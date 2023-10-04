Cadbury Dairy Milk cheers for joy and generosity in the cricket season

As the excitement surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 egins, Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled a campaign, #SitTogether. Bringing alive the brand’s purpose of generosity and rooted in the profound belief that the joy of cricket should be a shared experience, the campaign invites everyone to extend a hand of camaraderie and togetherness. In a world where power distance often separates individuals, #SitTogether encourages people to transcend these divides by embracing the simple act of sharing the love for cricket. It is a poignant reminder that a match day holds equal significance for everyone, regardless of their roles.

Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India said, “We are excited to launch our campaign #SitTogether ahead of the World Cup, inspiring people to experience the joy of cricket together and foster a sense of togetherness and shared happiness. We truly believe that the excitement of big match days is universal, regardless of people's backgrounds or jobs. With this campaign, we urge consumers to join us and make this year's match viewing moments truly inclusive and meetha (sweet) for all.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India mentioned "The love for cricket unites us all, when we are down, we pray together, when we win, we celebrate together. So then, why not watch it together too? Building on our generosity platform, we are very excited to have created #SitTogether, a digital platform to enable people to watch the match from the stadium with a member of their staff. This is a human idea that will help foster a true sense of togetherness and happiness this Cricket World Cup.”

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head: North, West and East, Wavemaker India further added, “With cricket world cup happening in India, we have been able to unlock an unprecedented opportunity that will help us melt the implicit power distance in India. In partnership with ICC and Star Sports, we have created a platform for audiences to #SitTogether and experience the game live. This platform is helping us create a symbolic gesture that can inspire the population to inculcate a sense of togetherness.”

Additionally, Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer said, “ICC is thrilled to collaborate with Cadbury Dairy Milk for the Cadbury #SitTogether campaign, which combines the unique India passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This partnership celebrates the incredible power that the World Cup has in uniting nations and fans across different cultures.”

#SitTogether will also be amplified via multiple media touchpoints, including TV, OOH advertising, social media, and influencer partnerships. The brand will also leverage cricketing platforms and mobile publishers to engage the audience in unique and memorable ways. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk will enable and facilitate #SitTogether experiences at stadiums, fan parks, live screenings in societies, et al.

