating womanhood
Mamaearth, from Honasa Consumer Limited, has launched a captivating campaign that pays homage to Durga Maa and her various forms, while celebrating the multifaceted spirit of womanhood with its exquisite range of makeup offerings.
The heart of this campaign is a soul-stirring film that serves as a heartfelt ode to Durga Maa and to women everywhere. This initiative's core objective is to embrace and celebrate the diversity of womanhood in all its splendid forms. Mamaearth has collaborated with accomplished artists to reimagine various avatars of Maa Durga using Mamaearth makeup products.
The film begins with a mesmerizing montage of Durga Maa's portraits, each capturing the essence of her nine divine avatars. It then seamlessly transitions into the hands of skilled artists crafting magnificent Durga sketches and paintings using Mamaearth's versatile makeup range which includes lipsticks, Foundations, Concealer, Compact, Lip & Eye Tint, Kajal, Kohl, & Eye liner. Eastern India's Durga Pujo serves as a powerful platform for these artists to showcase their creativity and devotion. These artworks beautifully represent the nine facets of womanhood: Strength, Devotion, Knowledge, Fierceness, Empathy, Fearlessness, Wisdom, and Success. Through this film, Mamaearth wishes to celebrate women and their virtues and reaffirm that every woman is an embodiment of the diverse avatars of Maa Durga.
Commenting on the same, Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited comments; “In the spirit of Durga Puja and the celebration of womanhood, Mamaearth's new campaign is a heartfelt tribute to both Durga Maa and women everywhere. We've taken an innovative path by collaborating with artists who have beautifully reimagined Maa Durga's avatars using the vibrant colors from Mamaearth's makeup range. This initiative is our way of embracing and celebrating the diverse facets of womanhood. Just like the nine divine avatars of 'Nobodurga,' every woman embodies strength, devotion, knowledge, fierceness, empathy, fearlessness, wisdom, and success. Through this film, we pay homage to the eternal muse of Durga Maa and the inspiring women who carry her spirit within them."
Comments from Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative “As Pujo season approaches, the vibrant spirit of Durga Ma showcases the artistic creations of numerous talents. It's a time when women of all generations grace the pandals in their finest attire, radiating confidence and charisma. Naturally, when we envisioned a Durga Puja campaign for Mamaearth, their Makeup Range seemed like the perfect match. We needed something disruptive and that's how we thought of bringing 4 artists on board to do what they do best. Bring the 9 forms of Durga on their canvases. Everything remains the same. The only twist — there are no paints used at all, only Mamaearth lipsticks, kajals and foundations. The campaign draws parallels between how artists use Paints as Shringar to bring out the avatars of Durga and how women use Makeup as Shringar to bring out their own avatars. In doing so, we celebrate what Durga Ma truly represents — the multifacetedness of being a woman."
The 54-sec film is conceptualized by Havas Media worldwide.
Partha Sinha in the Effie HK grand jury
Partha Sinha, President of the Times of India group, was the only international face in the recently concluded grand jury meeting of Effie HK. The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As) is the organiser and presenter of the Effie Awards in Hong Kong and has been doing so since 2004.
Other than Partha following four marketing experts were members of the grand jury.
1. Andreas Moellmann (independent brand and marketing consultant)
2. Eva Ng (global director of brand strategy, Schneider Electric)
3. Jason Spencer (managing director, Kantar Insights Hong Kong)
and
4. Lambert Chan (adjunct professor, City University of Hong Kong)
DDB Group Hong Kong’s ‘Unbroken’, for Hagar International, won the Grand Effie.
Talking of the experience, Partha said, “ It’s very interesting for an Effie to get an international jury member for the grand Effie. Grand Effie judging is the only place where some meaningful discussion takes place about the work from that market and about the award winning cases. HK could be a small market, but there are some great thought provoking pieces of work from that market. The Grand Effie winning case worked on cultural authority and hence got some disproportionate traction in the marketplace. For me, personally, it was an enriching experience”
Platinum Love Bands’ film focuses on moments that change the course of a relationship
Modern love has a different tale to tell, it's not just about the initial rush of emotions. But about what lies beneath, it is about the dreams, and aspirations that young women have today. It is about love being able to overcome fears of a very real kind. The fear of compromise, having to live a life where one constantly feels constrained, and unable to truly be oneself. Young love today seeks an equal partnership that lets one thrive. A bond where individuality is embraced, where each one invests in the other’s dreams and there is a shared vision of the future. At its heart, it's about the hope of finding someone who nurtures your growth, where a relationship is a haven for individuality and mutual respect.
While these are the aspirations of young couples today, our predominant cultural truth is still very much an arranged match. What has been added to it in the last few years is a period of courtship giving rise to the phenomenon of arranged-love marriages. And within this scenario, fears get pronounced. The expectations of perfection, the pressure to conform to ideals, and the need to have it all impeccably put together and well-orchestrated are most acute. Platinum Love Bands from Platinum Guild India within this context has always stood for a modern brand of love, one based on partnership, where values like mutual respect, equality, respect, and friendship flourish. Qualities much sought after in love today, that are truly rare, much like platinum.
The new campaign is one that takes this brand narrative forward. This season, Platinum Love Bands shines a spotlight on those defining moments that change the course of a relationship. Those that propel each other forward, allow each other to grow. The campaign is a multi-media campaign supported via TV, print, digital and social.
The film is directed by ace Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari and celebrates moments of distinct transformation, that change the trajectory of where a couple is headed. It zeroes in on a pivotal instance in an arranged match, where a couple is still in the phase of understanding each other. Amidst palpable anxiety, he glimpses an unfamiliar facet of her, one that isn’t like the perfect side to her that he has seen so far. Instead of doubt or surprise, this revelation only deepens his affection for her. He comes to realise that he loves his partner for all that she is, liberating her from any pressure to always be perfect. She on the other hand in that instance realizes she has found a partner who will always encourage her to be unapologetically herself. He is the one who will back her dreams and be her loudest cheerleader. This defining moment marks their Platinum Day of Love. The film concludes with them marking this one-of-a-kind love with metal just as rare and precious - Platinum.
Nitesh Tiwari, director of the film, shared his thoughts on the film’s narrative, “It was a wonderful experience to work on such a refreshing thought that formed the underlying thread for the entire narrative. It is simple to love the perfect side of your partner, but the true test of love lies in effortlessly committing to the less appealing aspects of your partner. It was the unsaid lines that emerged as the true heroes leading the narrative towards the core thought and instantly building a connection with modern couples who resonate with the film’s overarching messaging. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Platinum Love Bands and create a film instrumental in unveiling its new campaign.”
Speaking on the campaign Sujala Marits, Director- Consumer Marketing, PGI India said, “Relationships have evolved, becoming more individualistic than ever before, a sentiment echoed by the young women who make up our core audience. They seek partners who support them and let them flourish. This quest, however, has shifted the relationship landscape, with many modern depictions appearing transactional or even negotiated. While love has become hardwired, however, the dream of romance and magic still stays. We are platinum and wanted to approach this from the lens of a love that is truly rare, where the quest for acceptance of individuality didn’t mean the magic was lost. That’s what equal partnerships are based on. Finding a relationship based on shared dreams, strong support, mutual respect and acceptance in fact makes a love truly rare more so against the backdrop of arranged marriages. These are defining moments in a relationship that merit only platinum.”
“The pressure of perfection is very real. Especially in an arranged marriage, where every moment happens in front of the families, and you really don’t have the opportunity to be yourself until much later. We felt where folks always have to portray the best version of themselves, platinum stands for that rare love that lets people just be themselves.” Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide
