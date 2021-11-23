October sees all-time high ad vol led by festivities & sports, up 11% than last year: BARC

The total number of advertisers stood at 2851 and brands were 4624 for October 2021, with 22% being new advertisers

Advertising volumes on TV continue to witness growth on account of the festive period. The Total Ad Volumes for the month of October 2021 stood at 178 mn seconds, highest for 2021, 11% higher than October 2020 and 23% higher than October 2019. The total number of advertisers stood at 2851 and brands were 4624 for October 2021, with 22% being new advertisers.

“Television advertising continues to grow peaking at 178 million seconds in Oct 2021, the highest for the same period over the last three years. Backed by festivities and sporting events, these numbers have reinstated a strong positive sentiment amongst marketers. New advertisers and brands continue to ride this growth wave and place their trust in the medium given its reach. Ad volumes for the Dussehra week grew by 13% over the previous 4 weeks and by 25% over 2019. The number of new advertisers and brands was also the highest for this period”, says Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

While Ad Volumes for FMCG dominates charts, Ecommerce and BFSI sectors have recorded an extraordinary growth of 97% and 98% respectively, against Oct 2019, which is highest amongst other sectors. Ad Volumes for the Auto sector is also showing a positive curve with growth of 3% over 2019. The Retail sector grew by 127%, Durables by 297% and Personal Accessories by 157%, over the start of the year, January 2021.

As a positive sentiment in the construction sector, Ad Volumes for the ‘Building Equipment’ category posted a 23% growth in Oct 2021 over Oct 2019. Dussehra Week 2021 witnessed 13% growth in Ad Volumes over the previous 4 weeks and 25% over 2019. The number of Advertisers and Brands during the Dussehra week 2021, is the highest as compared to previous years; 18% more than previous 4 weeks.

Ad Volumes for Bhojpuri language during the festive period were at an all-time high in 2021, recording a growth of 111% compared to the same period in Oct 2019. Apart from Bhojpuri, Panjabi viewership has also recorded a 52% growth over Oct 2019, while the growth percentage for Telugu and Marathi languages was 33% and 35% respectively.

Television Ad Volumes data for 2021 indicates that TV is What India Watches!

