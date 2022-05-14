Ogilvy & Amazon ‘unbox’ real people & their stories

If there is one thing that every human being shares with everyone else, it is the ability to be different from the rest. But as ill luck would have it, we seem to forget this simple truth through the dizzying course of our daily existence. We tend to neglect that which makes us unique.

This is the premise of a campaign, created by Ogilvy India for Amazon, unfolds and nudges at that truth. The idea is simple enough – Tu khul, tu khil, har pal tu khud se mil (bud, blossom and grow, meet yourself, discover).

These are literally autobiographical accounts of real individuals who stand out by reason of their age, appearance and affinities. Among others, there is a woman with vitiligo, a woman who struggles to be acknowledged as one, an old man who refuses to forfeit his youth, the story of a transgender, a plus-sized woman and a newscaster who chooses to be different. They take us through the sparks and bends of their stories, show us their scars, their vulnerable moments, and teach us unforgettable lessons in resilience and self-love.

Ravi Desai, Director – Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India: “As a brand, we strive to take unapologetically progressive perspectives on how we represent individuals within their lives. We try to look beyond traditional or stereotypical dynamics. Through this communication, we aim to represent a diverse set of consumers by looking past preconceived notions of gender, age, body type, sexuality, region etc. Har Pal Fashionable, then, is more than just ‘looking and feeling good’. It is about individual self-expression through fashion and beauty, with Amazon being the enabler for the opening up of these possibilities. So, whoever you are or want to be, in your moments big and small, be Har Pal Fashionable with Amazon.”

Sujoy Roy, Creative Director, Ogilvy, said: “Open a box of Amazon. Donn a dress that can cast a spell, change the extrinsic appearance and transform their spirit from within. That is the kernel at the heart of our campaign. Our idea can be traced back to the unboxing videos that have been trending of late. Only, we wanted to unbox people and tell their stories in their words. Our aim was to encourage people to wear their unique stories like they would wear a dress ordered from Amazon – with hope, anticipation and innocent joy.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)