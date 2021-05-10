Ogilvy India ECD Syed Mohammed Talha Nazim passes away

The news of his demise was shared by Divya Bhatia, Ogilvy's Group Creative Director on LinkedIn

Ogilvy India's Executive Creative Director Syed Mohammed Talha Nazim has passed away.

The news of his demise was shared by Divya Bhatia, Ogilvy's Group Creative Director and others on LinkedIn.

He joined Ogilvy as its executive creative director in March 2020. Prior to that, he worked as a senior creative director with Ogilvy between 2014 and 2016. He has also worked with Innocean Worldwide and McCann Workgroup and was the co-founder of BoltHill Technologies.

In his career that spanned over two decades, Nazim has received many domestic and international awards for his body of work. In 2014, he was ranked number 2 on the list of Creative Directors by The One Show.

