Cannes Lions 2023: Indian adland’s final scoreboard

e4m takes stock of all of India's wins and achievements at the global creativity fest

As Cannes Lions 2023 draws to a close, the Indian contingent comprising the best in advertising talent is set to return to the country with 25 metals, compared to the 47 won in 2022, known as India's most successful year at the fest. Ogilvy India also brought home the prestigious Grand Prix. While 2023 may have paled in comparison to 2022, Indian agencies have done their very best, putting their best work forward and winning plaudits.

Here's is a final upshot of all the wins, metal tallys and the most celebrated pieces of work at Cannes Lions 2023.

Leo Burnett - 11 metals

This year the most metals were secured by Leo Burnett Mumbai. The agency took home 11 metals including 1 Gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze for their campaigns - Airtel 175 Replayed, The Biochar Project by Lay’s, Bring Back 2011 by Oreo, The Missing Chapter for Whisper.

Ogilvy India - 2 Metals

Ogilvy India took home the most prestigious title - Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness Lions for their campaign - Shah Rukh Khan My AD for Mondelez’s Cadbury Celebrations. The agency also received a Silver Lions in the same category for the same campaign.

FCB Group India - 4 Metals

It was a sight to see the group winning Gold for their most beloved campaign - "Untangling the politics of hair" for Stir. The group that included FCB Interface, FCB India Gurgaon, FCB Kinnect also got home two silver and one bronze for their most talked-about campaigns - TR for Teacher - Navneet and Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages.

Dentsu Creative India - 3 Metals

After winning the ‘Agency of the Year’, last year Dentsu Creative India could only get their hands on 3 bronze metals. Their most discussed work that got into a controversy with an Indian agency - Sukasha ka Teeka for Mortein India could get two bronzes while their work for Vedantu - The Everything Book, received one.

Talented Agency - 3 Metals

Making their debut at the Cannes Lions 2023, Talented Agency received one silver and two bronze. The two bronze was secured for their campaign - Why is this a Swiggy ad, while the silver was secured for QR Travel on Clear Trip.

DDB Mundra could get their hands on one bronze in the category which was introduced this year itself. The agency won the bronze for 'Machine Gun Mouth' for Battleground Mobile India in the Entertainment Lions - Gaming category.

Essence Mediacomm along with Leo Burnett won a bronze for The Missing Chapter for Whisper. Mindshare also secured one bronze for their campaign for Dove - Thumbstopping beauty biases.

The Indian advertising industry sent 809 entries this year compared to 921 entries last year. Many Indian leaders including Dheeraj Sinha and young leaders like PG Aditya, Gautam Reghunath were invited as speakers.

