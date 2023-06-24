Cannes Lions 2023: Indian adland’s final scoreboard
e4m takes stock of all of India's wins and achievements at the global creativity fest
As Cannes Lions 2023 draws to a close, the Indian contingent comprising the best in advertising talent is set to return to the country with 25 metals, compared to the 47 won in 2022, known as India's most successful year at the fest. Ogilvy India also brought home the prestigious Grand Prix. While 2023 may have paled in comparison to 2022, Indian agencies have done their very best, putting their best work forward and winning plaudits.
Here's is a final upshot of all the wins, metal tallys and the most celebrated pieces of work at Cannes Lions 2023.
Leo Burnett - 11 metals
This year the most metals were secured by Leo Burnett Mumbai. The agency took home 11 metals including 1 Gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze for their campaigns - Airtel 175 Replayed, The Biochar Project by Lay’s, Bring Back 2011 by Oreo, The Missing Chapter for Whisper.
Ogilvy India - 2 Metals
Ogilvy India took home the most prestigious title - Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness Lions for their campaign - Shah Rukh Khan My AD for Mondelez’s Cadbury Celebrations. The agency also received a Silver Lions in the same category for the same campaign.
FCB Group India - 4 Metals
It was a sight to see the group winning Gold for their most beloved campaign - "Untangling the politics of hair" for Stir. The group that included FCB Interface, FCB India Gurgaon, FCB Kinnect also got home two silver and one bronze for their most talked-about campaigns - TR for Teacher - Navneet and Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages.
Dentsu Creative India - 3 Metals
After winning the ‘Agency of the Year’, last year Dentsu Creative India could only get their hands on 3 bronze metals. Their most discussed work that got into a controversy with an Indian agency - Sukasha ka Teeka for Mortein India could get two bronzes while their work for Vedantu - The Everything Book, received one.
Talented Agency - 3 Metals
Making their debut at the Cannes Lions 2023, Talented Agency received one silver and two bronze. The two bronze was secured for their campaign - Why is this a Swiggy ad, while the silver was secured for QR Travel on Clear Trip.
DDB Mundra could get their hands on one bronze in the category which was introduced this year itself. The agency won the bronze for 'Machine Gun Mouth' for Battleground Mobile India in the Entertainment Lions - Gaming category.
Essence Mediacomm along with Leo Burnett won a bronze for The Missing Chapter for Whisper. Mindshare also secured one bronze for their campaign for Dove - Thumbstopping beauty biases.
The Indian advertising industry sent 809 entries this year compared to 921 entries last year. Many Indian leaders including Dheeraj Sinha and young leaders like PG Aditya, Gautam Reghunath were invited as speakers.
The 10/10 of Kanpur to Cannes
Guest Column: Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, Dentsu Creative, shares his top ten learnings from the fest
By Aalap Desai | Jun 24, 2023 7:19 AM | 5 min read
I grew up in Kanpur and moved to Bombay more than two decades ago to study and work. That was already a significant leap for a boy from Kanpur. Then I started travelling the world and realized how small my small town was. Travelling taught me a lot and opened my mind. This is my first year here in Cannes, and it is also my first time being a judge. I have won multiple times before and been invited to the festival, but it never worked out until now. Since I was also on the Radio and Audio awarding jury this year, being here feels wonderful. I really enjoy the extra glitter that comes with this trip.
I have travelled extensively since leaving Kanpur, but my experience was truly challenged when I attended the festival this year. Therefore, I thought it would be helpful to share my top ten learnings here so that the next time you have the opportunity to attend, you can benefit from the things I learned.
- You can drink tap water in Cannes. Unlike in India, the tap water here is safe to drink. Just carry a bottle and refill it whenever you come across a tap. It is that simple. It took me a few days to figure that out.
- Cannes hosts the festival during the summer, and it is bright and sunny until 10 PM. It is different from India, where evenings have a distinct dusk-like appearance. Here, the evenings still resemble afternoons. It may feel unusual, but it is quite enjoyable.
- Not every country in the Schengen area is considered an international travel destination. If you have a visa, you can travel within the Schengen area using domestic travel options. I recommend arriving in Nice, deciding on a country you want to visit, and booking your return flights from there. Make the most of your visa and explore as many countries as possible.
- Everything takes place along one long road outside the venue. The Carlton, Martinez, and the Gutter Bar are all nearby. It is advisable to find accommodation within walking distance of the venue. This will save you time and money on Uber fares (yes, Uber works here, but be prepared for surge pricing).
- The festival starts in the morning and continues until late at night. It can be overwhelming to attend seminars throughout the day, followed by the evening award ceremony and late-night parties. I suggest packing an extra set of clothes for each day of the festival and returning to your hotel room to recharge, freshen up, and change for the award ceremony. Perhaps it is just my age, but this approach worked better for me.
- There are numerous fantastic parties that take place after the award ceremony. However, it is impossible to attend all of them. Choose the ones you genuinely like and have access to and be prepared to hustle to get into them. If you have connections within a network that has a beach house, make an effort to visit it as often as possible. It will provide everything you need and offer opportunities to meet new people. Also, make sure to attend the Times of India party. The people are great, the food is Indian, and you can converse in Hindi.
- The festival features a wide range of insightful talks. Make sure to attend as many as you can. It will not only make you feel smarter but also enable you to communicate more intelligently. I know it did for me.
