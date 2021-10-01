Nobel Hygiene unveils audio campaign for its adult diaper brand Friends

Launched on International Day of Older Person, the campaign aims to raise awareness regarding the incontinence problem faced by older adults

Nobel Hygiene’s Friends, a disposable adult diaper brand, today launched an audio campaign on International Day of Older Person. The campaign aims to raise awareness regarding the incontinence problem faced by elderly adults.

They will be launching 2 audio tapes. The first tape tells the story of a grandfather who loses control of his bladder while waiting to pick up his grandson from school. The second is the story of a woman who loses bladder control while serving snacks to a prospective daughter-in-law and her family.

Kartik Johari, Vice-President – Marketing & e-commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said “The aim of this campaign is to expose people to the very real human stories behind the problem of incontinence. The loss of urine control can leave people feeling helpless and isolated, unable to talk even to the closest of their family. And this could be happening in YOUR home! We hope these tapes will help viewers start a conversation with seniors at home and help find an easy solution to a very real problem."

The main aim is to help you begin a conversation with your family members and help them to better deal with incontinence.

These have been produced in-house by the Nobel Hygiene Marketing team. They have been written by Brand Content Editor Shayonnita Mallik and produced in collaboration with the freelance media production collective, Plan2Shoot.