- Allow yourself to be humbled by the incredible work showcased at the festival. Take the time to research the projects, attend the ceremonies, and return to share your learnings with others. It is the least we can do, apart from simply sharing pictures and selfies.
- The award ceremony has two sections: the reserved seating area below for jury members and Gold and Grand Prix winners, and the seating area in the stands above for those attending the ceremony or who have won a silver or bronze When you attend the ceremony, you'll realize the significant leap required in your work to move from the top stands to the bottom stands. That sense of envy and realization is genuine and essential.
- A major aspect of attending the festival is networking and meeting new people. Try to connect with as many individuals as possible. Maintain those connections and remember that while speaking English, we may already have a slight accent. Avoid adding an accent simply because you are speaking to someone from another country. It can make the conversation more difficult to understand.
Indeed, there are undoubtedly more than ten things to discover and experience at the festival. This list can serve as a starting point, and you will undoubtedly uncover more during your time there. It is a different and enjoyable experience. The festival is truly incredible and allows you to recognize the vast global community we are a part of. It has the power to open your eyes and broaden your perspective.
And if the festival does leave an impact on you, I recommend celebrating it with Peach Sorbet ice cream. I assure you, it is a magical treat that adds to the overall experience.
I see generative AI having a big impact on voice search: Josh Gallagher
At Cannes Lions 2023, Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer - APAC, EssenceMediacom, highlights how the agency is looking to provide clients’ solutions, trends to watch out for, & more
By Simran Sabherwal | Jun 24, 2023 7:18 AM | 1 min read
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media group, Josh Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer - APAC, EssenceMediacom, defines a new-age media agency, combining the strengths of the erstwhile agencies Essence and MediaCom to form EssenceMediacom. Gallagher also highlights how the agency is looking to provide clients’ solutions, trends to watch out for, the impact of generative AI on voice search and key focus areas for India.
Catch the full conversation here:
EssenceMediacom is positioned as the agency for the future: Rupert McPetrie
McPetrie, CEO - APAC, EssenceMediacom, speaks to e4m on the sidelines of Cannes Lions 2023 about mergers, DEI and more
By Simran Sabherwal | Jun 24, 2023 6:59 AM | 1 min read
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media Group Rupert McPetrie, CEO - APAC, EssenceMediacom speaks about the proposition that the new-age agency EssenceMediacom offers to clients, the challenges encountered in the merger process and how the profile of talent in an agency is changing. He also states that the focus in India is on elevating the work by doing “breakthrough work for current clients” while acquiring new clients. He also states that he is “cautiously optimistic” about the APAC region for 2023 with big hopes on the recovery in China. McPetrie also throws light on why DEI should be at the forefront of every leader’s conversation and taking pride as the Faith Diversity Lead at the agency.
Cannes Lions: 2 metals for India on last day, final tally at 25
Leo Burnett and FCB Interface won Silver and Bronze respectively in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 24, 2023 6:32 AM | 1 min read
On the final day of Cannes Lions 2023, India bagged two more metals, taking the final tally to 25. Leo Burnett and FCB Interface won Silver and Bronze metals respectively in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category.
Leo Burnett won Silver for The Biochalar Project by Lay’s and FCB Interface (along with FCB Brazil) won Bronze for TR for Teacher - Navneet.
On Friday, the winners were announced for the category of Sustainable Development Goals Lions, Films Lions, Glass Lions: The Lion for Change, Titanium Lions and Grand Prix for Good.
India did not win in the category of Film Lions, Glass: The Lion For Change, Titanium Lions and the Grand Prix for Good. Grand Prix for Good was won by Havas Paris.
On their win, Team FCB Interface said: "Tr for Teacher for brand Navneet is the brainchild of Robby Mathew, Rakesh Menon and team FCB Interface. The sustainability of our education system is under threat all over the world. This campaign attempts to draw the attention of society to this very critical issue and presents a simple yet powerful solution. This is our second lion for sustainability in the last 4 years and we are delighted to be awarded again in this category."
‘Consistent communication across platforms is the big challenge’
Stuart Bowden, Global Chief Strategy & Product Officer, Wavemaker, spoke to e4m at Cannes Lions on the focus on consumer journey, his take on analytics and the agency’s India team
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
In an exclusive interaction with e4m at Cannes Lions, Stuart Bowden, Global Chief Strategy & Product Officer, Wavemaker, shares his insights on what Wavemaker has done right in the recent past, the focus on consumer journey planning and ensuring a consistent consumer experience across platforms.
He also spoke about the importance of integrated thinking, why creativity and analytics are the power drivers of the industry and why work from the Indian team is showcased, more than any other market, globally.
Watch the full conversation here:
Cannes Lions 2023: Day 4 in Pictures
Here's how the Indian contingent made its presence felt at the festival of creativity
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Rajdeepak Das and Sukesh Nayak
Team Ogilvy India
‘There won’t be a successor to Amer Jaleel’
MullenLowe's Global CEO, Kristen Cavallo, and Subbu, the India CEO, speak to e4m on the sidelines of Cannes Lions about doing away with the joint leadership model and more
By Neeta Nair | Jun 23, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
At the ongoing Cannes Lions, Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT, caught up with MullenLowe's Global CEO, Kristen Cavallo and Subbu, the India CEO, who revealed that there won’t be a successor to Amer Jaleel on a Group level.
They further shared that they were confident that doing away with the joint leadership model within the agencies was the 'right' decision as it would bring in clarity and a greater focus.
Watch the video for the full conversation.
